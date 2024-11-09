Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Macro Di III VXD Review: The Legend Continues

Chris Niccolls

Tamron has been in the lens-making business for decades and was initially known for making affordable optics if not always professional-grade optics. Many enthusiasts flocked to Tamron super-zooms for the inherent convenience and low cost that they represented. However, there is a focal length that gained legendary status amongst amateurs and professionals alike and the Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Macro found its way into even the most discerning camera bags.

A black camera lens, labeled "Tamron 90mm F/2.8 Di III Macro VC," sits upright on a wooden surface against a dark background.
The legendary Tamron 90mm Macro arrives on for both Sony and Nikon mounts.

Now the legend continues with the latest iteration of the series, the 90mm f/2.8 Di III Macro VXD Review. Available for both Nikon Z-mount and Sony E-mount, the 90mm brings Tamron macro to the mirrorless market, and for the lower price of $699. I have always loved the 90mm not only for its excellent close-up abilities but also as a portrait lens, too. I was very eager to test it out and see if the legend continues.

Close-up of a black camera lens with engraved text showing "Tamron 90mm F/2.8 Di III MACRO VXD" on a dark background. The focus is on the text, partially illuminated by light.
I love the versatility of telephoto macro lenses as both portrait and close-up lenses.

Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Macro Di III VXD Review: How It Handles

The Tamron 90mm f/2.8 is built to the same excellent standard as its other mirrorless lenses. Although they have plastic housings, the lenses always feel solid and well-built. Tamron loves sticking to a 67mm filter diameter for almost all its lenses and the 90mm is no exception. It also has a new hood design with a cutout to manipulate filters or even manual focus the lens when the hood is reversed.

A close-up of a Tamron camera lens placed on a wooden surface is shown. A hand is gently holding the lens from the side. The lens features detailed texture on the focus ring and branding on the side.
The new hood design has a cutout window for filters and focusing too.
A small, green caterpillar crawls on a vibrant red autumn leaf. The fuzzy texture of the caterpillar contrasts with the smooth, rich red surface of the leaf, creating a striking visual against a blurred background.
Tamron has revamped its classic 90mm Macro and the results are promising.

A macro lens has to manually focus well and the focus ring on the 90mm is a looser-feeling turn than I would like but it does focus smoothly. I found the focus-by-wire to be precise enough to facilitate focusing up close without too much second-guessing. There is a focus limiter switch that allows for the whole focusing range, moderate range to infinity, or strictly macro focusing ranges. I used this control a lot because it not only speeds the focusing up at distance but greatly assists the focusing at minimum ranges.

Close-up of a person adjusting a camera lens. The focus is on the lens mount, showing the metal contacts and the aperture blades inside. The background is dark, emphasizing the lens details.
The Tamron 90mm Macro is lightweight but I have always found the plastic housing to be rugged and well-sealed.
Black and white portrait of a man wearing a dark jacket and a beanie with a mountain logo. He looks slightly upward with a thoughtful expression, standing against a blurred background of foliage.
I love the Tamron 90mm lens, not only for its macro capability but as a portrait lens too.

There is a single customizable button as well and the 90mm macro also has the usual USB-C port to connect to the excellent Tamron lens app. You can customize the focusing experience and the function button here to dial the lens in. The Sony version of the lens (it is available for both Sony and Nikon) weighs a sprightly 22.2 ounces (630 grams) and is weather-sealed enough for most conditions.

Close-up of a camera lens with a focus mode switch. The switch is set between "Full" and "0.7m," indicating adjustable focus ranges from 0.7 meters to infinity. The lens surface is black with a textured grip area.
The focus limiter is very useful. I ended up switching this to specific ranges far more than I normally do on lenses with similar functionality.
Close-up of small, round red and purple berries surrounded by lush green leaves. The texture of the berries is smooth and vibrant, contrasting with the matte, elongated leaves. The background is softly blurred with hints of orange.
Focusing up close is accurate and effective, especially with the limiter set. Manual focusing is fairly smooth as well.

Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Macro Di III VXD Review: How It Shoots

One of the main reasons why the legacy Tamron macros did so well was their reputation for sharpness. The new 90mm f/2.8 Macro Di III VXD is incredibly sharp in the center of the image at f/2.8 and I saw no real improvement when stopping the lens down further. Contrast was excellent all the way through and the corners also sharpened up well. The lens has very flat focus too, which means the corners are sharply in focus when focused on the center of the frame. I foresee no issues using this lens on higher megapixel sensors: it’s very sharp.

A close-up of a camera test chart with various colors, patterns, and small text details. The chart compares two images labeled f/2.8 and f/5.6, showing differences in focus and sharpness.
The sharpness is ideal on this lens with almost perfect results wide-open. The corners are excellent as well and LoCA is almost non-existent.
A young girl with red hair wearing a blue cap with a unicorn design and a pink sweater stands outdoors. She is looking at the camera with a calm expression. The background is blurred, featuring autumn colors.
If you want an effective portrait lens the Tamron can do double duty. Stick to simple backgrounds if possible.

