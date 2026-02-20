The Best Deals on Third-Party Lenses

Finding the right lens for your camera can transform your photography, whether you’re capturing landscapes, portraits, city streets, or distant wildlife. This week’s B&H lens deals are organized by mount type, making it simple to find the perfect fit for your system while taking advantage of significant savings. From compact primes to super-telephoto zooms, these offers give photographers a chance to upgrade their gear without stretching the budget.

Sony E-Mount Lenses

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 Lens

The Tamron 28–75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 is a versatile zoom covering wide to medium telephoto perspectives. It is suitable for portraits, travel, and everyday photography. The constant f/2.8 aperture supports consistent exposure throughout the zoom range. Currently priced at $799, down from $899, it offers a cost-effective option for Sony E-Mount users looking to expand their lens collection.

Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens

Sigma’s 10–18mm f/2.8 lens is an ultra-wide zoom designed for cityscapes, interiors, and vlogging. The f/2.8 aperture allows shooting in various lighting conditions. Its compact design is suitable for travel or on-location photography. Priced at $679, down from $729, it offers wide-angle coverage for photographers expanding their Sony E-Mount kit.

Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Lens

The Tamron 17–28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD lens is aimed at landscapes, interiors, and environmental photography. The constant f/2.8 aperture provides exposure consistency across the zoom range. Its design supports flexible wide-angle shooting without lens changes. Previously $899, the current price is $749, giving photographers an opportunity to upgrade affordably.

Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens

Sigma’s 28–70mm f/2.8 zoom covers a standard range suitable for portraits, travel, and events. The constant f/2.8 aperture is maintained across the zoom. It was originally $989 and is now $889. The lens design focuses on optical clarity and color accuracy for a wide range of shooting scenarios.

Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens

The Sigma 45mm f/2.8 prime is intended for portraits, everyday photography, and general shooting. The f/2.8 aperture allows selective focus and background separation. It is priced at $449, down from $619. The lens emphasizes optical consistency and edge-to-edge clarity.

Samyang AF 35mm f/1.8 FE Lens

Samyang’s 35mm f/1.8 prime is designed for street photography, portraits, and low-light shooting. Its f/1.8 aperture provides shallow depth-of-field effects. The lens is available at $299, reduced from $349. It offers an accessible way for Sony E-Mount users to add a bright prime to their kit.

Tokina atx-m 33mm f/1.4 Lens

The Tokina 33mm f/1.4 is a prime lens suitable for street, portrait, and low-light photography. Its f/1.4 aperture allows for creative background blur. Currently priced at $199, down from $399, it represents a $200 saving. The lens offers Sony E-Mount users a cost-effective option for fast prime coverage.

Tokina atx-m 56mm f/1.4 Lens

Tokina’s 56mm f/1.4 prime is intended for portrait and subject isolation photography. The f/1.4 aperture provides creative control over depth of field. The lens is priced at $229, down from $429. It allows photographers to explore short telephoto shooting at an accessible cost.

Canon RF Lenses

Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary Lens

The Sigma 16–300mm f/3.5–6.7 is a super-zoom lens designed for travel, wildlife, and everyday photography. It covers an extensive focal range, reducing the need to change lenses. Optical stabilization helps maintain image clarity throughout the zoom range. Originally $769, it is now $694, giving Canon RF users a practical way to extend their reach while saving $75.

Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens

This ultra-wide 10–18mm lens is designed for architecture, interiors, and vlogging applications. Its f/2.8 aperture allows shooting in a wide range of lighting conditions. The lens promises edge-to-edge sharpness throughout the frame. Priced at $679, down from $729, it provides Canon RF users with an affordable wide-angle solution.

Rokinon 85mm f/1.4 Lens

The Rokinon 85mm f/1.4 prime is suitable for portraits and short telephoto work. Its wide aperture enables low-light shooting and creative depth-of-field control. The lens is currently priced at $283.48, down from $389, offering a $105.52 savings. It provides Canon RF users with a fast prime for classic portrait applications.

