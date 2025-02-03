Annie Leibovitz Prize Will Award Emerging Photographers $20,000

Matt Growcoot
A group of six people standing together, smiling at the camera in a room with display boards filled with photos in the background. Some wear name tags and casual clothing, while others sport scarves and glasses. Black and white image.
The six shortlisted photographers for the inaugural Saltzman-Leibovitz Photography Prize. | Monika Lundholm

A new photography award established by iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz and philanthropist Lisa Saltzman has a hefty total prize fund of $20,000.

The Saltzman-Leibovitz Photography Prize aims to celebrate the next generation of photographic talent and has already announced six shortlisted photographers who were selected from Leibovitz’s mentorship program, which was part of her role as IKEA Artist in Residence.

The six photographers hail from around the globe and include Ka’Vozia Glynn from the U.S., Zélie Hallosserie from France, Praise Hassan from Nigeria, Toma Hurduc from Romania, Elena Kalinichenko from Ukraine, and Trâm Nguyen Quang from the Netherlands.

For the photographer that claims first place, a £10,000 prize awaits them. $5,000 for second place, and $2,000, $1,500, $1,000, and $500 to the third through sixth-place winners respectively. The winners will be selected by a distinguished panel of photography and art experts, according to a press release.

A person lies on a couch, resting their head on another person's lap, who is gently holding their head. Both appear to be sitting in a dimly lit room, creating a calm and comforting atmosphere.
Elena Kalinichenk from Ukraine. ‘An adventurer who finds inspiration in the often unnoticed small things, Elena carries her camera everywhere, capturing the essence of daily life.’
A pregnant woman stands confidently, wearing a sparkling bikini adorned with gold chains. Her hair is voluminous and styled in an afro. The background is a warm, golden hue, adding a radiant effect.
Ka’Vozia Glynn from the United States. ‘With a passion for creative arts from an early age, Ka’Vozia tells visual stories featuring vibrant colors, dynamic lighting, and framing.’

Multi-award-winning New York-based photographer, film producer, and philanthropist Lisa Saltzman, founded the Saltzman Family Foundation in 2020 to honor her late parents. Through the foundation, she has created and established significant art awards, including the Ralph Saltzman Prize at London’s Design Museum and the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Ralph Saltzman Prize, fostering opportunities for emerging creatives and the Saltzman Prize for emerging photographers at The Center for Photography at Woodstock where she is a trustee.

A woman in a yellow dress holds red flowers against a surreal background with swirling patterns. A bright sun and clouds are visible in the sky, while a mirrored image of the woman appears to the left, adding to the dreamlike composition.
Praise Hassan from Nigeria. ‘A multi-disciplinary artist working across conceptual photography, poetry, music, and graphic design, Praise is a graphic designer by day and an artist by night.’
Silhouettes of three planes flying in formation are visible through the branches of trees devoid of leaves, set against a stark white sky.
Toma Hurduc from Romania. ‘A recent cinematography graduate aiming to pursue a career in photojournalism, Toma focuses on people, their surroundings, and the indispensable connection between the two.’
An older couple sits together in front of a wallpapered wall with floral patterns. The woman wears a floral dress, while the man is in a light-colored shirt and glasses. The wall shows signs of peeling.
Trâm Nguyễn Quang from the Netherlands. ‘A cognitive neuroscience student who combines her research with analog photography, Trâm expresses her feelings of nostalgia through this medium.’

Annie Leibovitz is arguably the most famous photographer in the world. Her iconic portraits, which nowadays mainly feature in Vanity Fair, are instantly recognizable.

Man with curly hair and beard sitting on a bed in a room with patterned wallpaper. He wears a black t-shirt and jeans, looking directly at the camera. The bedspread has a floral design, and a small table with items is partially visible beside him.
Zélie Hallosserie from France. ‘Having recently transitioned from biology studies to photography, Zélie aims to become a documentary photographer, adopting a slow, sensitive approach to her subjects.

“My parents deeply admired and supported the work of Annie Leibovitz,” says Saltzman. “This prize allows me to honor their legacy and continue their collaboration in a meaningful way. Art was a significant part of their lives, and I know they would be deeply moved by this initiative. It is so meaningful for me to collaborate with Annie a true legend.”

Image credits: Courtesy of the Saltzman-Leibovitz Photography Prize

