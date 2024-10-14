Nikon Z6 III, Z8, and Z9 to Get Frame.io Integration Via NX Mobile Air

Jaron Schneider

Three Nikon cameras are displayed against a blurred background of a digital interface with various icons and text boxes. The cameras vary in size, each showing a front view with their lenses removed.

Easily missed in Adobe’s giant dump of news out of its MAX creativity conference was Nikon’s announcement that the Z6 III, Z8, and Z9 would get Frame.io integration through the NX Mobile Air app.

Announced alongside Nikon’s intention to bring C2PA content authenticity to the Z6 III via a firmware update by mid next year, Nikon also announced that its three most popular full-frame cameras would receive Frame.io integration in the same time period.

Nikon NX MobileAir is a smartphone app that uploads images taken with a Nikon digital camera to an FTP server without using a computer. It was originally launched i November 2021 and is billed as a particularly useful tool for photojournalists that are covering large events like the Olympics or FIFA World Cup who might need to get their images to publications quickly but don’t have access to stable WiFi or ethernet. The pipeline is clearly already there for Frame.io support and that’s coming next.

“Nikon Corporation plans to make its NX MobileAir app, which enhances the efficiency of professionals’ workflow by providing high-speed image delivery without using a computer, compatible with Adobe’s Frame.io, the industry-leading creative collaboration platform that streamlines and simplifies workflows across content creation and production. The version of NX MobileAir that will include support for Frame.io Camera to Cloud is currently being developed. Nikon hopes to release this latest version in the first half of 2025,” the copany says.

Nikon says that the version of NX MobileAir that is currently under development allows video files to automatically upload to Frame.io to enable “smooth cloud-based sharing and collaboration” but the system will get even better and work more seamlessly with the entire video production process — from recording to editing — thanks to the support for Frame.io. Nikon does not specifically mention is photo sharing will be enabled through Frame.io.

The addition of Frame.io support follows Nikon’s heavy push into video production, an endeavor it has been active in since the launch of the Nikon Z9’s ability to shoot compressed RAW. It was that capability that caused RED Cinema to sue Nikon for patent infringement, a step that eventually led to Nikon acquiring RED for $85 million earlier this year.

Image credits: Background of header image via Frame.io

