Released Bear Cub Charges Straight Toward Photographer

A bear cub was released into the wild and charged straight toward a staff photographer shooting the event.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Northeast Region (CPW NE Region) released a video of the moment two cubs were released into the wild from the back of a pickup truck in Boulder, Colorado, last month.

However, one of the cubs almost plows into the staff photographer as it is released until the shooter responds in panic.

CPW NE Region shared the video along with a reminder to the public on what to do if they encounter wildlife.

Before we share a video of our latest time releasing rehabbed bear cubs into the wild, we want to remember all the times we gave tips on what to do if you encounter wildlife. Make yourself big, yell, retreat slowly, etc. And then sometimes you just yell "bear bear bear bear" pic.twitter.com/8wNELyLnYV — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) November 27, 2024

In the footage, that was spotted by Idaho Statesman, a wildlife officer releases two unsure-looking cubs from the back of a pickup truck.

A staff photographer can be seen standing off to the side of the truck to photograph the cubs’ release.

Each cub hesitates, but the first cub manages to dash off the back of the truck bed and runs straight into the forest.

Then, the second bear cub, who realizes it is now alone, makes a run for it too. However, this cub heads in the exact opposite direction from where the officer motions that they think it might go,

Instead, the second cub goes toward the left of the truck — to exactly where the photographer is standing.

Realizing the cub is heading straight toward them, the photographer raises their hand that isn’t holding the camera and frantically shouts “bear bear bear bear bear!”

Thankfully, after the photographer’s shouts, the cub runs right past them and heads for the forest. The photographer is then filmed taking photos of it running away.

‘Sometimes You Just Yell Bear’

CPW NE Region joked about the photographer’s instinctive response to the bear cub that charged toward them.

“Before we share a video of our latest time releasing rehabbed bear cubs into the wild, we want to remember all the times we gave tips on what to do if you encounter wildlife,” the agency writes in an amusing caption on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter).

“Make yourself big, yell, retreat slowly, etc. And then sometimes you just yell ‘bear bear bear bear'”

In another comment, the agency notes that the photographer’s strategy of “yelling ‘bear’ worked” in

The agency released the cubs on November 22. One cub was found wandering Longmont, Colorado earlier this year while the other cub was from Colorado Springs.

According to CPW NE Region, the cubs spent months at the Del Norte rehab facility and are now ready to make their own dens for hibernation.



Image credits: Header photo via X/@CPW_NE .

