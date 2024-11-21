Nikon and Gatson Luga Partner Again, Pair the Z50 II with a Crossbody Messenger

Earlier this year, Nikon announced a partnership with lifestyle brand Gaston Luga, pairing a stylish backpack with the Zf. That partnership continues today with the announcement that the new Z50 II can be paired with a Gaston Luga crossbody messenger bag.

“At the heart of Nikon’s Z50 II lies a realm of unparalleled possibilities. This camera is the lifestyle accessory for those who seek innovative creative features like film-inspired looks and easy sharing, giving the freedom to capture the feeling of a fleeting moment, or convey core memories with brilliant colors that are uniquely you,” Nikon says. That aesthetic is supposedly at the core of the partnership with Gaston Luga and why Nikon is pairing the new APS-C camera with the messenger crossbody-style bag.

The combination is officially called the “Gaston Luga GL X NIKON Splash Crossbody Bag” and is a limited-tie exclusive that will run from December 2, 2024, through March 31, 2025, or until supplies run out. It also doesn’t cost anything extra: photographers who purchase a Nikon Z50 II will receive the bag for free, which Nikon says creates “a complementary combination of timeless design and modern functionality.”

“The all-new specially designed Splash Crossbody Bag by Gaston Luga is meticulously crafted to cater to the needs of content creators. The crossbody bag is constructed of premium, water-resistant material and offers excellent protection for one’s camera and equipment, ensuring effortless organization with its thoughtfully designed compartments,” the two companies explain.

“With its uncompromising style and functionality, the crossbody bag serves as the perfect companion for every creator’s artistic journey — allowing for seamless everyday carry of a compact camera to capture every important moment.”

To recap, the Nikon Z50 II features a 20.9-megapixel APS-C/DX format sensor, a dedicated “Picture Control” button for adding imaging recipes and looks to photos and the EXPEED 7 processor which allows the camera to push the sensor to capture 4K video that is oversampled from 5.6K and can be shot in Nikon N-Log.

The Z50 II is paired with the Gaston Luga crossbody messenger bag only as part of a kit with Nikon’s 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 VF lens (priced at $1,049.95) or with the two lens kit that also adds the 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lens (for a total of $1,299.95). The Gaston Luga bag promotion is available through Nikon Authorized Dealers or via the Nikon Store directly.

Image credits: Nikon, Gaston Luga