Fujifilm’s XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II Shrinks and Modernizes Popular Pro Standard Zoom

Alongside the new Fujifilm X-M5 camera and XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR lens, Fujifilm announced the Fujinon XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II, a significantly overhauled version of the company’s popular professional X Series standard zoom lens.

The original XF 16-55mm f/2.8 lens was introduced in early 2015 and, at the time, aimed at rivaling Fujifilm’s prime lenses. With the optical engineering of the era, achieving this goal required lots of big, heavy glass. As a result, the original XF 16-55mm f/2.8 is a rather large lens. It weighs 655 grams (1.44 pounds). While reasonably light for a 24-84mm f/2.8 equivalent lens, Fujifilm’s engineers realized the tech is available now to reduce that weight significantly.

In contrast, the new XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II lens weighs just 410 grams (0.9 pounds), a 37% weight reduction. The lens is physically smaller, too, down from 106 millimeters (4.17 inches) long to 95 millimeters (3.74 inches). The new zoom lens is slightly narrower, too, now accepting a 72mm filter rather than a 77mm one. In total, there’s a 38% reduction in total volume.

Fujifilm promises improved optical performance as well. The XF 16-55mm f/2.8 Mark II features 16 lens elements arranged across 11 groups. Among these elements are four aspherical and three ED lenses, plus a Super ED element. The lens promises strong resolving performance across the frame with improved corner performance and better handling of chromatic aberrations.

Bokeh is also better, too. Fujifilm says that the new lens, which has an 11-bladed aperture diaphragm, is significantly less prone to onion ring bokeh aberrations.

Moving to autofocus, the new lens features an upgraded linear autofocus motor. Beyond this improvement, the motor has smaller, lighter glass to move, which helps. Basically, autofocus is faster, smoother, and quieter, which Fujifilm says makes the upgraded lens better suited for action photography and video recording.

The lens is also better at close-up performance than its predecessor. The XF 16-55mm f/2.8 II offers a maximum magnification of 0.2x (0.3x equivalent), up from 0.16x (0.24x), thanks to a minimum focusing distance of 0.3 meters (11.8 inches).

Concerning video, other improvements have been made. The lens features a new aperture de-click switch, enabling videographers to make the aperture ring rotate smoothly (and quietly).

The optical design also promises minimized focus breathing to ensure consistent framing during focusing.

It is worth noting that the aperture click functionality will require a firmware update for compatible camera bodies. While it works immediately with the X-M5, firmware updates are planned for the X-H2, X-H2S, X-T5, X-S20, and X-T50 cameras.

“XF 16-55mm has always been known as a workhorse; a must have everyday carry lens for professionals and enthusiasts alike,” says Victor Ha, vice president Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, Fujifilm North America Corporation. “XF 16-55mm II takes everything our fans loved about the original lens and elevates it to the next level by combining new lens optics, smooth aperture control, and enhanced autofocus, with nods to the reliable go-anywhere form factor that made the original lens such a hit.”

Pricing and Availability

The upgraded Fujifilm Fujinon XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II lens will be available in December with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,199.95.

Image credits: Fujifilm