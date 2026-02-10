Tamron Says It Will Launch 10 Lenses in 2026

In Tamron’s newly published FY2025 financial results, the company not only detailed its financial performance over the full fiscal year 2025 but offered key insights into its plans for 2026 and beyond, including how many lenses it plans to release in FY2026.

Before diving into what Tamron says it will do next, it is worth looking at how it performed in FY2025. The company experienced a 4% year-over-year decrease in overall net sales, while operating income decreased 13%. Gross profit also fell 5% “due to lower sales, higher raw material costs, and U.S. tariffs.”

On the plus side, Tamron’s fiscal year finished on a strong note. In the fourth quarter, the company’s net sales increased 10% year over year, while its operating income rose 32%.

Tamron is an interesting lens company because not only does it produce its own Tamron-branded lenses, but it also makes lenses for OEMs, or camera manufacturers. OEM lenses have been an increasingly important part of Tamron’s photographic business.

In FY2024, 45% of the lenses Tamron sold were not Tamron-branded, meaning that, of course, the other 55% were Tamron lenses. In FY2025, Tamron sold a notably higher proportion of its own lenses, with own-branded optics comprising 59% of its annual sales, meaning OEM lenses dipped to 41%.

Tamron notes that this dip aligns with its revised forecast included in the FY2025 Q3 financial results it released last November, noting that annual revenue for OEM lenses “fell sharply” year over year thanks to “sluggish sales of certain ordered models.”

What’s tricky is that Tamron never says which OEM lenses they are. Photographers are left only to guess and note certain coincidences, like the Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8, 28-75mm f/2.8, and 70-180mm f/2.8 zoom lenses that look an awful lot like Tamron’s own f/2.8 zoom lenses. It is also entirely possible that some of the lenses Tamron makes for OEMs are unique designs, unlike anything in its own lineup.

Speaking of Tamron’s own lineup, the company notes that it launched six lenses in FY2025, including some lenses released in new mounts. Arguably, it was more like three new lenses, including the 16-30mm f/2.8 VXD G2, the 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 VC VXD, and the 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 VXD G2. Tamron also brought its 70-180mm f/2.8 VXD G2 to the Nikon Z mount and the 18-300mm APS-C zoom to the Canon RF mount. That marks Tamron’s second RF-mount lens, so it will be interesting to see whether the company continues that trend this year. It will also be interesting to see if Tamron returns to the Fujifilm X mount. Its last new X-mount lens, the 11-20mm f/2.8 RXD, came out in May 2023.

In any event, it was a busy year for Tamron, and FY2026 will be even busier. The company says it is targeting 10 new models in this fiscal year. Even if this counts the same lens for multiple mounts, which is expected, that would still be Tamron’s most prolific year by its measurement method in a long time.

