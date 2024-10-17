Groundbreaking Close-Up of Brain Tumor Cells Wins Landmark 50th Nikon Small World Contest

Jeremy Gray
Microscopic image showing bright green and purple neuron cells on a black background. The green indicates the cell structure and long extensions, while purple highlights the nuclei. Cells appear interconnected and detailed, resembling starbursts.
Differentiated mouse brain tumor cells (actin, microtubules, and nuclei) | Dr. Bruno Cisterna & Dr. Eric Vitriol

Nikon Instruments Inc. announced the winners of its 50th anniversary Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. This year, the prestigious photomicrography competition received around 2,100 entries from amateurs, researchers, students, and other scientists in 80 countries.

Founded in 1974, the Nikon Small World contest is widely considered the leading platform for recognizing the art, proficiency, technical skill, and photographic excellent involved in photomicrography, which is capturing images through a microscope. The Nikon Small World 2024 competition is joined by the Nikon Small World in Motion contest for video micrography, which unveiled its winners last month.

Dr. Bruno Cisterna, with assistance from Dr. Eric Vitriol of Augusta University, is this year’s winner for his remarkable image of differentiated mouse brain tumor cells showcasing the actin cytoskeleton, microtubules, and nuclei. This image shows how disruptions in the cell’s cytoskeleton, the structural framework of the cell, can lead to debilitating neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and ALS.

Dr. Cisterna’s research is not just visually stunning; it revealed that the protein profilin 1 (PFN1), which is vital to building the cell’s structure, also plays a role in maintaining the microtubules — like little cellular highways — that are important for cellular transport.

“When PFN1 or related processes are disrupted, these highways can malfunction, leading to cellular damage similar to what is observed in neurodegenerative diseases,” Nikon Instruments explains.

“One of the main problems with neurodegenerative diseases is that we don’t fully understand what causes them,” says Dr. Cisterna. “To develop effective treatments, we need to figure out the basics first. Our research is crucial for uncovering this knowledge and ultimately finding a cure. Differentiated cells could be used to study how mutations or toxic proteins that cause Alzheimer’s or ALS alter neuronal morphology, as well as to screen potential drugs or gene therapies aimed at protecting neurons or restoring their function.”

Dr. Cisterna’s patience and skill were desperately needed to capture this photo, as he spent about three months “perfecting the staining process to ensure clear visibility of the cells.”

“After allowing five days for the cells to differentiate, I had to find the right field of view where the differentiated and non-differentiated cells interacted. This took about three hours of precise observation under the microscope to capture the right moment, involving many attempts and countless hours of work to get it just right,” Dr. Cisterna adds.

This hard work has not only paid off in the fantastic honor of winning the 50th Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest, but Dr. Cisterna and his team’s research published four months ago in the Journal of Cell Biology may lead to a breakthrough in neurological research and help the millions of people battling neurodegenerative diseases. Research like this can transform lives in remarkable ways.

This spirit of scientific progress is reflected across many of the images entered into this year’s competition and the prior 49 editions.

“At 50 years, Nikon Small World is more than just an imaging competition — it’s become a gallery that pays tribute to the extraordinary individuals who make it possible. They are the driving force behind this event, masterfully blending science and art to reveal the wonders of the microscopic world and what we can learn from it to the public,” says Eric Flem, Senior Manager of CRM and Communications at Nikon Instruments.

“Sometimes, we overlook the tiny details of the world around us. Nikon Small World serves as a reminder to pause, appreciate the power and beauty of the little things, and to cultivate a deeper curiosity to explore and question,” Flem adds.

Second and Third Place

Dr. Marcel Clemens took home second place for an electrifying photo of electricity arcing between a pin and a wire.

A vivid electrical arc discharges between two metal rods against a dark background. The colorful display features streaks of blue, purple, and white light, creating a dynamic and energetic visual effect.
Electrical arc between a pin and a wire | Dr. Marcel Clemens

Chris Romaine earned the bronze for his image of a cannabis plant leaf. This image shows bulbous structures, trichomes, and cannabinoid vesicles, which are blister-like structures.

Close-up of a dark, spiky caterpillar covered in glistening, pink-tinted water droplets against a blurred dark background, creating a striking contrast and highlighting the intricate texture of its body.
Leaf of a cannabis plant. The bulbous glands are trichomes. The bubbles inside are cannabinoid vesicles | Chris Romaine

The Rest of the Top 20

Alongside the top three winners, the Nikon Small World competition recognized 87 total images, all of which can be seen on the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest website. Below are the 17 other images comprising the top 20 for the Nikon Small World 2024 contest, presented in order from fourth to 20th place.

