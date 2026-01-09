Save Big on the Lighting Gear That Can Improve Your Photos in 2026

The new year is the perfect excuse to finally upgrade the lighting gear that shapes every shot you take. Whether you are refining a home studio, stepping into video production, or simply tired of fighting inconsistent light, better lighting delivers immediate, visible improvements to your work.

As we head kick off 2026, these deals offer a great chance to invest in flashes, continuous lights, modifiers, and studio tools at prices that significantly lower the barrier to entry. From portable on-camera solutions to full-scale cinematic fixtures, this list covers lighting gear that can elevate both stills and video from day one.

Flash and Strobe Lighting

Godox V1 Flash for Canon

This round-head speedlight produces softer, more natural-looking light compared to traditional rectangular flashes. With TTL support, fast recycling, and Godox’s magnetic modifier system, it adapts easily to both event and portrait work. The built-in rechargeable battery reduces downtime during long shoots. Now $199 (originally $259, save $60), it is a reliable lighting upgrade for Canon shooters.

Buy the Godox V1 Flash for Canon new on B&H

A black Godox studio strobe light with an LCD display and control buttons, mounted on a bracket. The digital screen shows power and mode settings. The flash head has a round diffuser attached.

Godox AD600Pro Witstro All-in-One Outdoor Flash

Designed for demanding outdoor and studio use, the AD600Pro delivers 600Ws of power with excellent color consistency. It supports TTL and high-speed sync and features a durable, weather-resistant build. The high-capacity battery allows for extended shooting without external power. Now $499 (originally $899, save $400), this is a standout portable strobe for professionals.

Buy the Godox AD600Pro Witstro All-in-One Outdoor Flash new on B&H

Speedotron 2403CX 3-CC Head 2400Ws Flash Kit (120VAC)

This professional studio flash system provides massive output for commercial, fashion, and advertising photography. The three CC heads allow for flexible multi-light setups with consistent performance. Speedotron systems are known for long-term reliability in high-volume studios. Now $5,399.95 (originally $7,801.95, save $2,402), making this kit a rare value.

Buy the Speedotron 2403CX 3-CC Head 2400Ws Flash Kit new on B&H

Continuous LED Monolights

Nanlite FS-300B Bi-Color LED Monolight

The FS-300B offers powerful bi-color output, smooth dimming, and reliable color accuracy. Its Bowens mount compatibility supports a wide range of modifiers. Quiet operation makes it ideal for interviews and video work. Now $239 (originally $299, save $60), a strong entry into high-output continuous lighting.

Buy the Nanlite FS-300B Bi-Color LED Monolight new on B&H

A Nanlite FS-300B LED studio light with a large reflector is mounted on a black stand, emitting a bright light. The unit features a digital display and control knobs on the side.

Nanlite FS-300C RGB LED Monolight

This RGB monolight adds full color control alongside traditional white light modes. Built-in effects eliminate the need for gels while expanding creative options. It is well-suited for content creators and filmmakers exploring stylized lighting. Now $299 (originally $499, save $200), significantly improving its value.

Buy the Nanlite FS-300C RGB LED Monolight new on B&H

Godox Knowled M600D Daylight LED Light

Designed for professional video production, the M600D delivers intense daylight-balanced output with excellent color accuracy. Its robust construction is suited for demanding set environments. The Knowled ecosystem offers advanced control and modifier support. Now $998 (originally $1,499, save $501), a compelling high-end LED option.

Buy the Godox Knowled M600D Daylight LED Light new on B&H

A professional studio light labeled "Warrior 600X" with a large reflector, mounted on a stand, and connected to a power cord. The light is designed for photography or video production.

FotodioX Pro Warrior 400X Bi-Color LED Light Kit

The Warrior 400X balances strong output with portability in a complete lighting kit. Bi-color control allows quick adjustments across mixed lighting environments. Included accessories make it studio-ready out of the box. Now $274.95 (originally $674.95, save $400), making it an excellent value kit.

Buy the FotodioX Pro Warrior 400X Bi-Color LED Light Kit new on B&H

High-End Cinematic Lighting

Nanlux Evoke 5000B LED Bi-Color Monolight (Flight Kit)

This flagship bi-color LED delivers massive output for large-scale productions. Precision color control and professional-grade construction make it suitable for cinema and broadcast. The included flight kit supports transport and protection on location. Now $12,400 (originally $15,500, save $3,100), lowering the cost of entry for elite lighting.

