Benro’s Self-Leveling Theta Tripod Kickstarter Hasn’t Gone as Planned

In January 2023, Benro shared that it was developing the world’s first self-leveling tripod called the Theta. The following March, the company announced its Kickstarter to bring that tripod to life. Today, many backers report that they still have not received their tripod and some even claim Benro is not willingly or quickly processing refunds.

The Benro Theta’s Kickstarter was immensely successful and raised nearly $2.5 million when it concluded in April 2023. Benro’s initial timeline stated that it planned to ship units of both the standard Theta and the larger Theta Max by that June. On May 26, Benro informed backers that it planned to ship the first 200 tripods to the 4,494 backers by mid-June, putting the project on schedule.

Unfortunately, on June 18, the company made another update and said that due to some feedback from backers, it would make a design change to the product that would result in a slight delay — mid-July was promised as the new shipping date.

Over the next several months that eventually stretched over the next year, Benro would proceed to make 27 total updates, stating issues with production, security, botched samples, and more.

“People started to complain, refunds were being requested,” one backer tells PetaPixel. “Benro was not replying to emails, comments, or private messages. Complaints are increasing in the comments and Benro starts to reply to some, saying things like ‘You are on the waiting list for the refunds’ or ‘My colleagues are going to contact you to process your refund’.”

PetaPixel has confirmed this statement; many of Benro’s responses to requests for refunds on its Kickstarter updates only promise that someone will reach out at a later date.

“In my case, I asked for a refund in April 2024 and I am still waiting,” a Theta Kickstarter backer tells PetaPixel via email. “I tried emailing them with no reply, left comments, they eventually replied on May 2024 gaslighting me saying things like ‘it’s a shame losing backers.’, ‘You’ll lose your discount if you back out now,’ ‘You are scheduled to get the tripod next month’ and, after getting tired and threatening to go to the EU Consumer Protection service, they finally said they were going to refund me but it will take a while because they are busy ‘producing and delivering the products’.”

At the time of publication, the backer still had not received their refund.

In early 2024, now more than a year since the Theta appeared on Kickstarter, Benro added the tripod to its company’s website with an “add to cart” option and the promise of a ship date by May. As of publication, that promised ship date is still visible on that product page and the tripod has still not shipped to a majority of Kickstarter backers. Its appearance on Benro’s website before fulfillment of all Kickstarter orders bothered many, but in May Benro successfully started shipping some standard Theta units to backers. Theta Max backers were asked to wait longer but were told production was underway.

Those who did receive one of Benro’s initial tripods weren’t all happy with the result. One backer, Everyday Reviews, published a 21-minute long video claiming the Theta is “too good to be true,” pointing out the litany of issues with the tripod including problems with the legs not staying secure.

“This has happened several times,” Everyday Reviews says. “The leg just pops right out.”

Additionally, the shipped version of the tripod is heavier than what was promised on Benro’s Kickstarter. The initial promise was 1.25 kilograms (2.7 pounds) for the standard Theta, but the shipped version is significantly heavier: 1.75 kilograms (3.85 pounds).

Benro’s Explanation

Benro tells PetaPixel that as of November, it has successfully shipped 800 total Theta tripods and has 200 more in its warehouse ready to ship.

“Currently, we have produced 1,000 pieces of the standard Theta. 800 pieces have been shipped to backers and 200 pieces are in our warehouse. The remaining shipment is being fulfilled as quickly as we can,” Benro says. “We still have 700 pieces awaiting production. We are putting these into our production schedule as soon as we can.”

The Theta Max, however, is still not ready and no definitive timeline has been set. PetaPixel has been told the estimate is at least another one to two months before the first Theta Max will be ready.

“Theta Max tripod is currently in mass production. Based on the order quantities from different regions, we will initially arrange for 120 Theta Max tripods to be shipped to the US warehouse, along with an additional 30 units to be sent directly from the factory to other regions,” Benro writes in an update dated October 30.

Even if Benro successfully ships all of the tripods it has currently produced, it will have successfully delivered barely 25% of the tripods it owes Kickstarter backers and this does not include those who purchased a tripod directly from Benro after the company listed it for sale directly on its website, nor does it include any pre-orders from Benro dealers such as B&H.

