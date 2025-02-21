Man Grabs Wild Horse’s Face to Pose for Selfie

A man has been condemned for grabbing a wild horse by its face just so he could take a selfie.

The disturbing incident happened on Mount Charleston in Clark County, Nevada, which is home to dozens of wild horses and burros. Interfering with them is illegal and dangerous.

However, an anonymous Las Vegas wildlife photographer captured the moment a man is seen grabbing the horse by its nose as he messes with his phone in a bid to get a picture. The horse can be seen resisting, not wanting to be handled by the man.

“When it first happened, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh that guy is going to get hurt, and he is going to get kicked.’ He is grabbing the horse by the face and the horse is obviously trying to resist and he is pulling his camera to take a picture,” the photographer tells FOX5.

“You don’t handle a horse like that, he physically grabbed it trying to take a picture with him with at least five other cars yelling at him to get back in the car.”

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: A man was seen grabbing a horse to take a photo at Mt. Charleston. FOX5's @VictoriaSaha brings the story only on FOX5. Wild horses are federally protected, and the forest service says the man could see jail time or a $5K fine. Story: https://t.co/NqhMJ399Lo pic.twitter.com/P8GROso2dG — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) February 21, 2025

The photographer says she shared the video on social media to show others precisely what not to do when you encounter a wild horse.

“I wanted to make sure he received the picture he was looking for. Honestly, for him to see what we saw and that wasn’t okay,” the photographer adds.

It is illegal to touch the horses and burros on Mount Charleston which are federally protected. Sadly though, such warnings are often ignored: a disturbing incident last year saw a bear cub pulled from a tree so a group of people could pose for selfies with it.

And earlier this week, a Canadian tourist learned the hard way when a shark bit off both her hands as she attempted to take a selfie with the animal.