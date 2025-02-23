Sigma Supports APS-C with a 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 All-In-One Lens

Jaron Schneider

A black camera zoom lens positioned horizontally against a plain white background. The lens has a textured grip and markings indicating focal lengths from 16mm to 300mm. The brand name and model details are printed on the side.

Sigma announced the 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary lens for L-Mount, Sony E-mount, Fujifilm X Mount, and Canon RF Mount. It’s the company’s first all-in-one lens in years and promises “uncompromising optical quality” despite its massive focal range.

The 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary — which is a full-frame 35mm equivalent of 24-450mm — is what Sigma claims to be the world’s first mirrorless lens with an approximate zoom ratio of 18.8x, which is also the world’s largest for an APS-C format mirrorless lens. The closest competitor to this claim is likely Tamron with its 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 lens.

“This ultra versatile all-in-one zoom is the perfect tool for creative photographers who want to work in a wide range of photographic genres,” Sigma says.

A black camera lens with a wide-angle hood is shown against a white background. It features various adjustment rings and has markings for focus and zoom settings. The lens has a polished metal mount at the bottom.

The new optic covers a full range from wide-angle through super-telephoto and also has a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2 (at 70mm) with a minimum focusing distance of 6.7 inches at the wide end and 41.4 inches at the long end.

A black camera lens with a hood, extended and showing the zoom range marked on the barrel. The brand name is visible near the base, with numbers indicating focal lengths. The design is sleek and cylindrical.

The 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS is constructed from 20 elements arranged into 14 groups, including one FLD, four SLD, and four aspherical elements. It features a minimum aperture of f/22 through f/45. This design promises to minimize flare and ghosting and provide high image quality through the entire zoom range thanks to what Sigma says is excellent aberration correction. The company also says that the lens has suppressed focus breathing for consistent framing, which makes it usable for filmmakers.

A Sigma camera lens featuring a black body with textured grip, labeled markings on the zoom ring, and specifications reading "16-300mm 1:3.5-6.7 DC OS HSM" printed on the barrel.

The lens weighs 21.7 ounces (615 grams) and measures 2.9 inches (73.8 millimeters) in diameter by 4.8 inches (121.4 millimeters) in length, a feat Sigma says is thanks to advanced mechanical and optical design. The lens is equipped with Sigma’s High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) motor which it promises provides exceptionally fast, smooth and accurate autofocus.

The Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary features optical image stabilization (supported by Sigma’s OS2 algorithm), has a zoom lock switch, is dust and splash resistant, can be used with Sigma’s USB dock UD-11 (L-mount only), and the mount can be swapped through Sigma’s Mount Conversion Service.

Below are a few sample images captured with the lens, courtesy of Sigma:

Aerial view of a sandy beach with gentle waves rolling in. A few people stroll along the shoreline and sit on the sand, enjoying the serene atmosphere. The ocean is a light shade of blue under a clear sky.

A patch of light blue, textured material contrasts against a dark background, resembling splattered paint or scattered powder on a flat surface.

A large tree in a forest is surrounded by wooden torii gates. Shimenawa, a sacred rope with paper shide, wraps around the tree's trunk. The forest floor is covered in fallen leaves and patches of snow.

Snow-covered mountain peak under a cloudy sky, with dark silhouettes of trees in the foreground. The sunlight highlights the snowy texture on the mountain slopes, creating a stark contrast with the shadowed forest below.

Coastal scene with white and red-roofed buildings overlooking the ocean. Waves crash near a stone wall and a sandy beach. Two people sit on the sand, enjoying the view. Lush greenery in the foreground complements the serene setting.

Close-up of a large aloe plant with pointed leaves growing among tall grass. In the background, ocean waves are visible, creating a contrasting tranquil sea setting.

People relax on a sandy beach with a large rock formation. Some are sitting, standing, or exploring the area. There's sparse vegetation on the surrounding cliffs, and gentle waves meet the shoreline.

The lens will be available starting April 17 and will be priced at $699 for all four supported mount options. It will include a lens hood, front cap, rear cap, and a storage pouch.

Image credits: Sigma

