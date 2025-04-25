30 Award-Winning Street Photos Make the Ordinary Truly Extraordinary

Jeremy Gray

A collage of four photos: a boy with sparks shooting from his head, a woman with a python around her legs, hands arranging cherries, and a person in a spotted covering at a fruit market.

International street photography platform Pure Street Photography (PSP) announced today the winners and finalists of the Pure Street Photography Grant 2025, showcasing and celebrating incredible photographic voices from around the world.

Pure Street Photography, founded in 2020, is a female-led initiative co-founded by acclaimed photographer Dimpy Bhalotia and creative partner Kamar Kumaar Rao.

PSP is dedicated to being a supportive platform for photographers to share diverse, impactful, and thought-provoking photography with a global audience. A significant part of the platform’s appeal to photographers is its ability to help creators get feedback and refine their skills. To that end, this year’s Pure Street Photography Grant 2025, which celebrates 30 different photographers, provides expanded support and exposure for budding creators.

“These photographs reflect the pulse and purity of street life — spanning continents, cultures, and contexts,” Pure Street Photography says. “Each photograph captures more than just a moment; it tells a story that is layered, spontaneous, and emotionally resonant.”

“This grant is a celebration of the human spirit through photography. These 30 iconic photographers come from different corners of the world, yet their stories echo the same truth: there’s extraordinary power in how we see the ordinary,” says Bhalotia.

Among the 30 winning photos, there is one grand prize winner, Ayanava Sil, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers. The other 26 photos are finalists.

Sil won for his fantastic, action-packed capture of a child running down the street in India with pyrotechnics lighting the night sky above his head.

A boy in a red shirt runs at night with bright yellow fireworks shooting up from his head, creating a dramatic trail of sparks against a dark, blurred background.
Ayanava Sil (India), Crown of Fire, Grand Winner, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025

“This picture tells a story of childhood fun, celebration and the playful chaos of Diwali,” the photographer Ayanava Sil says. “It’s more than a photo, it’s a flash of magic caught in time, where light, joy, and imagination come together in one unforgettable frame. The boy’s glowing crown of sparks gives him a superhero-like appearance.”

“This photograph is a masterclass in awareness — instinct, timing, and composition falling into rhythm and working in perfect harmony,” Bhalotia remarks. “Ayanava didn’t just photograph this — he understood the choreography of light and life in that split second.”

American photographer Parvathi Kumar took first place for their photo from an olive market in Casablanca.

A person wearing a polka dot patterned headscarf faces a market stall filled with various fruits and vegetables, while another person organizes produce with their hands. The image is in black and white.
Parvathi Kumar (USA), Olive Echo, 1st Place, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025

“I noticed a woman wearing an oval-patterned head scarf echoing the shape of the olives she was purchasing,” Kumar says. “It was such an unexpected encounter in finding this visual rhymes with textures and a touch of humor. There is also simple sub-framing of the woman on one side, and the working hands of the vendor on the other.”

Fellow American photographer Amy Horowitz took second place for her image, Oh, Hello!, showing a massive snake slithering next to a sitting elderly woman. It is a jarring juxtaposition.

A woman in a floral dress and blue sandals sits on a ledge holding an umbrella, with a large snake curled on the sidewalk in front of her.
Amy Horowitz (USA), Oh, Hello!, 2nd Place, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025

“I was immediately struck with curiously as I came upon a gigantic snake slithering up a building’s exterior wall. Just showing the woman’s hands as they clutched her purse, with the massive snake only inches away, was enough to tell the story — without giving away the ending,” Horowitz says.

Rounding out the top three is German photographer Sebastian Piatek. His untitled image captured in Jakarta, Indonesia, shows a somewhat chaotic yet ordered scene of children on the street.

Three children stand by a glass window, two girls facing forward and a boy looking through the glass, holding a bowl. In the background, people are near a wall surrounded by rubble and debris, under a bright sky.
Sebastian Piatek (Germany), Untitled (Jakarta), 3rd Place, Pure Street
Photography Grant 2025

“This photograph was taken in Cilincing, North Jakarta, Indonesia. Some of the subjects were far away and some very close — that created a good sense of depth, which I thought worked well visually,” Piatek explains. “Even though it wasn’t planned, the photo captures a quiet moment that feels real and unfiltered. It’s one of my favorite photographs from Indonesia.”

The rest of the finalists are featured below.

