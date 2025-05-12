Influencer Left in Coma After Falling Off Her Bicycle While Trying to Take a Selfie

Pesala Bandara

31-year-old influencer Daiane Vasconcelos has not woken up from a coma since the accident on her bike.

An influencer has been left in a coma for months after she was thrown off her bicycle while trying to take a selfie.

Influencer Daiane Vasconcelos has not woken up since she suffered a horrific accident while attempting to take a photo of herself while riding a bicycle in Campo Grande, Brazil, on December 8.

The 31-year-old was trying to capture a selfie when she hit a speed bump on the road. As the influencer attempted to brake, she was thrown from her bicycle.

A woman with long dark hair wearing a dark tank top and a backward cap smiles while outdoors on a road, with trees and pavement visible in the background.
The influencer’s family released a selfie video that she captured while riding on her bicycle on December 8 shortly before the accident.

According to a report by The Mirror, Vasconcelos suffered a traumatic brain injury and went into cardiac arrest after falling and hitting her head. Doctors managed to save the influencer’s life, but she has remained in a coma ever since.

Daiane, who has a 14-year-old son, spent the first two months hospitalized but was later moved to her home, where she is being cared for by family members and friends. Since the accident, Vasconcelos has needed round-the-clock care.

Doctors had to also carry out facial reconstruction surgery on the influencer after the bone around her left eye was badly damaged and her chin was broken. The Mirror reports that while the surgery was successful, Vasconcelos’ family still faces an “agonising wait” to see whether she wakes up from her coma.

A woman with long black hair and a blue patterned sleeveless top sits outdoors at a café, smiling at the camera. There are trees, umbrellas, and people in the background.
Daiane Vasconcelos’ family are raising money for her medical costs.

The influencer’s family have started a fundraiser to raise money for the special equipment needed to aid in her recovery and improve her clinical condition.

Researchers have suggested that taking selfies may pose a “public health problem” amid the near ubiquitous use of smartphones and social media apps.

The incident comes after a series of reports of people losing their lives while in pursuit of a selfie. An influencer was killed after falling out of a moving car as she filmed a selfie video. While two influencers drowned last year after reportedly refusing to wear life jackets on a boat — fearing it would ruin their selfies.

Image credits: All photos via Instagram/@daianevasconceloss_.

, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Influencer Says ‘Screenshotting’ is Better Than iPhone Camera For Taking Selfies
A young person with shoulder-length hair wearing a red jersey stands outdoors next to a pole. They are looking at the camera with a neutral expression. In the background, there are plants, trees, and outdoor exercise equipment along a pathway. Teen Influencer Falls to Death While Taking Selfies at Top of Waterfall
Miranda Lambert Calls Out Fans Taking Selfies Miranda Lambert Sparks Debate After Stopping Concert to Call Out Selfie-Takers
People Can’t Figure Out How an Influencer Filmed Her Selfie
Discussion