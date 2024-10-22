Massive ‘Thicc Boi’ Black Bear Caught on Wildlife Camera

A black bear with mange is caught on a wildlife camera at night, standing near some grass and bushes. The bear's fur appears patchy and rough, likely due to the skin condition.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife agency was amazed by how big the bear has gotten before hibernation.

A black bear so large that he is described by a wildlife agency as a “thicc boi” has been caught on camera.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured the rotund Ursidae on a trail camera and shared it on X (formerly Twitter) a few days ago.

“We thought we had seen really fat Durango bears before. But this one takes the cake,” writes the wildlife agency. “It also probably ate the cake. Every cake.”

Pictures of the colossal bear in Durango, a small city in southwestern Colorado near the New Mexico border, went viral on X where it amassed over 235,000 views. Colorado Parks and Wildlife described the bear as a “thicc boi.”

“Genuinely need to know how much more this black bear thinks he needs to eat before finding a den this year?” the agency wrote on a post of the bear eating — something it clearly knows how to do well.

At this time of year, bears are in an arms race to fatten up — a process called hyperphagia. It’s part of an annual cycle that prepares them for hibernation.

During hyperphagia, bears experience an intense drive to eat and drink almost continuously. This behavior allows them to build up their fat reserves, which are essential for surviving the long, foodless months of hibernation.

In this period of intense feeding, bears can consume tens of thousands of calories per day; which is crucial for storing enough energy as bears can lose up to 30 percent of their body weight during hibernation.

In hibernation, their metabolism slows dramatically, and they rely on the fat stores accumulated during hyperphagia to maintain body functions.

Clearly this bear has done a great job during the hyperphagia stage. “When he sits, how does he not just roll over?” the state agency asks.

