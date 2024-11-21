Influencer Falls to Death From Moving Car While Filming Selfie Video

An influencer was killed this week after falling out of a moving car as she filmed a selfie video.

Amanda dos Santos Barbosa died after she tumbled into the road while taking a selfie before being hit by another vehicle in the Bancários neighborhood of João Pessoa, Brazil on Monday (October 10) — with her fatal fall captured on CCTV footage.

Warning: The below footage could be upsetting.

Uma jovem morreu atropelada após cair da janela de um carro em movimento em João Pessoa (PB). Imagens de segurança mostram quando Amanda dos Santos Barbosa, 24, se desequilibrou do veículo após fazer selfies com as amigas. Ela foi atropelada por um veículo preto que acessou a… pic.twitter.com/9DUJyUnquE — O Tempo (@otempo) November 20, 2024

According to Brazilian newspaper O Povo, 24-year-old Amanda was traveling back in a car with friends after a night out.

Amanda then climbed out of the vehicle and stuck her head out of the sunroof to take photos and videos that would later be published on social media.

In a video filmed from inside the car, that was shared by local news outlet ODemocrata, Amanda can be seen leaning out of the sunroof in heels and posing for a video in the moments before her death.

Meanwhile, in CCTV footage captured at around 12.16 A.M., Amanda is seen sitting on top of the moving car while filming a selfie video — while two other friends stand out of the vehicle’s sunroof.

Amanda is then seen losing her balance and falling from the top of the vehicle onto the busy road. A white car that was traveling parallel brakes and pulls over.

But at the intersection, on the right, another black car, which was waiting to enter the avenue, drives forward and runs over Amanda.

According to ODemocrata, emergency services attended the scene shortly afterward. Amanda was rushed to the Emergency and Trauma Hospital in João Pessoa, but did not survive her injuries.

The victim’s friends, who were also in the car, were taken to the Civil Police Station to give statements. The case is under investigation.

The incident comes a month after an influencer fell to her death after she tripped over a wall while she was filming a video.

PetaPixel also reported on two influencers who drowned last month after reportedly refusing to wear life jackets on a boat — fearing it would ruin their selfies.