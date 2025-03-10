Laowa’s 2X Proteus Anamorphic Lenses Are Now Available as T2.9 Zooms

Laowa announced new Proteus 2x Anamorphic Zoom lenses for cinematographers. The Laowa Proteus 2x Anamorphic Zooms, available in 26-45mm and 45-85mm focal lengths, feature a constant T2.9 aperture.

Venus Optics describes its latest lenses as the “lightest, most compact, and most affordable 2x anamorphic zoom lenses designed for S35 sensors.”

As PetaPixel reported in January 2023, Laowa introduced a set of prime anamorphic lenses 35mm, 45mm, 60mm, and 85mm, aimed at professional cinematographers. Shortly after, in April, Laowa bolstered the line-up with additional 20mm, 28mm, 100mm, and 135mm focal lengths. The jump to zooms now adds versatility for anamorphic filmmakers who prefer to seldom switch lenses.

Light and compact for their class, this latest Proteus duo are each 7.48 inches (19 centimeters) long and weigh 3.3 pounds (1.5 kilograms).

The two lenses cover Super 35 sensors and works across various mounts, including Arri PL (Default), Canon EF, Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, and L. The lenses ship in a hard case with the Arri PL mount standard, plus an included interchangeable EF bayonet. Other mount types are available via additional interchangeable mount bayonets for an extra charge.

Other helpful features include imperial and metric focus marks and various flare options, including amber, blue, or silver. As is characteristic of anamorphic lenses, the Proteus lenses will display oval bokeh, organic focus roll-off, exaggerated flares, and horizontal compression “2x squeeze.” The lenses also feature a constant T2.9 aperture across the entire zoom.

Venus Optics claims that its Laowa Proteus lenses “maintain sharp focus throughout the zoom range, enabling cinematographers to execute dynamic techniques such as crash zooms and dolly zooms with precision. All this is achieved while preserving the distinctive 2x anamorphic squeeze, ensuring the signature cinematic look remains intact.”

Pricing and Availability

Venus Optics’ new Laowa Proteus 2x Anamorphic Zoom lenses are available for purchase now. They are $6,000 each, or $11,000 for the pair, providing a $1,000 discount. Additional options, such as the interchangeable mount bayonets, are $50 each and the company also offers a $600 1.4x full-frame expander that enables users to cover a full-frame image sensor with the Laowa Proteus 2X Anamorphic Zooms.

Image credits: Venus Optics / Laowa