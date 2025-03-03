Portrait of Polar Bear Surrounded by Vibrant Flowers Wins The Nature Photography Contest 2024

Jeremy Gray
A bear lies on a bed of pink flowers in a grassy area. The image is taken from above, capturing the serene scene with the bear nestled among the blooms, creating a peaceful and colorful composition.
‘Polar Bear Amid Fireweed Blooms’ by Christopher Paetkau | The Nature Photography Contest 2024 ‘Photography of the Year’ winner

Photographer Christopher Paetkau has won the second annual The Nature Photography Contest for his impactful top-down photo of a polar bear resting in a field of vibrant fireweed flowers.

“With its colors, composition, and underlying message, Christopher Paetkau’s photograph represents the very essence of nature and photography. It serves as a reminder of the countless reasons why we must cherish and protect our planet,” says The Nature Photography Contest.

Paetkau describes his winning image as a moment of exceptional luck and tranquility and a reminder that the Arctic wilderness must be respected and preserved.

“A majestic polar bear wandering through a sea of blazing magenta fireweed. The scene was surreal — the golden hues of sunrise mingled with the vibrant fireweed, creating a breathtaking backdrop as the bear hunted for Arctic Terns among the rocks. After a successful hunt and a morning snack, the bear settled into the fireweed for rest,” the photographer explains. “This fleeting experience was a powerful reminder of the raw magic and tranquility of the Arctic wilderness.”

Alongside Paetkau’s victory for the best single image of the year, photographer Thomas Vijayan was named “Photographer of the Year” for “his ability to capture nature’s beauty and the wildlife that inhabits it.” Vijayan’s work has won awards across multiple categories.

An adult penguin is peering through a camera on a tripod in a snowy landscape, while a smaller penguin chick stands nearby, looking on. The scene is set under a clear blue sky.
‘Emperor Spy’ by Thomas Vijayan. Vijayan has been named ‘The Photographer of the Year 2024’ for his consistently excellent nature photos. | The Nature Photography Contest 2024 ‘Photographer of the Year’ winner

For being named “Photographer of the Year,” Vijayan will be able to select the location where nearly 500 trees will be planted as part of a collaboration with One Tree Planted.

“This initiative reflects the contest’s commitment to not only showcasing nature’s beauty but also taking tangible actions toward its preservation,” the competition organizers explain.

Category Winners

Alongside Paetkau and Vijayan’s honors, the competition selects winners across 10 categories: Natural Landscape, Wildlife, Macro Photography, Underwater, Birds, Plant Life, Night World, Environmental Impact, Sharing the Planet, and Funny Nature. All 10 category winners are featured below.

Aerial view of a glacial river system with intertwining turquoise streams flowing through snowy white terrain, surrounded by snow-covered mountains under a clear blue sky.
‘Glacial Blue’ by Stuart Chape — Natural Landscape Winner | 2024 The Nature Photography Contest
Aerial view of a large whale swimming in clear turquoise water, with visible detailing on its body. Below, a pod of dolphins swims in the same direction. White sea foam creates patterns around the animals.
‘Harmony Below’ by Steve Marsh — Natural Landscape Winner | 2024 The Nature Photography Contest
Close-up of delicate, translucent frost patterns resembling fine, curling threads or hairs. The frost has a soft blue tint, creating an ethereal, icy atmosphere. Light softly glows through the center, enhancing the intricate details.
‘Hairy Ice Cave’ by Berthold Grünhagen — Macrophotography Winner | 2024 The Nature Photography Contest
A sperm whale swims underwater, surrounded by yellow seaweed. The whale's massive body and closed mouth are visible as it moves through the deep blue water. Sunlight filters through, illuminating the scene.
‘Moby Dick’ by James Ferrara — Underwater Winner | 2024 The Nature Photography Contest
Artistic photograph capturing a blurred motion of a flock of white birds in flight against a dark, textured background, creating a dynamic and ethereal effect.
‘Poetry of Flight’ by Saleel Tambe — Birds Winner | 2024 The Nature Photography Contest
Silhouetted twigs protrude from the ground in a dark, rainy scene. Raindrops are visible as streaks against a blue-tinted background, creating a moody atmosphere.
‘Call of the Void’ by Avilash Ghosh — Plant Life Winner | 2024 The Nature Photography Contest
A volcano erupts under a starry night sky, spewing bright lava and ash. The glowing lava contrasts with the dark silhouette of trees in the foreground, creating a dramatic scene against the deep blue of the sky.
‘Tributo al cielo’ by Francisco Cortes Arias — Night World Winner | 2024 The Nature Photography Contest
A bear sits inside a metal enclosure, looking towards light coming through a window. The enclosure has scattered hay on the floor, and the bear appears calm. Bright light illuminates the space, creating a reflective surface around the bear.
‘The Face in the Trap’ by Rob Green — Environmental Impact Winner | 2024 The Nature Photography Contest
A diver in a wetsuit and flippers is underwater, facing a large humpback whale. The whale is vertical, with its mouth slightly open. The diver is holding a camera, capturing the moment. The scene is set against a deep blue ocean backdrop.
‘Sweet Girl’s Essence’ by Sina Ritter — Sharing the Planet Winner | 2024 The Nature Photography Contest
A young fox stands on sandy ground, playfully biting a large camera lens attached to a tripod. Its large ears are perked up, and one eye is closed as if winking. Sparse vegetation is visible in the background.
‘Curious About Photography’ by Brian Clopp — Funny Nature Winner | 2024 The Nature Photography Contest

Contest organizers are already looking ahead to the third annual edition of The Nature Photography Contest. The 2025 competition is expected to launch in May.

“These photographs are more than just images; they are calls to action. Through The Nature Photography Contest, we seek to inspire a deeper appreciation for the beauty that surrounds us and the responsibility we all share in protecting it,” the contest promises.

Image credits: Photographs courtesy of The Nature Photography Contest. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

, ,
, , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Photos of Polar Bears Frolicking in a Flowery Field
Three polar bears stand among purple flowers on the left side of the image. On the right, a polar bear cub lies peacefully among the same flowers. How the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Documents Animals in the Arctic
2022 Nature Conservancy Photo Contest The Winners of the 2022 Nature Conservancy Photo Contest
Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award winners announced by the Natural History Museum, London Sleepy Polar Bear Portrait Wins the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award
Discussion