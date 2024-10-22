Massive ‘Thicc Boi’ Black Bear Caught on Wildlife Camera

A black bear so large that he is described by a wildlife agency as a “thicc boi” has been caught on camera.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured the rotund Ursidae on a trail camera and shared it on X (formerly Twitter) a few days ago.

“We thought we had seen really fat Durango bears before. But this one takes the cake,” writes the wildlife agency. “It also probably ate the cake. Every cake.”

When he sits, how does he not just roll over? pic.twitter.com/9N3MXAi7EB — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) October 18, 2024

Pictures of the colossal bear in Durango, a small city in southwestern Colorado near the New Mexico border, went viral on X where it amassed over 235,000 views. Colorado Parks and Wildlife described the bear as a “thicc boi.”

“Genuinely need to know how much more this black bear thinks he needs to eat before finding a den this year?” the agency wrote on a post of the bear eating — something it clearly knows how to do well.

Genuinely need to know how much more this black bear thinks he needs to eat before finding a den this year? pic.twitter.com/vIW74bNpxn — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) October 18, 2024

At this time of year, bears are in an arms race to fatten up — a process called hyperphagia. It’s part of an annual cycle that prepares them for hibernation.

During hyperphagia, bears experience an intense drive to eat and drink almost continuously. This behavior allows them to build up their fat reserves, which are essential for surviving the long, foodless months of hibernation.

In this period of intense feeding, bears can consume tens of thousands of calories per day; which is crucial for storing enough energy as bears can lose up to 30 percent of their body weight during hibernation.

He’s a thicc boi! pic.twitter.com/0QrybbkAtW — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) October 18, 2024

In hibernation, their metabolism slows dramatically, and they rely on the fat stores accumulated during hyperphagia to maintain body functions.

Clearly this bear has done a great job during the hyperphagia stage. “When he sits, how does he not just roll over?” the state agency asks.