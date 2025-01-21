The 21 Young Photographers Vying to Win 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

The World Photography Organisation shared the shortlisted young photographers who are in the running to win the Student and Youth competitions in the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards.

The 2025 Student Photographer of the Year competition shortlist recognizes 10 talented photographers from leading universities worldwide, while the 11 photographers on the Youth Photographer of the Year shortlist are each aged 19 years and under.

Sony World Photography Awards 2025: Student Photographer of the Year Shortlist

For the Student category, each photographer has focused on a series of five to 10 photos that explore the theme of new beginnings. The World Photography Organisation says the shortlisted projects “reflect a wide range of beginnings, from personal histories of the photographers’ lives to surveys of societal change.”

“Each shortlisted photographer brings a distinct style and perspective to their work, creating a compelling narrative through their images,” the contest organizers add.

The winning Student Photographer of the Year will be selected from the 10 photographers above and announced at the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 ceremony in London on April 16. The overall winning photographer will earn over $31,000 worth of Sony digital imaging equipment for their university. Author, journalist, and critic Charlotte Jansen selected this year’s Student Competition shortlist.

Sony World Photography Awards 2025: Youth Competition Shortlist

The Youth competition shortlist comprises 11 photographers aged 19 and under. Entrants were invited to participate via an open call, and the selections showcase a wide range of photographic subjects and styles.

Claudia Grimaldi Marks, Senior Manager, New Creator Strategy at Getty Images, selected this year’s shortlist. The Young Photographer of the Year will also be unveiled on April 16 and will win a range of Sony digital imaging equipment.

Image credits: Images provided by the World Photography Organisation and the Sony World Photography Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.