Voigtländer Nokton 50mm f/1.0 Aspherical Lens

The Voigtländer Nokton 50mm f/1.0 prime is intended for low-light and artistic photography. Its ultra-fast aperture enables subject isolation and creative bokeh. The lens is priced at $1,399, reduced from $1,849. It offers Canon RF users a specialty lens for portrait and fine art photography.

Fujifilm X Lenses

Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary Lens

This 16–300mm lens is designed for travel and wildlife photography on Fujifilm X cameras. Its broad focal range reduces the need for multiple lenses in the field. Optical stabilization helps maintain clarity in a range of shooting conditions. Priced at $694, down from $769, it gives photographers flexible coverage in a single lens.

Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens

The Sigma 10–18mm f/2.8 provides ultra-wide coverage for landscapes, interiors, and architecture. Its bright aperture supports low-light shooting. The lens is compact and suitable for travel or everyday use. Now $679, reduced from $729, it offers Fujifilm X users a cost-effective wide-angle option.

Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD Lens

Tamron’s 150–500mm lens is designed for distant subjects, including wildlife and sports photography. Vibration compensation supports shooting at extended focal lengths. The lens is priced at $1,199, down from $1,499. It provides Fujifilm X photographers a long-range telephoto option with significant savings.

Mitakon Zhongyi 20mm f/2 4.5x Super Macro Lens

This 20mm lens is intended for extreme close-up and macro photography. Its f/2 aperture supports low-light shooting and precise depth-of-field control. Originally $239, it is now $149, offering a $90 saving. The lens provides Fujifilm X users with a specialized option for detailed creative work.

Rokinon 12mm f/2 NCS CS Lens

The Rokinon 12mm f/2 prime is suited for ultra-wide photography, including landscapes and astrophotography. Its f/2 aperture supports shooting in low-light conditions. The lens is currently $249, down from $399. It gives Fujifilm X users an affordable option for wide-angle perspectives.

Nikon Z Lenses

Thypoch Simera 35mm f/1.4 Lens

The Thypoch Simera 35mm f/1.4 is a prime lens suited for portraits, street, and documentary photography. Its wide aperture enables shooting in low-light conditions and helps isolate subjects from the background. The lens is now $369, down from $549, offering a $180 savings. Nikon Z users can add a versatile lens to their kit for a variety of creative applications.

Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 Lens

This 28mm prime lens is ideal for environmental portraits, street scenes, and documentary work. Its f/1.4 aperture supports low-light shooting while providing soft background separation. The lens is priced at $399, reduced from $549, a $150 saving. Nikon Z photographers gain a wide-angle prime suitable for both stills and creative projects.

Venus Optics Laowa 9mm f/5.6 FF RL Lens

The Laowa 9mm f/5.6 is an ultra-wide lens built for architectural, landscape, and creative photography. Its design offers extreme perspective and minimal distortion across the frame. The lens is now $399, down from $599, providing a $200 saving. Nikon Z users looking for specialty wide-angle optics will find this lens a distinctive addition to their setup.

L-Mount Lenses

Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens

This 14mm f/1.4 prime lens is designed for landscapes, astrophotography, and dramatic wide-angle perspectives. Its bright aperture allows creative control in low-light conditions. Originally $1,759, it is now $1,499, offering a $260 saving. Leica L users gain a specialty lens that delivers strong optical performance for still photography and video work.

Sigma 16mm, 30mm, and 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lenses Kit

This three-lens kit provides coverage from ultra-wide to short telephoto. Each lens offers f/1.4 performance and sharp optical quality. The kit is now $1,199, reduced from $1,537, saving $338. L-Mount photographers can acquire a versatile set for travel, content creation, and hybrid shooting without purchasing lenses individually.

AstrHori 18mm f/8 Macro Probe Lens Set

The AstrHori 18mm probe lens set is built for extreme close-up and macro photography. Its f/8 aperture allows consistent focus across small subjects. Previously $1,169, it is now $679, giving a $490 saving. L-Mount users seeking creative macro possibilities can explore unique perspectives with this compact lens set.

Image credits: Cover image background by Kate Garibaldi, Lens product photos by AstrHori, Kipon, Mitakon Zhongyi, Panasonic, Rokinon, Samyang, Sigma, Tamron, Thypoch Simera, Tokina, Venus Optics, Voigtländer