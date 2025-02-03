Annie Leibovitz Prize Will Award Emerging Photographers $20,000

A new photography award established by iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz and philanthropist Lisa Saltzman has a hefty total prize fund of $20,000.

The Saltzman-Leibovitz Photography Prize aims to celebrate the next generation of photographic talent and has already announced six shortlisted photographers who were selected from Leibovitz’s mentorship program, which was part of her role as IKEA Artist in Residence.

The six photographers hail from around the globe and include Ka’Vozia Glynn from the U.S., Zélie Hallosserie from France, Praise Hassan from Nigeria, Toma Hurduc from Romania, Elena Kalinichenko from Ukraine, and Trâm Nguyen Quang from the Netherlands.

For the photographer that claims first place, a £10,000 prize awaits them. $5,000 for second place, and $2,000, $1,500, $1,000, and $500 to the third through sixth-place winners respectively. The winners will be selected by a distinguished panel of photography and art experts, according to a press release.

Multi-award-winning New York-based photographer, film producer, and philanthropist Lisa Saltzman, founded the Saltzman Family Foundation in 2020 to honor her late parents. Through the foundation, she has created and established significant art awards, including the Ralph Saltzman Prize at London’s Design Museum and the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Ralph Saltzman Prize, fostering opportunities for emerging creatives and the Saltzman Prize for emerging photographers at The Center for Photography at Woodstock where she is a trustee.

Annie Leibovitz is arguably the most famous photographer in the world. Her iconic portraits, which nowadays mainly feature in Vanity Fair, are instantly recognizable.

“My parents deeply admired and supported the work of Annie Leibovitz,” says Saltzman. “This prize allows me to honor their legacy and continue their collaboration in a meaningful way. Art was a significant part of their lives, and I know they would be deeply moved by this initiative. It is so meaningful for me to collaborate with Annie a true legend.”

Image credits: Courtesy of the Saltzman-Leibovitz Photography Prize