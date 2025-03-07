These Photos Are Flying Through the Universe Stored on a Golden Record

Matt Growcoot
Split image: Left side features the golden cover of the Voyager Golden Record, a cultural artifact intended for space. Right side shows an airplane in flight over a runway with several smaller planes parked below.
The golden record contains encoded photographs depicting human life on Earth.

NASA’s Voyager 1 and 2 — spacecraft that are 15.5 billion miles from Earth — are having two science instruments turned off as they continue to struggle for power on their interstellar journey.

Each spacecraft carries a Golden Record containing 115 photographs that serve as a time capsule representing life on Earth. Among the images are diagrams, scientific data, and audio recordings of music, nature sounds, and human speech in multiple languages.

The photographs were curated by Carl Sagan and his team; they are encoded in analog form. The photos include views of the UN Building at night, a nursing mother, and an astronaut spacewalking. In terms of photography, there is an Ansel Adams photo on the record; his famous The Tetons and the Snake River shot.

The Tetons – Snake River, 1942 photography by Ansel Adams is on the gold-plated record.

Astronaut in a spacesuit performing a spacewalk above Earth, with visible space tether cables. Earth’s horizon and atmosphere are visible in the background.

A group of young children gather around a large globe. They are engaged and pointing at different parts of the map. The children are diverse in appearance and are focused on the globe in a darkened room.

Two men are constructing a brick wall, with one man placing bricks and the other standing nearby. A thatched-roof building is visible in the background, surrounded by trees. The setting appears to be a rural area.

A person smiles while holding a machete and a wooden staff. They are wearing a gray hat and a dark shirt, with trees blurred in the background. The image has a label on the side reading "UNDP/Photo.

Voyager Spacecraft
Profile of Voyager with the golden record attached to the outside of it.

Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have made it deeper into space than any manmade object in history. Both were launched in 1977 to photograph a fortuitous alignment of the planets in our solar system.

The probes’ primary purpose was to fly by Jupiter and Saturn, which they did in two years. After successfully completing their initial mission, they just kept going deeper into space and sending back images of our solar system from afar.

In 1990, Voyager 1 sent back the iconic Pale Blue Dot picture taken 3.7 billion miles away from the Sun. It famously shows Earth against a gigantic expanse of space.

A mid-20th century style house with large windows is set against a backdrop of hills and partly cloudy skies. The house is surrounded by a lawn and sparse trees, with a low stone wall in front. The scene appears serene and rural.

A teacher leans over to help a student with his work in a classroom. The student is seated at a desk, focused on writing. Other students are visible in the background, sitting in rows in a well-lit room.

Four athletes sprinting on a track during a race, each wearing numbers: 778, 503, 932, and 901. The image appears vintage, with spectators visibly blurred in the background.

A person stands in a grocery store, eating grapes from a plastic bag. They are in front of shelves filled with various products, including frozen items and packaged goods. Shopping carts with bananas are seen nearby.

Tall rectangular building with illuminated windows at dusk, glowing against a purple sky. Surrounding cityscape includes river, smaller buildings, and bridge in the background. Text on left side of the image reads "UN/DPI PHOTO.
The UN Building in New York.

But both spacecraft have power issues. In 2022, NASA turned the power down because the radioactive plutonium-powered probes are losing energy by about four watts a year.

This week, NASA revealed it deactivated Voyager 1’s cosmic ray subsystem experiment. And later this month, it will shut down the low-energy charged particle instrument on Voyager 2.

Launched 45 years ago, the space agency’s initial projections had expected the Voyager mission to last just four years. But 47 years later, the “deep space” superstars are still going having left the solar system in 2012 and 2018, respectively.

What will become of the photos onboard the spacecraft is a mystery. In 20,000 years’ times, the probes may pass Earth’s neighbor star, Proxima Centauri; will any other lifeform get to look at the photos?

Image credits: NASA

, , ,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
images taken by voyager NASA to Power Down Voyager Probes: Here Are Their Best Space Photos
Photographs Launched into Space on the Voyager Space Probes
Voyager 1 is drifting toward the end and sending back bad data NASA Engineers Are Desperately Trying to Save Voyager 1, the Most Distant Spacecraft Ever
A famous photograph of Earth from a great distance, with the planet appearing as a tiny pale dot against a vast, dark background of space, intersected by bands of sunlight. Iconic ‘Pale Blue Dot’ Photo, Most Distant Portrait of Earth, Turns 35
Discussion