Pro Sports Photographer Takes a Fujifilm Instax to MLB Spring Training

Photojournalist Carlos Gonzalez covered the Minnesota Twins Major League Baseball (MLB) Spring Training in Florida with two vastly different camera setups. One, his traditional professional photo gear, and the other, his daughter’s Fujifilm Instax SQ6.

Gonzalez is no stranger to bringing a creative twist to his professional sports coverage. In 2023, when photographing the Minnesota Vikings football team for the Minnesota Star Tribune‘s season preview, Gonzalez used an infrared camera alongside his typical gear to better capture the unique tattoos that many players have on their bodies.

Gonzalez has rarely used the Instax SQ6, having last used it briefly in 2020.

“I bought it for my daughter years ago when she and her friends were going through their instant camera phase,” Gonzalez tells PetaPixel. “I did take it and use it a little the last time I covered Spring Training in 2020, but this year I decided to keep it with me for all the practices I covered over 11 days. I have not used it at all in the time between.”

Busting out the Instax again was a good decision, as Gonzalez really enjoyed working with it.

“It was fun to use and a completely different process. Photographing an entire day of practice while trying to build up a file of players’ photos had me making thousands of photos a day,” Gonzalez says. “I was much more deliberate with the Instax.”

Each Instax film pack has just 10 exposures, so each one is precious. Gonzalez says he shot about 80 total Instax images over the nearly two weeks he was in Florida.

The players liked it, too.

“Sometimes it would spark a conversation, or I might get a curious look from a player when they saw me using a little plastic camera while I had professional digital cameras on both shoulders.

“Then, after pushing the button and hearing the noise of the shutter, the film would pop up from the top of the camera and slowly develop into a photograph.

“The curious look would often turn into a smile or a knowing nod.”

The photographer says he will send his Instax prints out to players now that his story about the experience has been published in the Minnesota Star Tribune.

While Gonzalez went years between using the Instax SQ6, he won’t wait so long again. He says he will “absolutely” use the Instax SQ6 for something like this again. “I’m all about new challenges and having fun.”

With the MLB regular season just around the corner — after the two games in Tokyo this week, the rest of the league will throw their first pitches next week — Gonzalez will likely capture the best moments of the Twins season with his high-end digital cameras. However, for 11 late winter days in Florida, the Fujifilm Instax SQ6 was a real-deal, charming professional sports camera.

Image credits: All photos by Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto on Instagram, X, Threads, Bluesky) / Minnesota Star Tribune