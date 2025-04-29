Videographer Faces Charges for Filming Jailed YouTuber Vitaly’s Video

Pesala Bandara
A man in an orange shirt labeled "BIWF" stands with hands together, flanked by officers in uniform and plain clothes, in front of a wall with DILG logos and a Philippine flag.
YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (above) is presented to the media after his arrest in the Philippines. He is reportedly facing two decades in prison.

The videographer of YouTuber Vitaly — who faces 24 years in a Filipino prison over a prank video — has reportedly also been charged for filming and livestreaming the stunt.

YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, known online as Vitalyzdtv, has amassed over 10.4 million subscribers for his viral prank videos. These stunt videos have seen the Russian-American YouTuber climb up the Hollywood sign and the Pyramids of Gaza as well as streak during the World Cup final and an NBA finals game.

However, earlier this month, Vitaly was arrested at Bonifacio Global City in the Philippines over a Kick livestream video he filmed.

The 33-year-old YouTuber was charged by Filipino authorities with engaging in disruptive and inappropriate acts while filming the livestream video. The cases filed against Vitaly include filming videos without consent, vlogging in Bonifacio Global City without a permit, attempting to kiss and grab a security guard, trying to seize his firearm, and mocking security guards, according to Complex.

In a press conference where Vitaly was presented to the media for the first time since his arrest, Filipino authorities announced that the YouTuber will not be deported and is set to face charges in the country. Vitaly now reportedly faces up to 24 years in prison in the Philippines.

Vitaly’s Videographer Also Faces Criminal Charges

According to a report by Filipino newspaper The Manila Times on Saturday, the videographer who filmed Vitaly’s prank video is also facing criminal charges for “unjust vexation” over his role in the content.

In a press briefing, the Philippine National Police (PNP) identified the alleged videographer as Christopher Dantes, also known as Skylane.

“As for the alleged videographer or cameraman who was with Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, now he has been charged, according to the PNP, a case has been filed against him, this Christopher Dantes (alias Skylane),” Claire Castro, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Malacañang Palace Press Officer, says. “He was charged with unjust vexation in relation to RA 10175 and RA 9995 and the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act.”

Authorities say videographer Dantes would be given the opportunity to defend himself against the charges.

The president of the Philippines Bongbong Marcos condemned the YouTuber’s actions harassing and insulting Filipinos for content, saying they would not tolerate abuse disguised as entertainment, according to The Manila Times.

Image credits: Header photo via Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippines.

, ,
, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A helicopter fires at a speeding sports car on a desert terrain during sunset, causing sparks and explosions around the vehicle. The scene is intense, with dramatic lighting and a backdrop of mountains and a cloudy sky. YouTuber Arrested for Filming Video of Lamborghini Shot at With Fireworks
A person smiling and holding a laptop displaying a video. In the video, two people are seen kissing; one has blonde hair and the other has long brown hair. US YouTuber May Face 7 Years in South Korean Jail for Deepfake Video
A young man in a blue shirt is distracted, holding a phone while driving a sports car with red interior. Next to him is an image of a blue sports car with colorful paint splashes, damaged in a crash on a roadside with a barrier. YouTuber Jack Doherty Crashes His McLaren During Live Stream While Texting and Driving
A split image: on the left, a person with wet hair is partially submerged in water, squinting against the sun. On the right, a silhouette stands on a rocky, sandy terrain, holding a long object overhead. American YouTuber Is Arrested for Trying to Film Uncontacted Tribe and Offering Them Diet Coke
Discussion