Metadata Reveals Epstein Security Video Was Edited, Wired Finds

An investigation by technology magazine Wired has found that the “raw” surveillance footage released by the FBI showing Jeffrey Epstein’s prison cell was edited — likely with Adobe Premiere Pro.

Wired gave the nearly 11-hour-long video file — some 21 gigabytes — to “two independent forensics experts” who used a metadata tool to analyze the Exchangeable Image File Format (EXIF) and Extensible Metadata Platform (XMP) data to identify any video editing.

They found that the “raw” video contains file extensions that specifically relate to Adobe Premiere Pro software, leaving behind artifacts in exported files, such as embedded metadata that reveals which clips were used and the actions taken by the editor. The experts discovered the file had been saved “at least four times” during a 23-minute editing session on May 23, 2025. However, the metadata does not reveal if the footage had been modified before each save.

If the experts are right, it means the file is not straight from the surveillance system but an edit consisting of at least two different video files. Two MP4 files were listed in the metadata: 2025-05-22 21-12-48.mp4 and 2025-05-22 16-35-21.mp4. These are found under a metadata section named “Ingredients”.

‘Why am I Suddenly Seeing a Different Aspect Ratio?’

Hany Farid, a professor at UC Berkeley, a widely respected digital forensic expert, reviewed the footage and tells Wired that because the video appears to be edited, it may not stand up as a piece of evidence in court.

“If a lawyer brought me this file and asked if it was suitable for court, I’d say no. Go back to the source. Do it right. Do a direct export from the original system — no monkey business,” Farid says, who also notes the video’s aspect ratio changes throughout the video. “Why am I suddenly seeing a different aspect ratio?” he adds.

Although the investigation raises the possibility that the video has been altered, Farid says that it doesn’t necessarily mean there is a conspiracy. The raw footage might have required to be converted into the right format before being exported.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says that Epstein — who was being held on sex trafficking charges — was locked in his cell on the night of August 9, 2019, and from 10:40 PM, no one entered his cell until 6:30 AM the next morning. But there is a notable gap in the footage: from 11:58 PM to 12:00, after which time the video resumes. Mike Rothschild, an author, tells Wired that this gap will naturally add fuel to the fire that Epstein’s death wasn’t a suicide.

The FBI did not respond to Wired’s questions about the file processing and instead referred them to the DOJ, which also didn’t answer any questions.