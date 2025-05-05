Tamron Plans to Launch Six ‘New’ Lenses This Year and 10 in 2026

Tamron says it plans to launch six or seven new lenses this year, and as many as 10 new models starting next year.

Digital Camera World reports that in Tamron’s latest financial report for the first quarter of this year, the company not only breaks down its fiscal performance but outlines its plans moving forward, including ambitious lens development plans.

Last year, Tamron released three brand-new lenses: the 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD, the 28-300mm f/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD, and the 90mm f/2.8 Di III Macro VXD. The company also brought four existing lenses to new mounts, including the 28-75mm f/2.8 and 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 VC VXD to Nikkor Z mount plus the 11-20mm f/2.8 RXD to Canon RF. Tamron also counts the new 90mm f/2.8 Macro lens in its Nikkor Z version as a “new” model.

This is how Tamron accounts for its lenses, so “six new models in 2025” will include bringing older lenses to new mounts. For example, Tamron’s 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD all-in-one APS-C zoom lens is coming to Nikkor Z and Canon RF mounts this year, which Tamron counts as two new models in its new financial report. Arguably, given that the lens released on E-mount in 2021, calling it a “new model” is a bit of stretch.

Nonetheless, it is great to see Tamron expands its offerings for Canon and Nikon mirrorless photographers. The 18-300mm is its seventh Nikkor Z lens and second RF lens. If Tamron intends to bring some of its other E-mount lenses to new mounts, which would help hit that goal of six new models in 2025, there are some notable candidates including the 20-40mm f/2.8 and 28-300mm f/4-7.1 zoom lenses, both of which would make a lot of sense in Nikkor Z mount. Given that Canon is only allowing third-party manufacturers to bring autofocus-equipped APS-C lenses into the fold, a good option there is the 17-70mm f/2.8 zoom it brought to Fujifilm X Mount in 2022.

Hopefully some of Tamron’s new models for the rest of this year will be altogether new — not just existing lenses with a different mount. The company told PetaPixel it is open to making any lenses that photographers want, including more prime lenses. There are plenty of potential options that photographers would love to see.

Image credits: Featured image created using Tamron product photos and an image licensed via Depositphotos.