Buy the Nanlux Evoke 5000B LED Bi-Color Monolight new on B&H

Nanlux Evoke 1200B LED Bi-Color Spotlight Kit with Fresnel Lens

The Evoke 1200B combines power with refined beam control when paired with the Fresnel lens. It delivers punchy, directional light for narrative and commercial work. The flight case enhances portability for crews. Now $3,486 (originally $5,805, save $2,319), making this kit especially attractive.

A professional NANLUX studio light mounted on a tripod stand, with a connected power unit and cable neatly coiled at the base. The setup is suitable for photography or video production.

Buy the Nanlux Evoke 1200B LED Bi-Color Spotlight Kit new on B&H

ARRI M18 HMI Lamphead (110/220 VAC)

A long-standing industry standard, the ARRI M18 delivers intense daylight-balanced output with excellent beam quality. It remains a staple on professional film sets worldwide. Built for durability and precision, it excels in demanding environments. Now $1,058 (originally $1,969, save $911), a rare deal.

Buy the ARRI M18 HMI Lamphead new on B&H

LED Panels and Light Kits

A rectangular LED studio light panel with a black frame is mounted on an adjustable metal stand against a plain background.

Litepanels Gemini 2×1 Hard RGB LED Light Panel

This powerful RGB panel offers exceptional brightness, durability, and color accuracy. Designed for professional film and television production, it supports advanced control workflows. The hard panel construction holds up to heavy use. Now $1,998.25 (originally $5,866.25, save $3,868), one of the strongest deals on this list.

Buy the Litepanels Gemini 2x1 Hard RGB LED Light Panel new on B&H

Litepanels Gemini 1×1 Hard RGB LED Light Panel

The 1×1 version delivers the same color precision in a more compact form factor. It is ideal for tight spaces or accent lighting. Full RGB control expands creative flexibility. Now $1,299 (originally $2,318, save $1,019), a professional bargain.

Buy the Litepanels Gemini 1x1 Hard RGB LED Light Panel new on B&H

Litepanels Astra IP 2×1 Bi-Color LED Light Panel

Built for both studio and outdoor use, this weather-resistant panel delivers strong bi-color performance. It offers reliable output with professional-grade construction. Ideal for location shooters facing unpredictable conditions. Now $1,699 (originally $2,717, save $1,018), adding significant value.

Buy the Litepanels Astra IP 2x1 Bi-Color LED Light Panel new on B&H

Three adjustable LED panel lights on tripods display different colored lights (orange, blue, and multicolor) with barn doors. A hand holds a smartphone using an app to control the lights wirelessly.

GVM 50SM Double-Sided Bi-Color & RGB LED Light Panel (3-Light Kit)

This three-light kit provides bi-color lighting on one side and RGB lighting on the other. It supports a wide range of creative setups without additional fixtures. Designed for versatility across photo and video. Now $499 (originally $2,549, save $2,050), offering substantial savings.

Buy the GVM 50SM Double-Sided Bi-Color & RGB LED Light Panel new on B&H

Luxli Taiko 2×1 RGB LED Light Panel

The Taiko delivers high output with precise RGB control in a slim design. It is well-suited for cinematic lighting and creative color effects. Strong build quality supports professional use. Now $799 (originally $1,999, save $1,200), a standout option.

Buy the Luxli Taiko 2x1 RGB LED Light Panel new on B&H

On-Camera and Portable Lighting

Rotolight NEO 3 On-Camera RGBWW LED Light Starter Bundle

This compact light combines continuous lighting and flash functionality. RGBWW output enables creative color while maintaining accurate skin tones. Ideal for run-and-gun shooting and content creation. Now $149 (originally $599, save $450), making this bundle especially appealing.

A round Rotolight LED ring light is mounted on top of a Sony camera, positioned above the camera lens, with the Rotolight logo visible in the center of the light.

Buy the Rotolight NEO 3 On-Camera RGBWW LED Light Starter Bundle new on B&H

Litepanels Caliber LED Light

Lightweight and portable, the Caliber is designed for interviews and mobile shoots. It provides an adjustable output with consistent color. Easy to deploy in fast-paced environments. Now $118 (originally $532, save $414), adding to its appeal.

