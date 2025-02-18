Woman Loses Both Hands After Trying to Take Selfie With Shark

Pesala Bandara
bull shark woman loses hands
A bull shark (seen above)

A Canadian tourist had both her hands bitten off by a shark as she attempted to take a selfie with the animal.

The 55-year-old woman lost both her hands after trying to take a picture with the shark while on vacation at Thompson Cove Beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands on February 7.

The woman, who is believed to be Canadian, had been wading in the shallow end of the water just a few yards from the shore when she spotted the shark.

According to a press release shared by the Turks and Caicos Island Government, the woman then tried “to engage with” the shark in an attempt to capture a selfie with the animal. However, the shark attacked her.

The New Zealand Herald reports that the woman’s family were nearby at the time and that her husband tried to stop the shark from biting her again.

A group of people surround a person lying on a beach, assisting them. They appear to be offering help, with concern visible. The ocean is in the background, and the scene is set on sand under a clear sky.
Tourists gather around a woman who was attacked by a shark off Thompson Cove Beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands and use their clothes to stem the bleeding.

In photos circulating online, other beachgoers can be seen gathering around the woman and using their clothes to stem the bleeding.

The woman was then taken to Cheshire Hall Medical Centre in Turks and Caicos Islands where she was stabilized. The woman reportedly had one of her arms amputated below the wrist and the other halfway up her forearm. She has since returned to Canada for further medical care.

People, including several in uniforms, are standing on a beach near the water. One person is in a bikini, and others are dressed in casual and official attire. The ocean is visible in the background.
Another image shows tourists helping the Canadian woman after she was attacked by a shark.

The species is not confirmed but The New Zealand Herald says local reports suggest it was a bull shark. It is understood that the shark had been swimming in the area for around 40 minutes before striking.

“The shark was estimated to be approximately 6 feet in length. However, the species is yet to be confirmed,” the Turks and Caicos Island Government says in the press release.

“It has been determined that the tourist had attempted to engage with the animal from the shallows in an attempt to take photographs.”

Image credits: Header photo by Albert Kok/Wikimedia Commons.

, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Selfies Cause More Deaths Now Than Shark Attacks
Filming with hammerhead sharks Go Inside the Mouth of a Giant Hammerhead Shark in Insane Footage
shark brought ashore for selfies with tourists Huge Shark is Brought Ashore So That Tourists Can Take Selfies With It
two women swept away by wave Couple Swept Away by Giant Wave While Trying to Take Selfies
Discussion