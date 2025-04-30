Annie Leibovitz Inaugral Prize Goes to Photographer Focusing on Migrants

Zélie Hallosserie has been awarded the first-ever Saltzman-Leibovitz photography prize. The 21-year-old photographer’s work shines a light on migration and exile in northern France.

The French photographer has won a prize of $10,000. The total prize fund was $20,000 with $5,000 for second place, and $2,000, $1,500, $1,000, and $500 to the third through sixth-place winners respectively.

Currently completing her final year of photography studies in Belgium, Hallosserie’s artistic practice uses a compassionate yet incisive documentary approach. Her ongoing project, The Game, captures the personal journeys and stories of migrants in Calais, an often perilous final junction before reaching the United Kingdom.

Hallosserie has documented migrants from countries such as Iraq, Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan, and Eritrea who face constant dangers in their attempts to cross the Channel, risking their lives through unsafe boats and stowing away in trucks. Tragically, at least 72 people have died during these crossings since January 2024.

“Photography allows me to defend subjects close to my heart, to create genuine connections, and to constantly challenge my own perspective,” says Hallosserie. “This recognition was unexpected, but I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and visibility it brings to a cause and project that mean so much to me.”

Hallosserie will continue developing The Game, integrating portraits, interviews, archival material, and studio imagery of migrants’ personal belongings alongside insights from community figures such as mayors, lawyers, and rescuers.

Multi-award-winning New York-based photographer, film producer, and philanthropist Lisa Saltzman, founded the Saltzman Family Foundation in 2020 to honor her late parents. Through the foundation, she has created and established significant art awards, including the Ralph Saltzman Prize at London’s Design Museum and the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Ralph Saltzman Prize, fostering opportunities for emerging creatives and the Saltzman Prize for emerging photographers at The Center for Photography at Woodstock where she is a trustee.

“Zélie’s photography stands out for its ability to humanize complex social issues with sincerity and depth,” Saltzman tells Artsy. “Her sensitive approach not only highlights critical social issues but also connects viewers emotionally to the resilience and humanity of her subjects. Supporting artists like Zélie is precisely why we founded this prize.”

The Saltzman-Leibovitz Photography Prize aims to celebrate the next generation of photographic talent and back in February announced six shortlisted photographers who were selected from Leibovitz’s mentorship program, which was part of her role as IKEA Artist in Residence.