Buy the Litepanels Caliber LED Light new on B&H

Light Modifiers and Softboxes

DoPchoice SNAPBAG Octa Softbox for Monolights (3′)

This octagonal softbox produces soft, even light with quick setup. Built for professional workflows, it integrates seamlessly with monolights. Durable construction supports repeated use. Now $480 (originally $960, save $480), a significant discount.

Buy the DoPchoice SNAPBAG Octa Softbox new on B&H

Impact Luxbanx Duo Large Strip Softbox (24 x 78″)

Ideal for fashion and edge lighting, this strip softbox offers precise control. The Duo design supports both flash and LED lighting. Built for durability and consistent output. Now $97.20 (originally $360, save 73%), enhancing its value.

Buy the Impact Luxbanx Duo Large Strip Softbox new on B&H

A rectangular black softbox light modifier with a partially opened white diffusion panel, showing the interior reflective surface and "Impact" branding on the side.

Impact Luxbanx Duo Large Square Softbox (40 x 40″)

This square modifier delivers broad, even illumination for portraits. Compatible with multiple light types, it adds flexibility to any studio. Robust materials ensure longevity. Now $79.66 (originally $248.94, save 68%), a strong buy.

Buy the Impact Luxbanx Duo Large Square Softbox new on B&H

Impact Luxbanx Duo Medium Octagonal Softbox (60″)

The octagonal shape creates flattering light and natural catchlights. Ideal for beauty and portrait photography. Duo compatibility increases versatility. Now $119.97 (originally $279, save 57%), an excellent studio upgrade.

Buy the Impact Luxbanx Duo Medium Octagonal Softbox new on B&H

Impact Luxbanx Large Strip Softbox (24 x 78″)

Designed for controlled highlights and rim lighting, this large strip softbox offers precise shaping. Its size supports dramatic lighting setups. Built for professional use. Now $148 (originally $299, save $151), adding strong value.

Buy the Impact Luxbanx Large Strip Softbox new on B&H

Backgrounds and Studio Accessories

Westcott Modern Vintage Backdrop Bundle (8-Pack, 9 x 12′)

This bundle includes eight textured backdrops for portrait and studio photography. The variety allows quick visual changes without moving locations. Built for durability and ease of use. Now $159.10 (originally $809.10, save $650), a substantial savings.

Buy the Westcott Modern Vintage Backdrop Bundle new on B&H

Angler Wide Vista Panoramic Background Screen (Chroma Green)

Designed for video production and compositing, this wide chroma green background supports large setups. Even color consistency simplifies keying. Ideal for studio and content creation work. Now $298 (originally $699, save $401), making it practical.

Buy the Angler Wide Vista Panoramic Background Screen new on B&H

A metal frame structure with four wheels and multiple adjustable clamps and bars, resembling a hospital bed rail or a support frame for medical or industrial use.

Manfrotto Still Life Shooting Table Frame

This table frame supports custom product photography setups. Built for stability, it integrates easily with lighting systems. Ideal for e-commerce and commercial studios. Now $623.96 (originally $923.95, save $299.99), improving its appeal.

Buy the Manfrotto Still Life Shooting Table Frame new on B&H

Light Stands and Support

Manfrotto Alu Master Air-Cushioned Stand (12′)

This aluminum stand features air cushioning to protect lights during height adjustments. Designed for stability and professional use. Suitable for a wide range of lighting equipment. Now $123.95 (originally $179.95, save $56), a smart studio staple.

Buy the Manfrotto Alu Master Air-Cushioned Stand new on B&H

A black metal tripod light stand with three foldable legs extended outward, commonly used for supporting lighting equipment or cameras in photography or videography.

Manfrotto 008BU Black Cine Stand (7′)

Built for film and studio environments, this cine stand offers exceptional strength. Its compact height supports low-angle lighting setups. Durable construction ensures long-term reliability. Now $118.95 (originally $318.95, save $200), adding value.

