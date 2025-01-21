The 21 Young Photographers Vying to Win 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

Jeremy Gray

Left: Silhouettes of people at a skatepark with one person performing a trick against the sunset. Right: A group in white robes standing waist-deep in water, a person holding a cross while another is being baptized.

The World Photography Organisation shared the shortlisted young photographers who are in the running to win the Student and Youth competitions in the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards.

The 2025 Student Photographer of the Year competition shortlist recognizes 10 talented photographers from leading universities worldwide, while the 11 photographers on the Youth Photographer of the Year shortlist are each aged 19 years and under.

Sony World Photography Awards 2025: Student Photographer of the Year Shortlist

For the Student category, each photographer has focused on a series of five to 10 photos that explore the theme of new beginnings. The World Photography Organisation says the shortlisted projects “reflect a wide range of beginnings, from personal histories of the photographers’ lives to surveys of societal change.”

“Each shortlisted photographer brings a distinct style and perspective to their work, creating a compelling narrative through their images,” the contest organizers add.

A construction site with six workers wearing orange safety vests and helmets, scattered across a gravel-filled area. Various construction materials and machinery are present, including metal beams, concrete forms, and a small excavator.
© Joel Potter, Aut University, New Zealand, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Two people stand in a field at night with multiple small fires and smoke around them. The field appears to have stubble or crop residues, and the scene is illuminated by the firelight, creating a dramatic effect against the dark sky.
© Xingyu Fan, Nanjing University of the Arts, China Mainland, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A woman in a polka dot dress sits on a bed in a room with wooden walls. A sign on the wall reads, "All you need is love." She gazes thoughtfully ahead. The room has a cozy, rustic feel. Black and white image.
© Peter Stougård Maunsbach, Denmark, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A person lying in bed with an arm reaching for objects on a nightstand. The bed has colorful sheets, and a patterned tapestry with orange and yellow designs hangs on the wall. A lamp with a pink shade and a mirror are beside the bed.
© Honorata Kornacka, The Maria Grzegorzewska University, Poland, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Four individuals in white robes stand in waist-deep water of a lake at dusk. One holds a cross, others place hands on a man's head, performing a baptism. The background features tree silhouettes and a clear sky.
© Thapelo Mahlangu, Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography, South Africa, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
On the left, a blurred, black-and-white photo of two people with braided hair, one adorned with a flower. On the right, a color photo of a tangled mass of what appears to be hair or yarn, with a small face peeking out.
© Montenez Lowery, Georgia State University, Ernest G. Welch School of Art & Design, United States, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Black and white photo taken from inside a vehicle, showing a blurred person in the foreground. Through the window, a long train extends across a flat landscape, with distant hills under a clear sky.
© Albert Słowiński, Academy of Art in Szczecin, Poland, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A large, weathered industrial building with small windows stands in the background. Overgrown vegetation and dry grass fill the foreground. A few birds fly in the cloudy sky above.
© Micaela Valdivia Medina, Instituto Profesional Arcos, Peru, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A collage of black and white family photos, including portraits and outdoor scenes. Central image features two women posing outdoors. Handwritten notes and a partial family tree with names and dates are also visible on the collage.
© Louna Pauly, Ecole Nationale Supérieure Louis Lumière, France, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A young person and an older person with glasses sit at a kitchen table, eyes closed. The kitchen is cluttered, with calendars and bags on the walls and various items on the counter. Sunlight brightens the room.
© Ilana Grollman, Emerson College, United States, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025

The winning Student Photographer of the Year will be selected from the 10 photographers above and announced at the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 ceremony in London on April 16. The overall winning photographer will earn over $31,000 worth of Sony digital imaging equipment for their university. Author, journalist, and critic Charlotte Jansen selected this year’s Student Competition shortlist.

Sony World Photography Awards 2025: Youth Competition Shortlist

The Youth competition shortlist comprises 11 photographers aged 19 and under. Entrants were invited to participate via an open call, and the selections showcase a wide range of photographic subjects and styles.

A black and white image of a rugby team celebrating in a locker room. The players, wearing jerseys, are gathered closely, with one player kneeling and raising a boot triumphantly. The mood is energetic and jubilant.
© Zachariah Levens, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A skateboarder performs a trick mid-air at a skatepark during sunset. The sky is hazy, casting a warm glow over the scene. Silhouetted people stand around the park, and distant hills are visible in the background.
© Dian-Ji Wu, Taiwan, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A snow-covered ski resort bustling with people skiing and snowboarding. A ski lift is seen in the background, with several small buildings nestled among the snow, and mountains rising in the distance under a clear sky.
© Oliver Marks, United States, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Aerial view of a lush, green mountain landscape with a winding river flowing through the valley. The rugged mountains are partially covered in clouds, and the scene is illuminated by soft, natural light.
© Matteo Botta, Switzerland, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Stacked cubes displaying black and white photos of a human eye and lips against a dark gray background. The top cube shows the eye, and the bottom cube shows the lips.
© Shayna Cuenca, United States, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Two people, dressed in traditional attire with feather and woven patterns, sit on a decorated cloth in a lush forest setting. There's greenery all around, and a woven basket with flowers is placed nearby.
© Chidima Ugwuedeh, New Zealand, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A person stands alone on a vast, multicolored desert landscape featuring rolling hills of red, brown, and white hues under a cloudy sky. The scene is expansive and remote, with distant mountains in the background.
© Claire Gonzalez, United States, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A small, translucent aquatic creature with a spotted eye and a shell-like structure floats alongside a dried, brown leaf against a black background.
© Tinnapat Netcharussaeng, Thailand, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A person breathes fire, creating a large flame in the middle of a lively street. Spectators, some in traditional attire, gather around, watching the performance. A vehicle is parked behind, and the street is lined with colorful shops and signs.
© Ankit Ghosh, India, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A person checks under the hood of a car at night, using a flashlight. The car is parked on a residential street with modern houses in the background, some with lights on. The scene is dimly lit, suggesting late evening or nighttime.
© Joshua Hasanoff, Australia, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A misty landscape at sunrise, with golden light streaming across the scene. Trees and hills are silhouetted against the vibrant sky, creating a serene and ethereal atmosphere.
© Landon Chong Chung Yi, Malaysia, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2025

Claudia Grimaldi Marks, Senior Manager, New Creator Strategy at Getty Images, selected this year’s shortlist. The Young Photographer of the Year will also be unveiled on April 16 and will win a range of Sony digital imaging equipment.

Image credits: Images provided by the World Photography Organisation and the Sony World Photography Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

