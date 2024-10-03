Influencer Trips Over Wall and Falls to Death While Filming Video

An influencer fell to her death after she tripped over a wall while she was filming a video.

24-year-old Arina Glazunova died after she fell over while filming a video for social media with a friend in the town center of Tbilisi, Georgia on Friday (September 27) — with her final moments captured on camera.

⚠️Arina Glazunova, 27 años, grababa un video para TikTok en Georgia y, ¡PUM! 💥 Cayó por las escaleras del metro 🚇. Si a estas generaciones se les hubiera enseñado a caer bien, ¡también sabrían levantarse! 🚶‍♀️💪😏 pic.twitter.com/llM7km8llc — Josué   𝕏 (@Joshua_Arte) October 1, 2024

In footage circulating online, Glazunova — who was from Moscow, Russia — confidently strides down the pavement.

She skips along and sings the lyrics to the Russian boyband Hunger Boys’ hit For The Last Time as her friend films her.

Glazunova glances straight at her friend’s smartphone camera, oblivious to her surroundings.

The clip captures her singing with enthusiasm, but just as she’s mid-verse, the smartphone camera swings back to her friend.

Suddenly, her friend’s expression turns to shock as Glazunova plunges and vanishes headfirst over the edge of the subway entrance.

Her screams echo through the video before the screen goes dark, and the panicked shouts of her friends fill the final moments of the clip.

Glazunova reportedly fell over the edge of a knee-high wall above a drop onto a flight of concrete stairs that led to a subway. The underground passage where she fell can be seen in the TikTok video above.

According to reports, Glazunova was rushed to hospital after the fall, but later died of head injuries and a broken neck. A street memorial has been erected at the subway to commemorate her death.

The incident comes a few months after a teen influencer died while taking a selfie at the top of a waterfall to share with her 150,000 followers on social media. 14-year-old Moe Sa Nay died after she slipped while posing for photos at the top of Sinywa Waterfall in the town of Paung in Mon State, Myanmar on July 22. Nay was a TikTok star with 150,000 followers on the platform.

Researchers have suggested that taking selfies may pose a “public health problem” amid the near ubiquitous use of smartphones and social media apps.