Buy the Manfrotto 008BU Black Cine Stand new on B&H

Manfrotto Aluminum Senior Stand with Leveling Leg (10.3′)

This stand features a leveling leg for uneven terrain, making it ideal for location work. It supports heavier fixtures with confidence. Built for flexibility and durability. Now $154.95 (originally $304.95, save $150), rounding out the deal.

Buy the Manfrotto Aluminum Senior Stand with Leveling Leg new on B&H

Tube, Fresnel, and Multi-Light LED Kits

Litepanels Caliber LED Fresnel 3-Light Kit with Soft Case

Now $498.25 (originally $1,363.25, save $865), this three-light kit offers a compact, focusable Fresnel solution for interviews, documentaries, and small studio setups. Each Caliber light delivers clean daylight-balanced output with precise beam control. The included soft case makes it easy to transport a complete lighting setup on location.

Buy the Litepanels Caliber LED Fresnel 3-Light Kit new on B&H

A professional studio lighting kit with five tall LED light panels on tripod stands, each weighted with a red sandbag, and one horizontal light bar mounted on a boom arm, also weighted with a red sandbag.

Genaray Hex Lighting 36″ Soft Strip 6-Light Standard Kit

Priced at $1,785 (originally $2,399.70, save $614.70), this six-light strip kit is designed for even, flattering illumination across people or products. The long, narrow soft strips are ideal for edge lighting, hair light, or large studio fills. It’s a strong option for portrait studios and commercial shooters who want consistent results.

Buy the Genaray Hex Lighting 36 Soft Strip 6-Light Kit new on B&H

Quasar Science Rainbow 2 Linear RGB LED Tube Light (2′)

Now $279 (originally $885, save $606), this compact RGB tube delivers vibrant color control in a lightweight form factor. It supports full RGB effects, color temperature adjustment, and creative lighting modes. Tube lights like this are popular for video, accent lighting, and creative portrait setups.

Buy the Quasar Science Rainbow 2 Linear RGB LED Tube Light new on B&H

Genaray Mini Moon 11 RGB LED Light Panel (2-Light Kit with Stands)

Discounted to $559.80 (originally $1,095, save $535.20), this two-light kit offers soft, circular RGB lighting with included stands. The Mini Moon panels are well-suited for talking-head video, product photography, and small studio spaces. A versatile RGB setup at a very approachable price point.

Buy the Genaray Mini Moon 11 RGB LED Light Panel 2-Light Kit new on B&H

Backgrounds and Studio Surfaces

Angler HiKey Illuminated Background (7 x 8′)

Now $449 (originally $699, save $250), this illuminated background creates clean white backdrops without the need for multiple lights. Designed for portraits, headshots, and product photography where consistent background exposure is critical. Built-in illumination simplifies setup and saves time on every shoot.

Buy the Angler HiKey Illuminated Background 7 x 8 new on B&H

A large, collapsible rectangular photography reflector with a white center and black border, standing upright on its side.

Angler HiKey Illuminated Background (5 x 7′)

Priced at $199 (originally $399, save $200), this smaller HiKey background delivers the same built-in lighting in a more compact footprint. Ideal for home studios, product photography, and content creators working in tight spaces. An efficient solution for achieving pure white backgrounds quickly.

Buy the Angler HiKey Illuminated Background 5 x 7 new on B&H

A rectangular, collapsible green screen backdrop with rounded edges and black fabric loops on the sides, set against a white background.

Manfrotto 6 x 9′ Chromakey Green Collapsible Background

Now $128.95 (originally $384.95, save $256), this collapsible green screen is designed for fast setup and teardown. Perfect for video creators, streamers, and photographers working with compositing or virtual backgrounds. Consistent color and durability guaranteed.

Buy the Manfrotto 6 x 9 Chromakey Green Collapsible Background new on B&H

Angler Retractable Background (Chroma Green, 6.9 x 9.9′)

Discounted to $138.99 (originally $299.99, save $161), this pull-up chroma green background offers a clean, wrinkle-free surface in seconds. The retractable design makes it ideal for offices, small studios, and on-the-fly video production.

Buy the Angler Retractable Background Chroma Green new on B&H

Image credits: Godox, Speedotron, Nanlite, FotodioX, Nanlux, ARRI, Litepanels, GVM, Luxli, Rotolight, DoPchoice, Impact, Westcott, Angler, Manfrotto, Quasar Science. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.

