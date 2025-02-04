Sony World Photo Awards 2025 National and Regional Winners Show Best Photos From 56 Countries

A triptych: Left, a silhouetted figure surrounded by swirling flames. Center, a deep green canyon with a snow-capped mountain above. Right, a grayscale image of a rhinoceros near a tree by a reflective water body.

Just a couple of weeks after showcasing the 21 young photographers aiming to win the Student and Youth competitions in the acclaimed Sony World Photography Awards, the World Photography Organisation today unveiled the contest’s National and Regional Award winners, showcasing the best work from 56 different countries and regions.

The National and Regional Awards program, established by Sony and Creo under its photography work with the World Photography Organisation, aims to celebrate and support local photographic communities worldwide. Across this year’s entire Sony World Photography Awards 2025, photographers from over 200 countries and territories submitted over 419,000 images.

National and Regional winners are selected from the Open competition, which focuses on the best single images taken in the past year. All National and Regional winners receive Sony digital imaging equipment and will be featured in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition in London later this year, plus the accompanying Sony World Photography Awards 2025 book.

For some countries and regions below, there was just one winner named, while for others, there were second- and third-place photographers. Only category winners are included below, while additional award-winning images are available for viewing on the World Photography Organisation’s website.

2025 National and Regional Award Winners

A group of people push a colorful, overloaded vehicle stacked with hay near a river. The hay is piled high, almost tipping. The scene takes place on a sandy, straw-covered riverbank under a clear sky.
Bangladesh Winner — © Syed Mahabubul Kader | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A black and white image of a group of people performing an acrobatic stunt outdoors. Several individuals on the ground support a person mid-air, arms extended. Palm trees and people watching are in the background.
Cambodia Winner — © Sam Ang Ourng | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A minimalist scene featuring a barren tree on a white, sandy landscape against a pastel orange sky. Two vibrant bags—a red one and a blue one—hang from the branches, providing a splash of color.
India Winner — © Rajeev Gaikwad | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A small bird with vibrant yellow feathers and gray wings takes flight beside a tall corn stalk topped with tassels against a clear sky.
Egypt Winner — © Ahmed Abdallah | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A person in a floral dress with a white collar sits on a chair, saluting. They wear socks and black shoes. Plants are placed in a cart near the chair. The photo is in black and white, with a studio background.
Kazakhstan Winner — © Anel Bazylova | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A nighttime scene of an erupting volcano with lava glowing at its peak. The bright orange and red lava contrasts against the dark sky, while a calm lake in the foreground reflects the fiery colors. Dense vegetation surrounds the area.
Indonesia Winner — © Sim Jhones Gozali | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A rhinoceros stands near a small body of water, surrounded by tall trees in a foggy landscape. The monochrome image captures the serene and misty atmosphere of the natural setting.
Kuwait Winner — © Mohammad Mirza | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A man with a snorkel sits on a boat, partially submerged in clear blue water. Beneath the surface, people are swimming, their silhouettes visible. The sky is bright with a few clouds.
Malaysia Winner — © Wan Yong Chong | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Silhouetted against a sunset, a family sits on the grass near a cart, enjoying a meal. Ancient pagodas are visible in the misty background, creating a serene and timeless scene.
Myanmar Winner — © Zav Yar Lin | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A basketball is passing through a red and white hoop, with a clear, cloud-dotted sky in the background. A green treetop is visible at the bottom of the frame.
Philippines Winner — © Renzer Rev Damaso | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A dimly lit scene shows a dark building with two rectangular, red-lit windows. A silhouette of a person is visible through the larger window. A stairway leads up into darkness on the left. The overall atmosphere feels mysterious and eerie.
Nepal Winner — © Rabik Upadhayay | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A lively concert scene with a large crowd. A person is crowd-surfing near the front of the stage, where musicians play instruments under bright, golden stage lights. The vibrant atmosphere suggests excitement and energy.
Poland Winner — © Hanna Kantor | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A man and woman in black clothing pose on a motorcycle. The woman wears a long lace veil held up by an unseen person. A yellow backdrop and tropical plants form the background, adding contrast to the scene.
Nigeria Winner — © Nsikanabasi Effiong | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A group of penguins stands on a dark sandy beach while two penguins leap energetically out of the frothy ocean waves.