An older woman with short gray hair sits on a bench by the sea, facing the water. She has a blue towel draped over the bench and is barefoot, relaxing under a clear blue sky on a paved promenade.
Anna Marzia Soria (Italy), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
Large painted statues with multiple arms and muscular torsos are displayed behind old metal doors; a person in a blue shirt walks by, blurred in motion, in a busy, colorful workshop or market setting.
Asit Kumar Ghatak (India), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A woman in a tan dress and hat sits on a tiled bench, reaching into her bag. Next to her, a shirtless man lies face down on a massage table with cupping marks on his back in a tiled spa room with Chinese characters on the wall.
Chris Yan (China), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
Silhouetted figures hold flaming bowls against a vivid red-orange background, with one person in the foreground wearing dark clothing and only their eyes visible. The scene has a dramatic, ceremonial atmosphere.
Divyanshu Verma (India), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A person sitting on a patterned subway seat holds up a black-and-white Louis Vuitton jewelry ad, aligning the model's face in the ad with their own, creating the illusion of having the model's face.
Grzegorz Bys (United Kingdom), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A tall statue of a person with outstretched arms stands atop a pole against a cloudy sky. A building with a cross is visible in the lower left corner of the image.
Gurudas Bate (India), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A black and white photo of people walking and gathering near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The foreground shows a blurred figure in motion, with others standing or talking in the background.
Holger Kunze (Belgium), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A bouquet of flowers in the foreground with silhouettes of people and an outdoor scene, including a small building and columns, visible through a window with reflections.
Isabelle Coordes (Germany), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A black cat with wide eyes sits on a windowsill, looking up at the camera, while a pigeon perches on a wire outside above a street marked with bike lane symbols. The image is in black and white.
Jim La Souille (France), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A man takes a photo of a beagle dog sitting on a blue velvet bench in a stylish cafe, while a woman photographs the scene; a painting hangs on the wooden wall behind them.
Joanna Madloch (USA), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A black cat with bright eyes walks through an intricate metal gate featuring a large, stylized face and geometric patterns, casting dramatic shadows behind it.
Julachart Pleansanit (Thailand), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A person holding an umbrella and a handbag walks through a crosswalk in deep shadow, while another person walks in the background along a sunlit brick building. The image is black and white with strong contrasts.
Kenta Yamanoi (Japan), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A yellow taxi cab speeds through a New York City street intersection, partially blocked by yellow caution tape, with pedestrians and tall buildings in the background.
Kim Keller (USA), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A man in a light blue shirt is reflected upside-down in a large mirror above a busy plaza where people walk, gather, and sit, creating an interesting visual illusion.
Marco Cajazzo (Italy), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A young child with curly hair, seen from behind, swings on a playground swing. The child’s shadow is cast clearly on the ground tiles beneath them. The scene is in black and white.
Mary Crnkovic Pilas (Croatia), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A large group of uniformed soldiers marches in formation on a sunlit parade ground, casting long shadows on the pavement. The sky is clear, and a few trees and buildings are visible in the background.
Mili Paul (India), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
Four stray dogs lying on a dusty ground, appearing to rest or sleep. There is some trash and flower petals scattered near them. The scene has a reddish tint, possibly from lighting or colored powder.
Promila Bahri (India), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
Two bicycles with baskets are locked to a street pole during heavy snowfall on a city street. Pedestrians walk in the background amid blurred traffic lights and street signs. Snowflakes fill the scene.
Russ Rowland (USA), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A man stands chest-deep in a pond, holding prayer beads, while a duck appears close to the camera. Tall buildings and a crowd of people line the water’s edge in the background.
Saksham Srivastava (India), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
Two silhouetted figures stand by large windows with red and blue panels, looking outside. The figures are in shadow, and daylight streams through the windows, creating a strong contrast.
Sam O’Shaughnessy (United Kingdom), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A white rooster stands on the ground between large clusters of empty, white plastic jugs with red caps, which are tied together and hanging around it. A bag and tree roots are visible in the background.
Soumyendra Saha (India), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A woman with short blonde hair, wearing a blue shirt, leans on a cream-colored ledge, facing a mustard-yellow wall with a black open doorway and two white geometric designs near the top.
Stefano Bernardi (Italy), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
Silhouettes of people standing and crouching in mist on a plaza at sunset, with a statue of a rider on horseback and historic buildings in the background. Long shadows stretch across the ground.
Tamas Dragon (Hungary), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
Black and white double exposure image of a woman's face in profile blended with an outdoor urban scene where a person walks near buildings under sunlight.
Ulf Finndahl (Sweden), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A shadowy figure is visible through a fogged glass pane with water streaks running down it. The person's features are blurred and obscured by condensation and darkness.
Valentina Mansi (Italy), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025
A child in yellow pants lies on the grass with one leg raised, while long shadows of several people stretch across the ground in the sunlight.
Valeria Ciardulli (Italy), Finalist, Pure Street Photography Grant 2025

More information on the Pure Street Photography Grant 2025 and the rest of the platform’s mission is available on its website.

Image credits: Pure Street Photography Grant 2025 / All photographers are credited in the individual captions

, ,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Photographer’s Haunting Street Photos of San Francisco Coated in Fog
Why is Street Photography So Contentious?
Photographer Mark Cohen and the Birth of Invasive Street Photography
Interview with Street Photographer Eric Kim
Discussion