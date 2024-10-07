YouTuber Jack Doherty Crashes His McLaren During Live Stream While Texting and Driving

A YouTuber is in serious trouble after live streaming himself texting while driving his custom McLaren before crashing it and injuring his cameraman.

Jack Doherty has been criticized for his handling of the situation, as he asked the cameraman, Michael, to keep filming the aftermath despite Michael being clearly hurt, with blood streaming down his face. Doherty appeared to be more concerned about his wrecked vehicle than the well-being of his friend.

Jack Doherty just crashed his brand new McLaren on stream 😳 https://t.co/WNnKGbmHbD — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 5, 2024

In the video, the 20-year-old YouTuber is seen behind the wheel of the high-powered vehicle in Miami while using his phone. Road conditions were treacherous, but Doherty nevertheless revved the engine, causing the car to slide and hydroplane into the guardrail at speed. The incident was broadcast live on Kick, a live streaming platform.

A crowd of people come to their aid with Doherty having to be dragged out the window to escape the wreckage. The next clip shows the totaled McLaren and Michael, the cameraman, looking dazed with a nasty gash on his head.

The custom-designed McLaren 570S reportedly cost $200,000, and it appears to be a total loss. Kick, the video streaming platform Doherty was broadcasting on, has announced that he is now banned from the service because of the crash.

“Kick does not condone illegal activity, which is why we swiftly took action and moved to ban this creator from the platform,” Kick tells TMZ.

Despite this personal catastrophe for Doherty, the worst may be yet to come, as he still faces potential legal issues for reckless driving.

Jack @dohertyjackk shows no concern for his buddy who was actually injured. Jack had no obvious injuries, though he was very concerned for the condition of his car. Perhaps he shouldn’t have been texting while driving. Here Jack puts on a show in a hospital gown for sad faces… pic.twitter.com/Q0kWI8vEPn — MrSolo4Dolo (@MrSolo4Dolo) October 5, 2024

Last year, a YouTuber was sentenced to six months in jail for purposefully crashing an airplane and hiding the wreckage after he pled guilty to one count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation. Although there is no suggestion that Doherty crashed his car on purpose, his actions show a clear lack of care.