South Africa Winner — © Werner De Kock | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A tranquil, dark landscape showing a narrow stream flowing through a flat area, with silhouettes of hills in the background against a dimly lit sky. The scene is serene and still, evoking a sense of quiet dusk.
Singapore Winner — © Ng Guang Ze | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A person with light hair stands outdoors, eyes closed, wearing a unique beige outfit with large, ornate ruffles on the sleeves. The background features green foliage and a blue sky with clouds.
Qatar Winner — © Ridhwan Mohammed Rafi | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A crowded train station with people covering the train's roof and platform. Many wear traditional attire and hats. The scene is bustling, with a clear sky in the background.
Saudi Arabia Winner — © Mohammed Muhtasib | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A black-and-white image shows a woman in elaborate traditional attire with messy hair, energetically dancing among a group of people. Her expression is intense, with her tongue out. The crowd behind her observes and participates in the procession.
Sri Lanka Winner — © Sasindu Pramuditha | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Aerial view of a boat traveling on a winding river through lush green mangrove forests. The scene is framed by distant rocky mountains under a clear blue sky, creating a serene and picturesque landscape.
Thailand Winner — © Kiyoshi Hijiki | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A person walking on a sidewalk carrying a large bunch of red heart-shaped balloons. Trees and parked cars line the street in the background under a cloudy sky.
Uzbekistan Winner — © Mubina Fayzullaeva | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A person in a dark robe walks along a sandy shore, framed by an old boat in the foreground. In the background, modern skyscrapers rise under a cloudy sky. A flag flies on a pole near the horizon. The scene is in black and white.
United Arab Emirates Winner — © Donell Gumiran | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Performer in dark clothing executing a dynamic, fiery dance with flames swirling around. The intense motion creates a dramatic scene with sparks illuminating the background, highlighting the energy and movement.
Taiwan Winner — © Chen De-Huang | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
An older man in a yellow shirt sits with his head resting on his hand, looking thoughtful, while two people play table tennis in the background in an old room with bare walls. A table with a flask and cup is in the foreground.
Turkey Winner — © Rahsan Firtina | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Dramatic black and white photo of a powerful waterfall cascading over rugged cliffs into a swirling pool below. Dark, brooding clouds loom overhead, creating a striking, moody atmosphere.
Republic of Korea Winner — © Kibong Nam | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A woman and four children, all wearing colorful traditional clothing, sit together on a swing in an orchard with hanging fruit. They are smiling and appear joyful, surrounded by lush greenery and an overcast sky.
Vietnam Winner — © Việt Văn Trần | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A rocket launches into a cloudy sky, leaving a bright, straight trail of light. The base is surrounded by a hazy cloud of smoke. The background is a deep blue, with faint outlines of structures visible on the ground.
China Mainland Winner — © Hao Guo | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Aerial view of a snowy mountain ridge partially shrouded in clouds. Jagged rock formations and a small group of climbers are visible on the ridge, creating a sense of scale against the vast, misty landscape.
Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova Winner — © Peter Svoboda (Slovakia) | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A large stack of wrapped plastic bottles with red labels sits on a pallet. On top of the pallet, a single cabbage is placed, standing out against the uniformity of the bottles.
Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania Winner — © Ieva Gaile (Lithuania) | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Silhouetted group of people stand on a diving platform, watching a person perform an acrobatic flip in mid-air against a cloudy sky. The scene is captured in black and white, highlighting the dramatic motion and contrasts.
Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Winner — © Marko Buntić (Croatia) | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Two shirtless boys stand on a grassy field. The older boy looks ahead seriously, while the younger one flexes his arm muscle. In the background, there are trees and hills under a partly cloudy sky.
Cyprus, Greece, Bulgaria, and North Macedonia Winner — © Panagiotis Rontos (Greece) | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A person wearing a pink cowboy hat, green soccer jersey, and plaid skirt stands in a hat store. They lean against a shelf filled with belts and hats, surrounded by various styles of headwear hanging on the walls.
Latin America Winner — © Lucero Mora Ardila (Mexico) | Sony World Photography Awards 2025

The overall winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2025, including the winners of the Student, Youth, Open, and Professional competitions will be announced on April 16. The winners will go on display as part of an exhibition at the Somerset House in London from April 17 until May 5.

Image credits: Photographs courtesy of the Sony World Photography Awards. All photographers are credited in the individual image captions.

