The Piranha Plant, Frequent Mario Foe, Is Now a USB-C Camera for Switch 2

During this week’s Nintendo Direct, the popular video game company unveiled many new features of its upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console, including that it will use the maligned SD Express memory card format and work with many USB-C cameras, not just the official Nintendo one the company will sell as an optional accessory. This has opened the gates for some fun new USB-C cameras, including Hori’s adorable licensed Piranha Plant one.

As reported by 9to5Toys, the video game peripheral company Hori’s new Switch 2 Piranha Plant Camera, which is currently available to preorder in Europe for 40 euros, embraces the look of the classic Super Mario series mainstay, the piranha plant.

First appearing in 1985’s Super Mario Bros., the piranha plant has been a frequent obstacle for Mario and friends to jump over and otherwise avoid during their adventures. It is arguably the most famous fictional plant ever and certainly the most iconic in video games.

As for the USB-C camera version of the piranha plant, it comes with its mouth closed, hiding away its small camera and lens system inside for privacy. When gamers want to use the USB-C camera, perhaps for the new Switch 2 enhanced edition of Mario Party Jamboree, they simply open the piranha plant’s mouth, and they are good to go.

As an officially licensed product, the Hori Switch 2 Piranha Plant Camera features Nintendo Switch 2 branding, the company’s seal of approval, and is guaranteed to work with the Switch 2 and all its camera-based games. However, gamers can use other USB-C cameras they may already own with the Switch 2 when it launches on June 5.

Although there may be some limitations, Nintendo has not detailed them specifically, only saying via its official website that gamers can plug in a “compatible” USB-C camera, including the official Nintendo Switch 2 camera, which is currently priced at $50.

“You can connect a compatible USB-C camera (sold separately) to your Nintendo Switch 2 system and chat with your friends with voice and video,” Nintendo says. “See everyone’s faces as they cheer, shout, or laugh while playing. You can also change your background and set it to use the game you’re playing.”

Although Hori’s Switch 2 Piranha Plant Camera is the first out of the gate for officially licensed third-party USB-C cameras for the Nintendo Switch 2, it is likely not the last. Which Nintendo character could be turned into a USB-C camera next?

Image Credits: Hori and Nintendo