Fujifilm’s New Instax mini 41 Instant Camera Captures Better Close-Ups

Fujifilm announced the new Instax mini 41 instant camera, a direct successor to the Instax mini 40. Fujifilm’s new instant film camera promises improved style and performance.

The Fujifilm Instax mini 41 delivers an improved close-up mode with parallax correction. This helps photographers capture better, centered close-up photos, including selfies, by adjusting the position of the “focus” mark to the lower left of the frame. This builds upon the Instax mini 40’s built-in Selfie Mode, which enables close-focusing photography.

The camera’s other significant improvement is an updated, portable design. Building upon the look and feel of its predecessor, released in 2021, the new camera delivers a textured, tactile body that promises a secure, ergonomic grip. The Instax mini 41 sports a subtle metallic-like (not actually metallic) finish and eye-catching orange accents. Like the Instax mini 40, the Instax mini 41 features a retro-inspired design, albeit one from a different, more recent era than the Instax mini 40.

The Fujifilm Instax mini 41 promises to be easy to use, even for beginner photographers. The camera has an automatic exposure function that automatically senses ambient levels when the shutter is pressed, ensuring the optimal shutter speed, flash output, and overall exposure.

“Mini 41 is made for image makers who care about both form and function,” says Bing Liem, division president, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation. “Mini 41 takes everything our consumers loved about mini 40 and levels up with enhanced performance and a modern design update — it’s easy to carry, easy to use, and matches the stylish aesthetic so many of users bring to their photography.”

The Instax mini 41 is compatible with Fujifilm’s Instax mini film products, including the white frame, black frame, and monochrome varieties. The company also makes Instax mini films with colorful borders, a contact sheet-style design, and more. The complete lineup is detailed on Fujifilm’s website. Film starts at around $16 for 20 exposures.

Pricing and Availability: Fujifilm Instax mini 41 Coming Soon for an Unknown Price

The Fujifilm Instax mini 41 will be available for purchase by the end of this month, although Fujifilm has not yet determined the camera’s pricing for the United States market. Although Fujifilm’s official press materials do not detail precisely why there is no pricing yet, it is a safe bet that it relates to Fujifilm assessing the impacts of American tariffs. This article will be updated when pricing information is made available.

Image credits: Fujifilm