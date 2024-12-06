What the Curious Case of the Pentax K-1 Tells Us About Photography (and Photographers)

Despite being ahead of its time, the Pentax K-1 (and its Mark II upgrade) was a camera system that promised so much yet appears to have run out of road. Born seemingly from an R&D department whose chains had been freed, the engineers went wild, strayed off-script, and produced a camera full of innovation. Fast forward to 2024, and a lack of lens support paired with no upgraded models in over six years leaves Pentax owners in an unwanted state of limbo where even the most loyal customers are now compelled to look elsewhere.

A little history; the year is 2016 and it’s been just a few months since Sony released the a7R II — the second generation of the brand’s popular full-frame camera and one that reinforced the mantra that the future was mirrorless. Built around a 42-megapixel BSI-CMOS sensor, the a7R II offered a sophisticated 5-axis IBIS system, 399 autofocus points, and impressive hybrid features, including 4K video.

And on the other side of the room, enter Pentax with the brand’s first-ever full-frame DSLR leaving those in the industry rubbing their eyes in disbelief. The K-1 offered a massive 36-megapixel CMOS sensor but also delivered innovation in the shape of a unique LCD that sat on malleable stilts, offering a different user experience. The K-1 was among the first full-frame DSLRs to feature IBIS and LED-illuminated areas for ease of use in low light, such as buttons, the lens mount, and memory card slots. The innovation continued with an Astrotracer function that enabled astrophotographers to employ the Shake Reduction mechanism and built-in GPS to track stars in the sky.

The K-1 turned heads, particularly of those who hadn’t been convinced by earlier mirrorless models. However, the camera was succeeded by the K-1 Mark II. This curiously minimal overhaul offered a faster processor unit and upgrades to autofocus but not much more. The K-1 series, a favorite for landscape photographers who appreciated the ‘built like a tank’ weather sealing properties, should have laid the foundations for Pentax to build something special, but then things went quiet.

To date, since 2018 when the K-1 Mark II hit the shelves, the brand has only launched one more DSLR — the APS-C sensor K-3 III (and its monochrome variant). This is a problem for K-1 owners, who many agree are among the loyalest of customers in what is an increasingly fickle world of consumer behavior as it’s fair to say it left them feeling like they had been abandoned. And, it wasn’t the only issue facing these photographers as the rollout of new optics was also slow — although Pentax users were able to purchase lenses from third-party manufacturers such as Sigma.

The K-1 story tells us a lot about photography. Technological innovation is expected quickly and consistently. Once brands create something brilliant, they must keep making products that support or enhance the first offering. The K-1 also shows that even the most committed photographers will eventually move on if this support isn’t offered.

Today’s cameras are about hybrid shooting, and other brands have packed bodies with endless video features that eclipsed the meager Full HD offering of the K-1 long ago. Another essential factor is autofocus; pick up a K-1 today, and the AF will feel instantly sluggish. While that is less of an issue with landscape photography, if you are capturing fast action, you’ll soon get frustrated. However, some features — like that LCD and the innovative LED illumination – still feel remarkably fresh.. After all, the curious case of the K-1 is also proof that taking a different road and going against the grain will often pay off, and this is why it’s an even greater shame that Pentax hasn’t yet followed up with a K-1 Mark III.

I was lucky enough to have the K-1 Mark II pass through my hands, and I rate it as one of the best DSLRs ever made for landscape photography. Pentax’s color science technology and that 36-megapixel sensor made for some beautiful imagery and other users will testify that you could be in the worst of weather and never fear taking the K-1 out of your bag — a go-anywhere camera that felt reassuringly robust in your hands. You never know with Pentax. Maybe the company will surprise us all again and bring out a new full-frame model, so what would I like to see from a K-1 III?

For starters, I wouldn’t want any compromise on that legendary weather sealing; if OM System can offer an IP53-rating in the compact OM-1, then I wouldn’t accept anything less from Pentax. A resolution north of 50 megapixels would again be a baseline to demand, and given advances in technology, upgrades to AF and video are also a must.

One thing I would forgive a new K-1 III for would be weight. With the competition shrinking cameras by the ounce with every new model, Pentax going against that grain and unapologetically serving up a camera that resembles a Soviet tank would go down well in my opinion. Something bulky, robust, and a good grip that would prove vital when shooting during a downpour could offer Pentax a direct route back to landscape photographers’ minds and shopping lists. Pentax, use a new K-1 III to build a fresh community that demands substance over style and bring out some new lenses while you’re at it.

Alas, while the occasional rumbling of a K-1 III starting development has edged the perimeter of the rumor mill, it is hard to be optimistic after all this time. But as the K-1’s story proves, Pentax is a brand that could potentially surprise us again — here’s hoping!