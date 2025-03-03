Portrait of Polar Bear Surrounded by Vibrant Flowers Wins The Nature Photography Contest 2024

Photographer Christopher Paetkau has won the second annual The Nature Photography Contest for his impactful top-down photo of a polar bear resting in a field of vibrant fireweed flowers.

“With its colors, composition, and underlying message, Christopher Paetkau’s photograph represents the very essence of nature and photography. It serves as a reminder of the countless reasons why we must cherish and protect our planet,” says The Nature Photography Contest.

Paetkau describes his winning image as a moment of exceptional luck and tranquility and a reminder that the Arctic wilderness must be respected and preserved.

“A majestic polar bear wandering through a sea of blazing magenta fireweed. The scene was surreal — the golden hues of sunrise mingled with the vibrant fireweed, creating a breathtaking backdrop as the bear hunted for Arctic Terns among the rocks. After a successful hunt and a morning snack, the bear settled into the fireweed for rest,” the photographer explains. “This fleeting experience was a powerful reminder of the raw magic and tranquility of the Arctic wilderness.”

Alongside Paetkau’s victory for the best single image of the year, photographer Thomas Vijayan was named “Photographer of the Year” for “his ability to capture nature’s beauty and the wildlife that inhabits it.” Vijayan’s work has won awards across multiple categories.

For being named “Photographer of the Year,” Vijayan will be able to select the location where nearly 500 trees will be planted as part of a collaboration with One Tree Planted.

“This initiative reflects the contest’s commitment to not only showcasing nature’s beauty but also taking tangible actions toward its preservation,” the competition organizers explain.

Category Winners

Alongside Paetkau and Vijayan’s honors, the competition selects winners across 10 categories: Natural Landscape, Wildlife, Macro Photography, Underwater, Birds, Plant Life, Night World, Environmental Impact, Sharing the Planet, and Funny Nature. All 10 category winners are featured below.

Contest organizers are already looking ahead to the third annual edition of The Nature Photography Contest. The 2025 competition is expected to launch in May.

“These photographs are more than just images; they are calls to action. Through The Nature Photography Contest, we seek to inspire a deeper appreciation for the beauty that surrounds us and the responsibility we all share in protecting it,” the contest promises.

Image credits: Photographs courtesy of The Nature Photography Contest. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.