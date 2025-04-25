Weather Balloon Captures Airliner Whizzing Underneath It at 500 MPH

A 360-degree camera attached to a weather balloon captured an airliner flying beneath it at an astonishing speed of 500 miles per hour (800 kilometers per hour).

It was recorded by Project Dorothy last summer — Dorothy is the name given to the high-altitude weather balloon rig — but the clip has recently been going viral on social media because of its amazing capture.

In the clip filmed high above Earth, a loud rumble can be heard as the airplane comes into view unnervingly close to the weather balloon. Then the rumbling gives way to the awesome sound of the jet engine, known as the Doppler effect.

Thanks to the Insta360 camera attached to Dorothy which has two 180-degree lenses, the shot follows the plane as it zips past — underlining the immense speed the airliner is traveling.

The video was shot on June 24 above Montreal, Canada as Dorothy was ascending to capture an eclipse. The weather balloon rig can reach altitudes of 131,000 feet, almost 25 miles (40 kilometers) above Earth’s surface.

“The Dorothy project complies with all Canadian laws and regulations for launching weather balloons,” the team adds on Instagram. “Each launch is conducted with full adherence to Transport Canada’s guidelines, including weight and size limitations, and they ensure proper notification to civil aviation. Safety and compliance are top priorities.”

What is Project Dorothy?

​Project Dorothy is an environmental documentary initiative that combines art, science, and immersive technology to “deepen our connection with Earth.” Launched in 2017, the project involves sending high-altitude latex balloons equipped with 360-degree cameras into the stratosphere, reaching altitudes of up to 40 km (131,000 feet). These missions aim to capture breathtaking visuals of the planet, offering viewers a unique perspective through virtual reality experiences. ​

The name “Dorothy” is a reference to the device that the characters use to study tornados in the 1996 movie Twister. In this movie, the reference comes from Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz.

Last year, Dorothy flew to film the solar eclipse that occurred on April 8, capturing a unique perspective of the Moon’s shadow cast on the surface of the Earth.