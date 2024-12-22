Ricoh Pentax in 2024: DSLR Woes, Compact Triumphs, and the Return of Film

What a fittingly unusual year for Ricoh Pentax, a photo company that itself is quite strange. Always one to march to the beat of its own drum, Ricoh Pentax did things unlike everyone else in 2024, and that’s, by and large, a good thing.

Seven New Cameras, No New DSLRs

Ricoh Imaging’s first new camera of the year arrived in the form of two new premium compact cameras, the Ricoh GR III HDF and Ricoh GR IIIx HDF. Compared to the standard GR III and GR IIIx cameras, the new HDF variants feature a newly developed highlight diffusion filter (HDF), promising softer and dreamier photos. Able to be flipped on and off in a single action, the HDF provides photographers with a quick and easy way to capture distinct-looking images. It has thus far proven popular, as the camera remains in high demand.

As for how good it is, the GR III HDF is a popular pocketable camera because it’s highly capable and fun to use. Its popularity is not solely because compact cameras are in right now — the GR III series has been a favorite among enthusiast photographers since the original GR III debuted in 2018. While not much has changed for the 24-megapixel APS-C camera since then, the HDF version is a nice refresh nonetheless.

Next are two more minor refreshes, the WG-1000 and WG-8. These rugged underwater cameras are tough. The WG-1000, which means more for casual use, can be used as far as 15 meters (49.2 feet) below the water’s surface.

The WG-8 is even better and designed for higher-end use. This camera can withstand depths of 20 meters (65.6 feet) and is shockproof, crushproof, and freezeproof. It’s a seriously tough camera and great for outdoor adventurers. The 20-megapixel Type 1/2.3 sensor isn’t exactly incredible, but it’s one of the compromises that must be made for a rugged underwater camera that costs $400.

The G900 II and G900SE II announced in August are also rugged. Both cameras, made mostly for industrial applications, feature 20-megapixel sensors and waterproof bodies. They are similar to the WG-8 but made less for outdoor fun and more for job sites and disaster relief.

We’ve saved the best for last: the Pentax 17. This is a super-exciting new product, as it is the first brand-new film 35mm camera designed by a major camera company in 19 years. More than two years in active development, Ricoh Imaging even brought people out of retirement to work on the Pentax 17. No expense was spared, and the result is a fun, novel analog photography experience at a time when people are desperate to shoot film.

The Pentax 17 doesn’t offer complete control to photographers, and it’s a half-frame camera, but it strikes a compelling balance between accessibility and performance. It’s more than a toy but not quite a serious analog camera. In that in-between, the Pentax 17 strikes gold. It is certainly not the camera for everyone, but anyone who picks it up will have difficulty putting it down.

“What the Pentax 17 does so well is give first-time film users the genuine experience of using a classic film camera and at the same time also give a seasoned film photographer that feeling of joy that they may have misplaced along the way,” writes Chris Niccolls.

That’s it for new Ricoh Pentax cameras in 2024, meaning the company did not release a new DSLR this year. There’s no way around it, that is disappointing. Last year, there was the K-3 Mark III Monochrome, a fun and unusual DSLR. The year before that came the Pentax KF, a glorified K-70 re-release. In 2021, Pentax launched the original (color) K-3 III, an excellent APS-C DSLR. Then you must go back to early 2018 for the company’s last full-frame DSLR, the K-1 Mark II, a camera that remains popular today thanks to its great image quality and rugged design. However, Pentax is running out of time to keep even the most passionate Pentax DSLR shooters around.

There Was Also a Flash

Ricoh Imaging also announced the Pentax AF180FG automatic flash this year. The compact strobe works with all Pentax DSLRs and the GR series fixed-lens compact cameras, including the GR III series models. It’s a strange new product, meaning it is totally on-brand for Ricoh Pentax.

Grading Ricoh Pentax in 2024

Ricoh Pentax’s 2024 is buoyed significantly by the Pentax 17. It’s an exciting new film camera, the first in a long time. The GR III HDF is a neat new product but not a significant upgrade to a six-year-old camera series.

As for the four new rugged cameras, they’re fine, too. They aren’t that exciting, but each serves a specific niche audience. The WG-8 is a particularly solid option for adventurers, to be sure.

Pentax’s enthusiastic and passionate DSLR shooters had nothing to celebrate in 2024, and that’s a real shame.

Grade: B-

Image credits: Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.