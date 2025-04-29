Videographer Faces Charges for Filming Jailed YouTuber Vitaly’s Video

The videographer of YouTuber Vitaly — who faces 24 years in a Filipino prison over a prank video — has reportedly also been charged for filming and livestreaming the stunt.

YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, known online as Vitalyzdtv, has amassed over 10.4 million subscribers for his viral prank videos. These stunt videos have seen the Russian-American YouTuber climb up the Hollywood sign and the Pyramids of Gaza as well as streak during the World Cup final and an NBA finals game.

However, earlier this month, Vitaly was arrested at Bonifacio Global City in the Philippines over a Kick livestream video he filmed.

Vitaly is going insane disturbing the peace in the Philippines in his new "Villain Arc" 😭 pic.twitter.com/jYDps9WqTP — TheRandomGamerDude (@RandomGamerTRGD) March 31, 2025

The 33-year-old YouTuber was charged by Filipino authorities with engaging in disruptive and inappropriate acts while filming the livestream video. The cases filed against Vitaly include filming videos without consent, vlogging in Bonifacio Global City without a permit, attempting to kiss and grab a security guard, trying to seize his firearm, and mocking security guards, according to Complex.

In a press conference where Vitaly was presented to the media for the first time since his arrest, Filipino authorities announced that the YouTuber will not be deported and is set to face charges in the country. Vitaly now reportedly faces up to 24 years in prison in the Philippines.

Vitaly’s Videographer Also Faces Criminal Charges

According to a report by Filipino newspaper The Manila Times on Saturday, the videographer who filmed Vitaly’s prank video is also facing criminal charges for “unjust vexation” over his role in the content.

In a press briefing, the Philippine National Police (PNP) identified the alleged videographer as Christopher Dantes, also known as Skylane.

“As for the alleged videographer or cameraman who was with Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, now he has been charged, according to the PNP, a case has been filed against him, this Christopher Dantes (alias Skylane),” Claire Castro, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Malacañang Palace Press Officer, says. “He was charged with unjust vexation in relation to RA 10175 and RA 9995 and the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act.”

Authorities say videographer Dantes would be given the opportunity to defend himself against the charges.

The president of the Philippines Bongbong Marcos condemned the YouTuber’s actions harassing and insulting Filipinos for content, saying they would not tolerate abuse disguised as entertainment, according to The Manila Times.

Image credits: Header photo via Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippines.