Sigma Supports APS-C with a 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 All-In-One Lens

Sigma announced the 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary lens for L-Mount, Sony E-mount, Fujifilm X Mount, and Canon RF Mount. It’s the company’s first all-in-one lens in years and promises “uncompromising optical quality” despite its massive focal range.

The 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary — which is a full-frame 35mm equivalent of 24-450mm — is what Sigma claims to be the world’s first mirrorless lens with an approximate zoom ratio of 18.8x, which is also the world’s largest for an APS-C format mirrorless lens. The closest competitor to this claim is likely Tamron with its 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 lens.

“This ultra versatile all-in-one zoom is the perfect tool for creative photographers who want to work in a wide range of photographic genres,” Sigma says.

The new optic covers a full range from wide-angle through super-telephoto and also has a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2 (at 70mm) with a minimum focusing distance of 6.7 inches at the wide end and 41.4 inches at the long end.

The 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS is constructed from 20 elements arranged into 14 groups, including one FLD, four SLD, and four aspherical elements. It features a minimum aperture of f/22 through f/45. This design promises to minimize flare and ghosting and provide high image quality through the entire zoom range thanks to what Sigma says is excellent aberration correction. The company also says that the lens has suppressed focus breathing for consistent framing, which makes it usable for filmmakers.

The lens weighs 21.7 ounces (615 grams) and measures 2.9 inches (73.8 millimeters) in diameter by 4.8 inches (121.4 millimeters) in length, a feat Sigma says is thanks to advanced mechanical and optical design. The lens is equipped with Sigma’s High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) motor which it promises provides exceptionally fast, smooth and accurate autofocus.

The Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary features optical image stabilization (supported by Sigma’s OS2 algorithm), has a zoom lock switch, is dust and splash resistant, can be used with Sigma’s USB dock UD-11 (L-mount only), and the mount can be swapped through Sigma’s Mount Conversion Service.

Below are a few sample images captured with the lens, courtesy of Sigma:

The lens will be available starting April 17 and will be priced at $699 for all four supported mount options. It will include a lens hood, front cap, rear cap, and a storage pouch.

Image credits: Sigma