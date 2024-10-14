Fujifilm’s XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II Shrinks and Modernizes Popular Pro Standard Zoom

Jeremy Gray

A black camera lens with focal length markings of 16-55mm, featuring a textured grip and a zoom ring. The lens has a metallic logo near the base and is positioned vertically against a plain white background.

Alongside the new Fujifilm X-M5 camera and XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR lens, Fujifilm announced the Fujinon XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II, a significantly overhauled version of the company’s popular professional X Series standard zoom lens.

The original XF 16-55mm f/2.8 lens was introduced in early 2015 and, at the time, aimed at rivaling Fujifilm’s prime lenses. With the optical engineering of the era, achieving this goal required lots of big, heavy glass. As a result, the original XF 16-55mm f/2.8 is a rather large lens. It weighs 655 grams (1.44 pounds). While reasonably light for a 24-84mm f/2.8 equivalent lens, Fujifilm’s engineers realized the tech is available now to reduce that weight significantly.

Two camera lenses on a black background. The lens on the left is a 16-55mm f/2.8 zoom lens, and the one on the right is a 56mm f/1.2 prime lens. Both have visible glass elements and numerical markings on the barrels.
The XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR Mark II (left) is much smaller and lighter than the original 16-55mm f/2.8 (right)

A close-up of two camera lenses placed on a dark surface. The lens on the left is smaller and wider, while the lens on the right is larger with a longer focal length. The lenses have markings and numbers indicating their specifications.

In contrast, the new XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II lens weighs just 410 grams (0.9 pounds), a 37% weight reduction. The lens is physically smaller, too, down from 106 millimeters (4.17 inches) long to 95 millimeters (3.74 inches). The new zoom lens is slightly narrower, too, now accepting a 72mm filter rather than a 77mm one. In total, there’s a 38% reduction in total volume.

A close-up side view of a detailed camera lens with a wide hood and rubber grip. The lens features various control rings and markings, including aperture numbers and a red "XF ZOOM" label.
Fujifilm Fujinon XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II

Fujifilm promises improved optical performance as well. The XF 16-55mm f/2.8 Mark II features 16 lens elements arranged across 11 groups. Among these elements are four aspherical and three ED lenses, plus a Super ED element. The lens promises strong resolving performance across the frame with improved corner performance and better handling of chromatic aberrations.

A camera lens lies on a wet surface, covered with water droplets, set against a dark backdrop.
The lens has weather sealing in 12 locations plus a fluorine coating on the front element to protect it against the elements.

Bokeh is also better, too. Fujifilm says that the new lens, which has an 11-bladed aperture diaphragm, is significantly less prone to onion ring bokeh aberrations.

A Fujifilm X-T5 camera with a large Fujinon aspherical lens attached. It features a retro design with silver and black colors, several dials on top, and a textured grip.

Moving to autofocus, the new lens features an upgraded linear autofocus motor. Beyond this improvement, the motor has smaller, lighter glass to move, which helps. Basically, autofocus is faster, smoother, and quieter, which Fujifilm says makes the upgraded lens better suited for action photography and video recording.

The lens is also better at close-up performance than its predecessor. The XF 16-55mm f/2.8 II offers a maximum magnification of 0.2x (0.3x equivalent), up from 0.16x (0.24x), thanks to a minimum focusing distance of 0.3 meters (11.8 inches).

A person wearing a dark jacket is taking a photo with a camera, surrounded by blurred greenery and red foliage. The background is slightly out of focus, highlighting the photographer's concentration and the natural setting.

Concerning video, other improvements have been made. The lens features a new aperture de-click switch, enabling videographers to make the aperture ring rotate smoothly (and quietly).

Close-up image of a black camera lens showing focus and zoom rings. The aperture is set to f/22, and a switch is labeled "CLICK OFF." The lens features the letters "XF" and "ZOOM" in red text on the barrel.

The optical design also promises minimized focus breathing to ensure consistent framing during focusing.

A person holding a Fujifilm camera mounted on a gimbal, standing by a rocky coastline. The background is blurred, highlighting the focus on the camera equipment.

It is worth noting that the aperture click functionality will require a firmware update for compatible camera bodies. While it works immediately with the X-M5, firmware updates are planned for the X-H2, X-H2S, X-T5, X-S20, and X-T50 cameras.

A person adjusts the settings on a Fujifilm camera. The hands are turning a dial on the camera, which features a large lens and lens hood. The background is blurred, highlighting the focus on the camera and hands.

“XF 16-55mm has always been known as a workhorse; a must have everyday carry lens for professionals and enthusiasts alike,” says Victor Ha, vice president Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, Fujifilm North America Corporation. “XF 16-55mm II takes everything our fans loved about the original lens and elevates it to the next level by combining new lens optics, smooth aperture control, and enhanced autofocus, with nods to the reliable go-anywhere form factor that made the original lens such a hit.”

Close-up of a black Fujinon XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR camera lens placed at an angle against a dark background. The lens features visible markings for focal length and aperture settings.

Pricing and Availability

The upgraded Fujifilm Fujinon XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II lens will be available in December with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,199.95.

Image credits: Fujifilm

,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A black Fujifilm XF 16-50mm camera lens is shown against a white background. The lens features a zoom ring with focal length markings and a textured focus ring, designed for use with Fujifilm X-Mount mirrorless cameras. The XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR is Fujifilm’s New Kit Lens
Close-up shot of a Fujinon camera lens against a black background. The lens has reflections visible on its glass, with the text "Fujinon Aspherical Super EBC" and the specifications "18-55mm 1:2.8-4 R LM OIS" around the outer edge. Farewell Fujinon XF 18-55mm, the Kit Lens Nobody Else Dared to Make
Fuji XF 16-55mm firmware update issue The Latest Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 Lens Firmware is Bugged
A Review of the Fujifilm XF 80mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro Lens
Discussion