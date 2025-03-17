Godox’s New Monolight for Photo and Video Promises Power and Portability

Godox, makers of professional lighting solutions, announced a new powerful, waterproof RGBWW monolight, the Knowled M1000R. It is designed primarily with videographers in mind, although it could also be useful for photographers.

The Godox Knowled M1000R is a 1000-watt monolight packed with professional features in a lightweight body with a compact controller.

The 1000w RGB LED light features full RGBWW color control with a wide range of lighting effects for precision and versatility. Color temperature ranges from 1800 to 10,000 Kelvin (K) with a fully adjustable brightness of 0% to 100%. Dimming is also fine-tuned with four distinct curves: linear, s-curve, exponential, or logarithmic.

With precision in mind, the color accuracy of the M1000R is professional level with high CRI 95 and TLCI 94 ratings. This level of color accuracy promises realistic skin tones and vibrant colors for polished high-end video and stills footage.

The standard Godox Knowled M1000R kit includes a reflector, power controller, power cable, and U-type bracket. An upgraded kit is also available for $100 more and includes a custom-branded storage bag. The light uses the popular Bowens mount type, allowing for easy customization with accessories such as soft boxes, beauty dishes, or BeamLight reflectors.

Godox describes the Knowled M1000R as “Boasting an impressive 91% Rec2020 color gamut coverage, the M1000R offers flexible color modes—CCT, HSI, RGBW, GEL, X-Y, and FX—with four professional dimming curves. Fine-tune warm/cool light balance and G/M adjustments for smooth, cinematic lighting every time.”

Creativity is further enabled by the M1000R’s range of built-in FX modes, with 14 special lighting effects, including simulation of natural lighting such as sunrise, sunset, and moonlight. The light’s high-speed mode also enables smooth, stable, flicker-free high-speed footage. The unit can also save up to four preset options to apply previous lighting styles quickly on the go.

Creatives in the field will appreciate that both the light and controller of the M1000R are fully IP54-rated, waterproof, and dustproof. With portability in mind, the Godox Knowled M1000R’s head weighs 17.9 pounds (8.1 kilograms), with the controller and power supply unit weighing 12.3 pounds (5.6 kilograms).

For connectivity, the Godox Knowled M1000R features a built-in Bluetooth app, RDM, CRMX, DMX512, Ethernet, Art-net, or sACN. The Knowled Bluetooth app, with a range of 30 meters, allows for complete control of multiple lights for a cohesive lighting ecosphere.

The M1000R light utilizes an AC power supply of 100-240V, 50/60Hz, with the controller input’s power of 650W. The unit features a USB-A port, which can double as a 5V 1.5A power supply or utilized for future firmware updates.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox Knowled M1000R is available now for $2,800, with the upgraded kit with bag priced at $2,900.

Image credits: Godox