Atomos Seems to Be Grasping for Its Next ‘Big Thing’

Atomos, the brand that made a name for itself with its external monitors and HDMI recorders, is significantly diversifying its product catalog in what appears to be an attempt to see what it can release that will be its next successful offering.

Atomos external recorders used to be nearly ubiquitous in the enthusiast video space. Thanks to the company’s ability to leverage clean HDMI out, its recorders (which were often also external monitors) were required to get the highest quality footage out of mirrorless cameras. However, in recent years, Atomos recorders have become less necessary as video compression has dramatically improved in tandem with the widespread availability of fast memory cards. Atomos external monitors are still popular but the need for external recorders has evaporated.

Since its peak in 2021, Atomos’s value has collapsed. Its stock is now worth 0.005 Australian dollars per share and is down 99.07% over the last five years. Its market cap sits at 3.04 AUD (about $1.9 million).

Stopping by the Atomos booth at NAB this year was a jarring, wholly different experience from the company’s presence in previous years. The company significantly downsized its booth and footprint compared to its presence in 2024 despite the fact it launched four times as many products. While it only announced the Ninja Phone last year, it swung for the fences in 2025 with the announcement a cloud-based storage solution, its first studio headphones, an AI PTZ camera, and a wireless 4K video transmission system. Additionally, Atomos revealed it had purchased all of the assets from Aaton Digital — makers of professional audio recorders — and would be partnering with Club Cantar to provide ongoing repair and service for Aaton Cantar audio devices.

That is, frankly, a lot for any company let alone one which has never competed in any of these markets before.

Going in Multiple Directions

For starters, Atomosphere is its new cloud storage solution that integrates directly with its Ninja and Shogun monitor-recorders but the company says it works with files from any camera or recorder and supports cloud-based file transfers for integration with any editing system or delivery platform. Atomos is advertising it as a tool for photographers too and it works with other cloud solutions like Frame.io and Dropbox. That said, it’s unclear why someone with a Frame.io account, for example, would need an Atomosphere account, too.

Atomosphere is subscription-based. 20GB is free, but the next tier (500GB) costs $10 per month or $100 per year and that scales up to as much as 50TB for $499 or $4,999 per year.

Atomos Studiosonic are over-ear studio headphones designed for video and audio content creators, the company says. They feature 50mm high-resolution drivers and a promised frequency response of 10Hz to 40kHz. Atomos isn’t known for audio products, but since the aforementioned purchase of Aaton Digital, it appears to be trying to change that. The Studiosonic are meant to be studio monitors, meaning that — ideally — they would have a neutral, flat sound profile.

PetaPixel tried these at Atomos’s booth and the best thing about them is their comfort: they do feel great to wear. The large, plush earcups pad nicely and they do a good job covering your entire ear. They also compact down well and store easily, which is great for the target user. Unfortunately, they have a really strong emphasis on the lows, with particularly heavy bass response. That’s great for a brand like Beats but isn’t what an audio engineer would be looking for. As mentioned, a neutral sound is preferable, such as what Sony’s industry-standard MDR 7506 headphones provide. The Studiosonic headphones also didn’t register highs well, with vocals tending to break down and become muddy rather quickly.

The company’s COO Peter Barber tells PetaPixel that Atomos did work with an outside manufacturer partner to create the headphones, but declined to say which. Working with a third party does make sense though, as spinning up a headphone R&D division and manufacturing inside of a year is a nearly insurmountable task. Oh, and it probably won’t help that searching for “Atomos headphones” results in Google asking me if I’m sure I don’t mean “Dolby Atmos headphones.”

Atomos is asking $200 for its Studiosonic headphones.

In addition to the expansion into cloud storage and audio, Atomos is a camera company now, too. It introduced its A-Eye PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras “designed for educators, content creators, business professionals, worship leaders, and live event teams.” There are three options: the HD-20X which features 2Kp60 max resolution via a Type 1/2.8 sensor for $1,399, the 4K-12X which shoots 4Kp60 video with a Type 1/2.5 sensor for $1,899, and the 4K-20X which also shoot up to 4Kp60 via a Type 1/1.8 sensor for $2,299.

These aren’t unique specifications. For example, SMTAV offers a nearly spec-for-spec clone of the highest-end Atomos camera (including the promise of AI tracking, remote control, and the exact same quality promises) for $989. The Atomos solution does work with a dedicated hub called the A-Eye control, which is a control box for its PTZ cameras which will retail for $999.

The final Atomos announcement from NAB is one that is a bit closer to the company’s bread-and-butter: it’s a 4K and HD wireless video transmitter and receiver system called the TX-RX. This system promises to deliver low-latency HD-SDI and 4K HDMI video over 5G WiFi transmission for wireless, on-set monitoring. The TX-RX system is scheduled to arrive in June for $600.

Competing With Everyone

Atomos was, and perhaps still is, the top dog when it comes to monitor-recorders. That’s a focused niche and Atomos filled it well. But with it losing steam, the company seems intent on trying to replace that success by any means necessary. At this NAB, Atomos decided to compete with Sony, Canon, and Fujifilm as well as Audeze, AKG, and Audio-Technica. Current competitors Hollyland and Accsoon are even more so now with the addition of the TX-RX and Google, Dropbox, and Adobe (via Frame.io) are successful brands Atomos has decided to take on. Given its size and reliance on manufacturing partners, I just don’t see how any of these new products can really take off and carry the company forward — at least not to the level that its monitor-recorders did.

And all of this is before mentioning the assets from Aaton Digital. At NAB during a booth tour, Barber mentioned to PetaPixel that Atomos wasn’t even sure quite what to do with that hardware yet.

Plus, Atomos told PetaPixel at NAB that it has ceased work on the Sapphire F8 global shutter image sensor project it revealed in 2022 with the promise of incredible video performance.

The company is at a critical stage and needs a win, I get that. But this just feels like throwing handfuls of spaghetti at the wall and hoping one of the noodles sticks.

PetaPixel reached out to Atomos for comment but due to travel and time differences, it was not avaialble to provide a response.

Image credits: Atomos