Sony World Photo Awards 2025 National and Regional Winners Show Best Photos From 56 Countries

Just a couple of weeks after showcasing the 21 young photographers aiming to win the Student and Youth competitions in the acclaimed Sony World Photography Awards, the World Photography Organisation today unveiled the contest’s National and Regional Award winners, showcasing the best work from 56 different countries and regions.

Over 419,000 Photos From Over 200 Countries Entered in 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

The National and Regional Awards program, established by Sony and Creo under its photography work with the World Photography Organisation, aims to celebrate and support local photographic communities worldwide. Across this year’s entire Sony World Photography Awards 2025, photographers from over 200 countries and territories submitted over 419,000 images.

National and Regional winners are selected from the Open competition, which focuses on the best single images taken in the past year. All National and Regional winners receive Sony digital imaging equipment and will be featured in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition in London later this year, plus the accompanying Sony World Photography Awards 2025 book.

For some countries and regions below, there was just one winner named, while for others, there were second- and third-place photographers. Only category winners are included below, while additional award-winning images are available for viewing on the World Photography Organisation’s website.

2025 National and Regional Award Winners

The overall winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2025, including the winners of the Student, Youth, Open, and Professional competitions will be announced on April 16. The winners will go on display as part of an exhibition at the Somerset House in London from April 17 until May 5.

Image credits: Photographs courtesy of the Sony World Photography Awards. All photographers are credited in the individual image captions.