“We have a production plan that will ramp up (30pcs, 150pcs, 500pcs, 1000pcs),” the company tells PetaPixel in an email. “The production for this product will be fulfilled gradually to ensure quality control meet our high standards. If we put all pieces into production at one time, it would be difficult to deal with any issues that arise. To better control the quality, we are starting the ongoing production of 30 pieces, and then 150 pcs, etc. until we are 100% confident. Then we will finish the rest of the big quantities.”

At this rate, it is unlikely that Benro will be able to complete orders to all backers until at least early 2025.

Kickstarter is, importantly, not a pre-order platform, and PetaPixel has over the years repeatedly warned that backing a project is a risk (that is also why PetaPixel has declined to take part in any Kickbooster or affiliate program related to any crowdfunding campaign). That said, many large companies use Kickstarter as if it were a pre-order platform — Peak Design is the best example. However, despite Benro being one of the most reputable names in tripods on the planet, the company tells PetaPixel that the launch of the Theta was more akin to the original point of Kickstarter: when the crowdfunding campaign launched, the Theta was still in the development phase.

“Benro is known for manufacturing ‘traditional tripods’,” the company says. “ We had an idea for a smarter tripod… Theta and Theta Max are very different products that added in electronics to make a user’s workflow better. Kickstarter began as a home for innovation. Kickstarter allowed us to reach out to a large group of like-minded consumers with our idea for a more technology-driven version of a product in the early stages. It allowed us to determine excitement and demand while we were still in early development.”

Benro admits that after the Kickstarter was successfully backed, the process of finishing the Theta did not go smoothly.

“The R&D for this project really matters. It slowed the progress of our delivery timeline. The production of accessories as well as the assembly difficulties, all affected our progress,” the company says. The biggest problem was sourcing some components, the timeline for which was outside of Benro’s direct control.

“Unlike the traditional tripods that Benro is known for, this was the first time Benro added electronics into a tripod. As with many companies creating new and innovative products, we encountered challenges to be dealt with.”

That is also why the final weight of the tripod changed rather dramatically.

“To accomplish the ball quick-locking feature and the pan movement locking feature, the stiffness of the parts was much higher than originally planned, so the wall thickness of the structural members needed to be increased. Therefore, the ball head and the center column are thicker and heavier than expected,” Benro says.

“To meet our requirements for heavier loading capacity as well as the consistency of mass production, the motor was upgraded which allowed for the power needed, but increased the weight. The self-locking system of the leg tube and quick extending feature are more complicated than expected. To accommodate both leg tube self-locking system and the quick extending feature and ensure the overall stability as well as the consistency of mass production, the tripod design became slightly heavier to ensure the overall performance.”

Benro says that it also is ramping up its response to refund requests.

“Recently, we have speeded up the refunds. Backers who initiated the dispute through Kickstarter have been issued refunds to their account already,” the company says.

Benro Global Versus Benro in North America

There is a difference between Benro Global, the organization that wholly manages and is responsible for the Theta and Theta Max Kickstarter, and the Benro with which most North American photographers are familiar. Benro is, typically, managed by the MAC Group, a large marketing and customer service organization that handles distribution and fulfillment in the United States and is responsible for a huge number of well-known photography brands including Elinchrom, Broncolor, Saramonic, Shimoda, Tenba, X-Rite, Nanlite, Kupo, and many others.

During the lead-up to the Theta’s Kickstarter, the MAC Group offered to assist Benro Global, but Benro Global declined. As a result, the Benro that most Americans know and trust was in the dark on much of how the above went down.

That said, the company is committed to supporting photographers in the United States regardless.

“Even though Benro Global wanted to run the Kickstarter for the Theta Tripod themselves and MAC Group was not involved, we are absolutely committed to our customer’s satisfaction and doing everything we can to ensure a positive customer service experience. We have been told that hundreds of the Theta Max have already shipped, but understand that there still may be delays. Given this, any backers in the US and Canada who funded the Theta Kickstarter and would rather have a refund than continue to wait can send a note to [email protected].”

Benro’s Theta tripod situation is not ideal and it doesn’t appear as though the company will be able to ramp up production levels to get to full Kickstarter backer fulfillment for several more months — at least. Additionally, the product that is being shipped wasn’t what was promised, so photographers will have to decide if what Benro can deliver will satisfy what they were hoping to get over a year ago.

If it isn’t, there are now two ways to get a refund, at least for backers in North America.