As I mentioned earlier, I love the versatility of an f/2.8 macro telephoto lens for portraits as well. The 90mm range is ideal for photos of faces and very shallow depth-of-field is possible. However, Tamron has a mixed history when it comes to nice-looking bokeh and I found that to remain the case here.

A carved pumpkin with "EDEN" written on it, set on a bed of pine branches, with a pinecone on top. Dimly lit surroundings and warm lights create a cozy atmosphere.
Specular highlights are rendered nicely with a touch of cat’s eye bokeh at f/2.8.
Close-up of a weathered, rusted metal surface featuring a corroded circular lock with visible green patina and three round, rusty rivets to the left.
Detail is excellent with this lens at its widest aperture and the corners are in focus when the center is focused.

The specular highlights are very clean with no onion rings at all and I like the pleasing cat’s eye effect at f/2.8. However, the highlights also have a very strong soap bubble effect which often creates a harsh-looking transition throughout the focus range. Any busy backdrops tend to look quite harsh and distracting. If I was using this lens in the studio or with a background that’s right behind my subject I’d be okay, but a larger environmental portrait isn’t always this lens’s forte.

A child in a colorful sweatshirt and gray pants stands on rocks by a river, holding a camera to their eye. The background features bare trees and a clear blue sky on a sunny day.
Busy backgrounds tend to look harsh and distracting due to the bokeh characteristics of the 90mm.

Like all pro macro lenses, the 90mm gives 1:1 life-size reproduction with a working distance of about four inches. Autofocus is usable when the limiter is set properly and manual focus also works well. The results are very sharp up close and I really liked the photos I got from it. I also shot some printed text to see if there were any longitudinal chromatic aberrations and saw essentially none.

Close-up of the words "with YOUR EYES." typed on a textured, off-white paper, suggesting use of a typewriter.
I was very impressed to see no LoCA present with the Tamron 90mm lens.

The only other downside that I can point out is the lack of any image stabilizer built into the lens. Many advanced photographers will be using this lens either on a body with IBIS or using a tripod with focus stacking, so this isn’t a big issue but it is worth pointing out. A flash will also ensure that images come out sharply. However, I often like to walk around and get macro shots on the go and the lack of image stabilization is unfortunate in this regard. It keeps the cost down but it also represents a disadvantage compared to the high-end Sony and Nikon macro lenses.

Close-up of a flower's stamen and pistil, showcasing vibrant orange anthers and a pale yellow central stigma against a dark background. The petals are soft pink, partially visible, highlighting the intricate details of the flower's reproductive structures.
The Tamron 90mm f/2.8 is very sharp not only at distance but also when focusing at minimum range.
Close-up of a lily flower stamen with vivid orange anthers against a soft pink petal background. The detailed view highlights the pollen-covered tips and the smooth, delicate texture of the petals.
The lack of image stabilization is a factor so look for a body with IBIS, or a tripod, or flash.

Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Macro Di III VXD: Affordable Quality

The new Tamron certainly continues the legendary tradition of providing a high-quality macro at a low price. Optically speaking, the 90mm is as professional as it gets with the sub-par bokeh being the only issue. That is more of a problem for portraits than it is for macro work, though. You’ll save roughly $200 or so compared to the Sony and Nikon offerings, too. If you can get around the lack of image stabilization, the Tamron will take very good care of you.

Alternatives?

For Z-mount, the Nikkor Z 105mm f/2.8 VR S Macro is optically fantastic with image stabilization to boot and the discounted price of $850 isn’t too bad to manage either. The Sony 90mm f/2.8 Macro G OSS is similarly excellent but comes with the higher price of $998. Check out the Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro Art as well, although at $799 the price is pretty close to first-party glass.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. As the lowest cost alternative from the major brands, the Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Macro Di III VXD is sharp and capable for the value-minded photographer.

,
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A close-up of a black Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III MACRO 1:1 lens. The lens barrel features a focus mode switch and branding details, emphasizing its compact and robust design. The background is plain white, ensuring the lens stands out prominently. Tamron Announced a 90mm f/2.8 Macro for Nikon Z and Sony E Cameras
Tamron Launches the World’s First 85mm f/1.8 Lens with Stabilization
A person holding a Sony camera with a large lens, adjusting settings while wearing a camera strap labeled "Sony α7. Tamron Shuts the Door on Fast Primes: ‘We Are Focused on Our Strengths With Zooms’
Macro Lens Test: Canon, Nikon, Sony, Laowa, Sigma, and Tamron Compared
Discussion