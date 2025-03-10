The Open Category Winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2025

Left side: A group of people celebrating at night with red flares and a flag, joyful expressions on their faces. Right side: A black and white landscape with a calm body of water and silhouetted hills in the background.

The World Photography Organisation unveiled the 10 category winners for this year’s Sony World Photography Awards.

Now in its 18th year, photographers from over 200 countries submitted over 419,000 images to the 2025 Sony World Photography Awards competition. The prestigious photo contest includes Professional and Open categories. The Professional segment awards photographers for cohesive series of photos, while the Open contest celebrates the best single images.

“The Open competition celebrates the ability of an individual photograph to capture and distil a singular moment, and to evoke a broader narrative,” the World Photography Organisation explains.

The 10 categories in the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 include architecture, creative, landscape, lifestyle, motion, natural world and wildlife, object, portraiture, street photography, and travel. All category winners are featured below.

A black and white aerial view of a dense cityscape at night. The streets radiate outward from a central point, creating a starburst effect with lines of light representing illuminated roads and buildings.
Architecture Winner — © Xuecheng Liu (China) | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A grayscale abstract image of a person in a seated pose, overlaid with a textured, glitch-like effect. A small yellow sunflower with a black center is situated near the person's head, contrasting the monochrome theme.
Creative Winner — © Jonell Francisco (Philippines) | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A serene nighttime landscape featuring a winding river reflecting the dim light of a dark sky. Silhouetted hills and a gentle horizon add depth to the minimalist scene.
Landscape Winner — © Ng Guang Ze (Singapore) | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A man sits inside a cluttered electronics shop filled with small boxes, gadgets, and equipment. He is reading a book at a desk surrounded by various electrical components and colorful tools hanging on the walls behind him.
Lifestyle Winner — © Hajime Hirano (Japan) | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Riders in traditional attire charge on horseback through a dusty field, two holding rifles. A red-clad rider tumbles to the ground. A pink flag waves in the background amidst a crowd of onlookers.
Motion Winner — © Olivier Unia (France) | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
Polar bears are gathered on a partially submerged whale carcass surrounded by icy waters and sheets of ice. The scene captures several bears, including cubs, feeding and exploring the area.
Natural World and Wildlife Winner — © Estebane Rezkallah (France) | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A beach scene with numerous large, yellow octopus-shaped kites flying in a clear blue sky. Smaller colorful kites are also visible. Several vehicles and people are on the sandy beach below.
Object Winner — © Charlotte Alminde (Denmark) | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A couple sits closely together on a bed in a sunlit room with large windows and modern decor. Books, candles, and suitcases are scattered on the floor, and a small table and chair are in the corner.
Portraiture Winner — © Yeintze Boutamba (Gabon) | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A large group of people celebrating at night with vibrant red flares and a flag. They are gathered closely, many wearing helmets and dark clothing, with cheerful expressions, creating an intense and festive atmosphere.
Street Photography Winner — © Khairizal Maris (Indonesia) | Sony World Photography Awards 2025
A group of people in colorful clothing sit and stand outside a green building with painted patterns and flags. The building has several doors and a cloudy sky above.
Travel Winner — © Matjaž Šimic (Slovenia) | Sony World Photography Awards 2025

One of the 10 photographers above will be named the Open Photographer of the Year during the Sony World Photography Awards ceremony in London on April 16. For the honor, the winner will receive $5,000 in cash and a range of Sony digital imaging equipment. Further, selected winning and shortlisted images will be shown as part of the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition at Somerset House in London from April 17 through May 5 before the exhibition embarks on an international tour.

Speaking of “shortlisted images,” the judges honored varying numbers of images in each category. All these excellent shortlisted photos can be viewed on the Sony World Photography Awards website.

For those who cannot wait until April 16 to see amazing Sony World Photography Awards content, PetaPixel has recently featured the Professional finalists and the 21 young photographers eligible to win the Student and Youth competitions.

Image credits: Sony World Photography Worlds / World Photography Organisation. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

