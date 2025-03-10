The Open Category Winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2025

The World Photography Organisation unveiled the 10 category winners for this year’s Sony World Photography Awards.

Now in its 18th year, photographers from over 200 countries submitted over 419,000 images to the 2025 Sony World Photography Awards competition. The prestigious photo contest includes Professional and Open categories. The Professional segment awards photographers for cohesive series of photos, while the Open contest celebrates the best single images.

“The Open competition celebrates the ability of an individual photograph to capture and distil a singular moment, and to evoke a broader narrative,” the World Photography Organisation explains.

The 10 categories in the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 include architecture, creative, landscape, lifestyle, motion, natural world and wildlife, object, portraiture, street photography, and travel. All category winners are featured below.

One of the 10 photographers above will be named the Open Photographer of the Year during the Sony World Photography Awards ceremony in London on April 16. For the honor, the winner will receive $5,000 in cash and a range of Sony digital imaging equipment. Further, selected winning and shortlisted images will be shown as part of the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition at Somerset House in London from April 17 through May 5 before the exhibition embarks on an international tour.

Speaking of “shortlisted images,” the judges honored varying numbers of images in each category. All these excellent shortlisted photos can be viewed on the Sony World Photography Awards website.

For those who cannot wait until April 16 to see amazing Sony World Photography Awards content, PetaPixel has recently featured the Professional finalists and the 21 young photographers eligible to win the Student and Youth competitions.

Image credits: Sony World Photography Worlds / World Photography Organisation. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.