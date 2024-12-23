Tamron in 2024: Two Versatile Zooms and an Amazing Macro Lens

With three new lens releases, 2024 was a relatively typical year for Tamron. Last year, Tamron announced two lenses, while it released three in 2022 and 2020. 2021 was an unusually prolific year, with Tamron dropping five lenses.

Two Versatile New Zoom Lenses

Tamron didn’t release its first new lens of the year until June when it released the 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD zoom lens for full-frame Sony mirrorless cameras. At the time, the lens answered calls from photographers for Tamron to make a lens that would “zoom out just a little bit more” without spending a lot or having a lens that was too heavy. At release, the lens joined popular Tamron zoom lenses like the 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6, 70-180mm f/2.8, and 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3.

Compared to the 70-300mm, the new 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 offers the same maximum aperture range but has a bit more field of view at the wide end. It has another trick up its sleeve compared to the 70-300mm: a much closer minimum focusing distance. The new 50-300mm can perform half-macro (1:2) shooting at 50mm and still-impressive 1:3.1 at 300mm.

Not even two months later, Tamron released another zoom lens that reaches 300mm, the Tamron 28-300mm f/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD. This all-in-one zoom, also for full-frame E-mount cameras, offers an impressive 10.7 times zoom ratio in a compact and lightweight form factor.

The Tamron 28-300mm lens compromises a bit regarding optical performance and maximum aperture. However, the very good lens is versatile, convenient, and reasonably priced at $899.

An Excellent Macro Lens

However, Tamron’s final new lens of the year doesn’t compromise in terms of optical performance at all. Announced for both E- and Z-mount cameras, unlike the other two lenses, which are currently E-mount only, the Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III Macro VXD is not only Tamron’s first prime lens since 2019, but one of the company’s best lenses.

“The new Tamron certainly continues the legendary tradition of providing a high-quality macro at a low price. Optically speaking, the 90mm is as professional as it gets with the sub-par bokeh being the only issue,” writes Chris Niccolls. “If you can get around the lack of image stabilization, the Tamron will take very good care of you.”

The Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Macro lens was in the running for PetaPixel‘s Best Prime Lens of 2024, falling short of third place by only a single point. While it didn’t win an award, it is an excellent lens and Tamron’s best of the year.

Expanding Mount Options

Alongside releasing three new lenses this year, Tamron also brought some of its older lenses to new mounts.

Tamron brought the 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 and 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 lenses to Nikon Z-mount cameras this year. Further, this month, Tamron released its 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD lens for APS-C Canon RF-mount cameras.

Grading Tamron in 2024

Tamron didn’t do anything especially groundbreaking in 2024, but all three of its new lenses offer something interesting to full-frame mirrorless photographers. The 50-300mm telephoto zoom lens offers great close-up capabilities, while the 28-300mm lens is even more versatile with a much wider focal length range. Meanwhile, the 90mm f/2.8 macro lens ushers in the modern mirrorless return of a legendary Tamron prime, and it’s fantastic.

Beyond these releases, Tamron continued to expand its mount options for some of its popular lenses, which is always a welcome move.

Tamron’s 2024 performance is best described as “steady,” which is a good thing in Tamron’s case.

Grade: B

Image credits: Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.