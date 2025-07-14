The Winners of Shark Photographer of the Year

The Shark Trust has announced the winners of its Shark Photographer of the Year contest on Shark Awareness Day (July 14).

The overall winner is a shot of an Indo-Pacific Leopard Shark (also known as Zebra Shark) taken in Australia by photographer Julian Hebenstreit.

The judges praised Hebenstreit’s photo for its “vivid contrast” and “sense of drama.” Hebenstreit has won a package of accommodation and shark diving in The Bahamas courtesy of Diverse Travel and The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism. He also receives the Shark Trust Shark Photographer of the Year 2025 trophy.

Shark Trust is a UK-based charity; it crowned a British Isles Winner and an Overseas Winner. These awards went to Hector Clarke and Martin Broen, respectively.

“Sharks have been in our ocean for over 400 million years. Now, the survival of

many species is in danger. This extinction crisis is avoidable if we act to address

the primary threat: overfishing. The Shark Trust works globally to improve the

conservation status of sharks, skates and rays. Advocating for policy changes.

And generating collective action to support our goals.”

Entries came in from 34 countries and represented 76 different species of shark, ray, skate, and chimera. An exhibition of the finalists’ images is currently on display in Plymouth, the home of the Shark Trust. They’ll remain there until the end of the month as part of the Shark Month celebrations going on in Britain’s Ocean City.