A vibrant microscopic image of mouse colon tissue shows tall, multicolored structures. These structures appear in shades of blue, yellow, and green, outlined in purple, resembling abstract columns against a dark background.
Section of a small intestine of a mouse | Dr. Amy Engevik
Close-up of translucent sea creature eggs with spotted patterns in varying shades of brown and orange. The group of eggs is clustered together against a black background, revealing intricate and delicate details.
Cluster of octopus (Octopus hummelincki) eggs | Thomas Barlow & Connor Gibbons
Close-up of delicate, intricate, wire-like botanical structures resembling flowers or fungi, with translucent mesh petals and slender, dark stems against a soft, neutral background.
Slime mold (Cribraria cancellata) | Henri Koskinen
Microscopic close-up of a coral's surface, displaying intricate hexagonal patterns in vibrant blue with orange highlights and red-tipped polyps, set against a dark background.
Cross section of European beach grass (Ammophila arenaria) leaf | Gerhard Vlcek
Microscopic image of a neuron with a central cell body and radiating dendrites, depicted in glowing blue against a dark background, highlighting the intricate network of neural connections.
A neuron densely covered in dendritic spines from the striatum of an adult rat brain | Stephanie Huang
Close-up of a spider web against a black background, adorned with numerous round, spiky seed pods and droplets of water, creating a geometric and artistic pattern.
Pollen in a garden spider (Araneus) web | John-Oliver Dum
Microscopic view of pollen grains with vibrant orange star-like structures surrounded by a blue-green mesh. The image showcases intricate details of the pollen's surface texture and organization.
Spores of black truffle (Tuber melanosporum) | Jan Martinek
Close-up of a tiny mushroom with two glistening water droplets on its cap. The background is softly blurred in warm tones, highlighting the unique texture and delicate appearance of the mushroom.
Slime mold on a rotten twig with water droplets | Dr. Ferenc Halmos
Close-up of a pencil tip showcasing vibrant blue scales from butterfly wings. The scales have a textured, grid-like appearance that contrasts with the smooth, brown pencil graphite. The background is dark, highlighting the bright blue color.
Wing scales of a butterfly (Papilio ulysses) on a medical syringe needle | Daniel Knop
Close-up of a spider's eyes and head, showing multiple large, shiny eyes and tiny hairs on its greenish-brown skin. The image is highly detailed, highlighting the texture and surface features.
Eyes of green crab spider (Diaea dorsata) | Paweł Błachowicz
Abstract image featuring a network of interconnected, glowing blue circles set against a textured, multicolored background of reds, greens, and blues, creating a visually dynamic and intricate pattern.
Recrystallized mixture of hydroquinone and myoinositol | Marek Miś
Close-up image of iridescent and dark abstract swirls resembling brushstrokes on a background of layered, feather-like textures in shades of white and gray. The composition has a dynamic flow with vivid highlights.
Isolated scales on Madagascan sunset moth wing (Chrysiridia ripheus) | Sébastien Malo
Close-up image of two translucent water fleas displaying internal structures. The vibrant colors highlight their antennae, digestive systems, and eggs. The background is black, emphasizing the intricate details of the organisms.
Two water fleas (Daphnia sp.) with embryos (left) and eggs (right) | Marek Miś
Close-up of a vibrant microscopic view depicting diatoms on a green algae strand. The image shows three bright orange, circular diatoms with intricate patterns, each encased in a translucent, cell-like structure against a black background.
Stonewort algae (Chara virgata) reproductive organs — oogonia (female organs) and antheridia (male organs) | Dr. Frantisek Bednar
Close-up of an insect emerging from a circular, textured cocoon on a green leaf. The cocoon has a small hole with the insect partially visible inside, surrounded by fine leaf details.
An insect egg parasitized by a wasp | Alison Pollack
Close-up of a Heart Urchin showing intricate patterns and textures with reddish-brown and beige colors against a black background. The surface has a symmetrical, bumpy appearance with distinct, radial markings.
Seed of a Silene plant | Alison Pollack
Abstract image of a curved, plant-like structure with vibrant blue filaments and red dots against a black background, resembling a delicate, artistic interpretation of coral or seaweed.
Early stage of mouse neuroblastoma cell differentiation (actin, microtubules, and mitochondria) | Dr. Bruno Cisterna & Dr. Eric Vitriol

All recognized entrants can be viewed on the Nikon Small World website. It’s a remarkable competition, and there are many fascinating, beautiful microscope images to see. Even more photomicrographic goodness is available in PetaPixel‘s coverage of last year’s winners.

Image credits: All photos are individually credited and provided courtesy of Nikon Small World.

