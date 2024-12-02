Nikon Indicates Its APS-C Lens Strategy Is Focused on Entry-Level

Some of Nikon’s most popular and performant DSLRs used the smaller DX format — Nikon’s term for an APS-C sensor. But as it shifted its strategy to mirrorless, all of its high-end cameras use the FX, or full-frame format.

While visiting Nikon’s new headquarters in Tokyo last month, PetaPixel took some time to speak with Takashi Aihara, Nikon’s Department Manager of Imaging Business Unit, UX Planning Department, about DX-format cameras given that, at the time, the company was preparing for the launch of the now-available Z50 II.

Looking at Nikon’s marketing materials and hearing its explanation of the target user for the Z50 II, it was clear the company’s focus is on new users who are interested in migrating from a smartphone but want some of the features from that smaller form factor to come with them.

“The first Z50 launched in 2019, so it’s been five years since then. During these five years, Instagram, TikTok, [other social networks… have made it so we believe] a lot of people have an opportunity to create and edit high-quality videos,” Aihara says.

“All camera makers face the same big question. How do we sell cameras to people who have only used smartphones? What are some of the choices made with the new Z50 II to make the camera more appealing to smartphone users? And what are the most significant benefits someone will experience by going from a phone to a camera like the Z50 II?”

Nikon says these users are starting to push their mobile devices beyond their capability and thus will look for standalone cameras for a meaningful upgrade.

“So regarding this Z50 II, our target is the smartphone users who are not satisfied with the result of the images that have been taken by a smartphone. So you want to go up to the next level.”

Given this, it’s pretty obvious what type of person Nikon is aiming its new APS-C camera at: new users or amateur photographers. It’s not too far astray from Nikon’s other DX-format cameras in recent years. Still, Nikon says that despite this target user, it didn’t hold back on adding functionality to the Z50 II that more advanced photographers would appreciate.

“The main target users for the Z50 II are amateur, entry-level photographers. That’s our target. But we still incorporated some advanced technologies that will not hinder any experience of the amateur photographer and still upgrades some functions that will appeal to professional photographers and allow the Z50 II to work as a second camera.”

Discussion of APS-C users naturally expanded to Nikon’s overall strategy for APS-C, and PetaPixel asked if it was possible to see the return of cameras like the D500 in Nikon’s future product line. No Japanese camera or lens manufacturer ever answers questions about future products directly, but Aihara did provide some idea of Nikon’s strategy in the APS-C space.

“It’s not just limited to the Z50 II, but people who choose APS-C cameras tend to, normally, be amateurs who are using a camera for the first time,” Aihara says. “The design of our APS-C lens strategy is to expand the offers for entry-level camera users.”

While he doesn’t specifically answer the question about the D500, the non-answer is still an answer. The D500 was not an entry-level camera but was a pro-level body that was extremely capable of capturing high-end sports and action.

That certainly does not close the door on a future DX-format, high-performance mirrorless camera that appeals to high-end photographers, but take Nikon’s response as you will — it is at least focused on entry-level when it comes to APS-C lenses.