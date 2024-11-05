Sony Airpeak S1 Drone Has Been Discontinued

Just over four years since unveiling its professional drone, the AirPeak S1, Sony discontinued it and all associated products.

The $9,000 drone has had a tough go of it since launch, with PetaPixel describing it as an “utter flop” in its review and characterizing Sony’s drone strategy as “confusing and inconsistent” last year after Sony unveiled a full-frame box camera designed for drones that, somehow, did not work with the AirPeak S1.

Despite impressive technological achievements, the AirPeak S1 struggled to gain a foothold in a drone market dominated by DJI. This inability to carve out a niche was undoubtedly influenced by the AirPeak S1’s huge price tag and slow rollout of essential features. Sony made some strides with the AirPeak, including a lighter gimbal and better navigation features and compelling firmware updates last year, but it was too little, too late.

“Due to recent changes in the business environment, sales of the Airpeak S1 and related products, except for some accessories, will end at the end of March 2025. Please see below for a list of products to be discontinued and details of the end of support, including repair services after the end of sales,” Sony explains in a machine-translated statement on its corporate website.

The affected products include the AirPeak S1, the gimbals, battery charger, transmitter, battery station, RTK kit, battery backs, and propeller. The battery pack and propeller sales will end a year later than the rest in March 2026.

Sony is also ending support for associated applications and services. The company will offer regular inspection and repair services, plus AirPeak software maintenance, until March 31, 2030.

As of now, some Sony AirPeak products remain available to order from B&H and Adorama, although some are listed as closeout or special order.

PetaPixel contacted a Sony representative in the United States about the company’s decision to discontinue the AirPeak but did not hear back before publication. This article will be updated if Sony provides a comment or additional insight.

Image credits: Sony, unless otherwise noted