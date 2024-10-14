The Familiar Fujifilm XF 500mm f/5.6 Brings Portable Super-Tele Photography to the X Series

Alongside a significantly improved XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II standard zoom lens, Fujifilm improved its telephoto offerings too. The new XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR delivers a 762mm-equivalent focal length and provides Fujifilm X users with a relatively portable choice for wildlife and sports photography.

Eagle-eyed readers will quickly note that the XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR is not Fujifilm’s first 500mm f/5.6 this year. That’s not a coincidence. The XF 500mm f/5.6 is built on the same optical design and platform as the Fujinon GF 500mm f/5.6 released in May. Alongside a revised design near the lens mount to accommodate the Fujifilm X mount, the most noticeable change with the XF 500mm f/5.6 is the move to a light gray exterior.

However, optically, photographers should expect similar performance with the XF 500mm f/5.6, perhaps even better because the APS-C sensor will use only the central portion of the lens’ large image circle. PetaPixel‘s detailed GF 500mm f/5.6 review is featured above for reference.

As mentioned, the optical design is identical between the two lenses. This marks the first time Fujifilm has combined its optical engineering efforts across its two camera systems, X and GFX. The XF 500mm f/5.6 lens features 21 elements across 14 groups, including two Super Extra-low Dispersion and five ED lenses. The advanced optical design promises to minimize chromatic aberrations while delivering exceptional resolving power.

Despite being built on a medium-format lens platform, the XF 500mm f/5.6 is not all that large or heavy. The lens weighs 1,335 grams (2.94 pounds), much less than a full-frame lens with roughly the same focal length. The 762mm-equivalent XF 500mm f/5.6 weighs 1,805 grams (about four pounds) less than the Canon RF 800mm f/5.6 L IS USM lens. The RF 800mm is also $17,000, while the XF 500mm f/5.6 is $3,000.

The XF 500mm f/5.6 is 256 millimeters (10 inches) long and accepts large 95mm front filters. The lens has a rugged removable tripod foot, which has Arca-Swiss compatibility. As evidenced by the OIS in the name, the XF 500mm has optical image stabilization, promising up to 5.5 stops of shake correction. Fujifilm believes its new lens will work very well when used handheld.

As for autofocus, the lens features a linear motor system that can focus in as little as 0.33 seconds. The lens has on-barrel switches to limit the focus range and lock focus. The close focusing distance of 2.75 meters (nine feet) results in a max magnification of 0.31x. The lens is also compatible with Fujifilm’s XF 1.4x and XF 2x teleconverters, further improving the lens’ reach and magnification capabilities at the cost of one and two stops of light-gathering, respectively.

“Making content outdoors can always present challenges, considering weather, fast moving animals, birds, and the rapid motion of athletics,” says Victor Ha, vice president, Fujifilm North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions. “These are only a few of the examples that were considered when developing this latest super-telephoto lens. Optical image stabilization and linear-motor driven autofocus help the creator document all the action without missing a detail. We’re excited about the capabilities this lens brings to outdoor creatives.”

Pricing and Availability

The Fujifilm Fujinon XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR lens arrives in December for $2,999.95.

Image credits: Fujifilm