Influencers Drowned ‘After Refusing to Ruin Selfies With Life Jackets’

Two influencers drowned after reportedly refusing to wear life jackets on a boat — fearing it would ruin their selfies.

Influencers Aline Tamara Moreira de Amorim, 37, and Beatriz Tavares da Silva Faria, 27, were found dead after their bodies washed up on Itaquitanduva Beach in Brazil earlier this month.

The influencers had attended a large party on a luxury yacht near Sao Vicente on the coast of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

On their way back from the yacht party, Aline and Beatriz (along with five other people including the captain) boarded a speedboat that capsized in the rough seas and killed them both.

Moments before the tragedy struck, Aline had posted photographs on social media showing her aboard the luxury yacht on September 29.

Now, according to local media reports, police believe that the influencers drowned after they refused to wear lifejackets as they feared it would ruin their selfies and tans.

“Some didn’t want to wear it [the lifejackets] because they were taking selfies,” Sao Vincente police commissioner Marcos Alexandre Alfino reportedly tells Brazilian outlet TV Tribuna in an interview.

“[They] kept talking and really, that [life jacket] gets in the way of getting a tan.”

Commissioner Alfino made the claims based on the testimony of an unnamed boat’s captain, not named by police, who has given extensive interviews to cops over the deaths.

The speedboat that sank was supposedly also overcrowded, with seven people on board despite only having a capacity for five. Local media reports claim that the vessel was too heavy to ride out and began to sink.

Police are now trying to establish if the influencers’ deaths were simply a tragic accident or could have been prevented, according to a report in The Daily Mail.

“All this is being determined very calmly to conclude if the fatalities were based on recklessness or negligence,” Commissioner Alfino says.

Local media have reportedly named the survivors of the tragedy as Vanessa Audrey da Silva, Camila Alves de Carvalho, Daniel Goncalves Ferreira, Gabriela Santos Lima, and Natan Cardoso Soares da Silva.

Image credits: All photos via Instagram/@liih_abencoada.