Influencer Left in Coma After Falling Off Her Bicycle While Trying to Take a Selfie

An influencer has been left in a coma for months after she was thrown off her bicycle while trying to take a selfie.

Influencer Daiane Vasconcelos has not woken up since she suffered a horrific accident while attempting to take a photo of herself while riding a bicycle in Campo Grande, Brazil, on December 8.

The 31-year-old was trying to capture a selfie when she hit a speed bump on the road. As the influencer attempted to brake, she was thrown from her bicycle.

According to a report by The Mirror, Vasconcelos suffered a traumatic brain injury and went into cardiac arrest after falling and hitting her head. Doctors managed to save the influencer’s life, but she has remained in a coma ever since.

Daiane, who has a 14-year-old son, spent the first two months hospitalized but was later moved to her home, where she is being cared for by family members and friends. Since the accident, Vasconcelos has needed round-the-clock care.

Doctors had to also carry out facial reconstruction surgery on the influencer after the bone around her left eye was badly damaged and her chin was broken. The Mirror reports that while the surgery was successful, Vasconcelos’ family still faces an “agonising wait” to see whether she wakes up from her coma.

The influencer’s family have started a fundraiser to raise money for the special equipment needed to aid in her recovery and improve her clinical condition.

Researchers have suggested that taking selfies may pose a “public health problem” amid the near ubiquitous use of smartphones and social media apps.

The incident comes after a series of reports of people losing their lives while in pursuit of a selfie. An influencer was killed after falling out of a moving car as she filmed a selfie video. While two influencers drowned last year after reportedly refusing to wear life jackets on a boat — fearing it would ruin their selfies.

Image credits: All photos via Instagram/@daianevasconceloss_.