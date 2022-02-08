The National Winners from the Sony World Photography Awards 2022

The World Photography Organization has announced the winners of the 2022 Sony World Photography National Awards. The winners, of which there are many, were selected from a massive pool of more than 170,000 submissions.

A Massive Competition

The Sony World Photography Awards is one of the largest annual photography competitions on Earth and saw a massive 340,000 submissions from 61 countries, and 211 territories. Over 170,000 photos were submitted to the Open competition, from which the National Awards winners below were selected.

New to this year’s Awards is the Latin America National Awards initiative. Set up by the World Photography Organisation and Sony Latin America this new format shines a spotlight on the region’s vibrant and varied photographic community. Looking at talents from across Central America, South America and Mexico the Latin American National Awards rewards first, second and third place and a shortlist of six photographers.

“From sumo wrestlers to city surfers, the winning images in the 2022 National and Regional Awards are a wonderful example of photography’s diversity,” the competition says. “We all see the world differently and the photographers celebrated this year take centre stage for embracing their own unique perspective. Set up 10 years ago, the program has given worldwide exposure and opportunities to more than 550 photographers.

“Focused on championing local talent to a regional and global stage, all winners are given Sony digital imaging equipment, are included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book, and promoted to the World Photography Organisation’s international community.”

The overall winners of the competition will be announced on April 12, 2022, and will go on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House in London from April 13 through May 2.

2022 Sony World Photography Awards National Winners

Copyright: © Filip Hrebenda, Slovakia, Winner, National Awards, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Vladimir Zivojinovic, Serbia, Winner, National Awards, Object, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Matjaž Šimic, Slovenia, Winner, National Awards, Natural World & Wildlife, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Teodor Toma, Romania, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Marcin Giba, Poland, Winner, National Awards, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Jose Pessoa Neto, Portugal, Winner, National Awards, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Marianna Smolina, Russian Federation, Winner, National Awards, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Amal Prasad, Sri Lanka, Winner, National Awards, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Samakinwa Emmanuel Temitope, Nigeria, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Mariah Zamora, Philippines, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Yawar Abbas, Pakistan, Winner, National Awards, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Hans Kristian Strand, Norway, Winner, National Awards, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Dikpal Thapa, Nepal, Winner, National Awards, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Yih Chang Chew, Malaysia, Winner, National Awards, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Harrie Coehorst, Netherlands, Winner, National Awards, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Swe Tun, Myanmar, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Virginija Mureikienė, Lithuania, Winner, National Awards, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Mohammad Mirza, Kuwait, Winner, National Awards, Natural World & Wildlife, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Viktors Rimarevs, Latvia, Winner, National Awards, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Wonyoung Choi, Korea (Republic of), Winner, National Awards, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Kaoru Sugiyama, Japan, 1st Place, National Awards, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Antonino Pellicano, Italy, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Metha Meiryna, Indonesia, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Haider Khan, India, Winner, National Awards, Natural World & Wildlife, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Edina Csoboth, Hungary, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Viktor Einar Vilhelmsson, Iceland, Winner, National Awards, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Raido Nurk, Estonia, Winner, National Awards, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Damon Beckford, Finland, Winner, National Awards, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Foteini Zaglara, Greece, Winner, National Awards, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Frank Loddenkemper, Germany, Winner, National Awards, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Patrick Bosc, France, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Majda Pavlekovic, Croatia, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Sussi Charlotte Alminde, Denmark, Winner, National Awards, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Sherif Salem, Egypt, Winner, National Awards, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Martina Dimunova, Czech Republic, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Minko Mihaylov, Bulgaria, Winner, National Awards, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Bernardo del Cristo Hernandez Sierra, Colombia, Winner, National Awards, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Sean Channal, Cambodia, Winner, National Awards, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Mathis Vandermeeren, Belgium, Winner, National Awards, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Kazi Arifuzzaman, Bangladesh, Winner, National Awards, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Copyright: © Sonja Ivancsics, Austria, Winner, National Awards, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Image credits: Header image copyright: © Chin Leong Teo, Singapore, Winner, National Awards, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards. All other images individually credited and provided courtesy of the World Photography Organization.

