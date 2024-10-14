The Fujifilm X-M5 is the X-Series’ Lightest and for the ‘Camera Curious’

Fujifilm announced the X-M5, a mirrorless interchangeable lens compact camera that is the lightest in the X-Series and is designed to appeal to new and emerging content creators who want one small, compact camera that can take both photos and videos.

The X-M5 weighs 355 grams (about 13 ounces) and measures 4.7 inches (111.9mm) wide, 2.6 inches (66.6mm) high, and 1.5 inches (38 mm) deep and this compact form factor is meant to make the X-M5 viable as an everyday camera. It features the dial-focused design that Fujifilm cameras are known for and integrates the Film Simulation Mode Dial on the top left side that was first introduced in the X-T50 earlier this year.

The camera features a total of 20 Film Simulations, with eight of what Fujifilm calls the most popular selections featured directly on the dial along with space for users to add three additional favorite options.

The camera is equipped with Fujifilm’s 26.1 megapixel backside illuminated X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor which is driven by the X-Processor 5 engine. Together, Fujifilm says the X-M5 is capable of high image-quality photography with low power consumption. It is also equipped with Fujifilm’s subject-detection autofocus which it says is developed with artificial intelligence tech on top of its Face and Eye autofocus technologies to allow it to detect and track animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, trains, insects, and drones. The X-M5 has the latest Fujifilm predictive algorithms to provide what it calls “high tracking performance for moving subjects and high precision autofocus in low-contrast environments.”

On the video front, the X-M5 can record up to 6.2K at 30p, 4:2:2, 10-bit open gate video onto an SD card along with a host of other resolutions and frame rates, including up to 60p at 4K and up to 240p at 1080p Full HD. It has both a mic jack and a headphone jack as well as a USB-C port and micro HDMI.

Notably, the X-M5 does not have in-body image stabilization, although Fujifilm did include digital image stabilization that it says is effective not only for minor camera shake but also for the movement that occurs when creating video while walking.

Fujifilm made the X-M5 compatible with two existing accessories: a cooling fan and the TG-BT1 tripod grip. The cooling fan (FAN-001) can be attached to the rear panel of the camera body without a cable (yet power is still supplied from the camera body) to support long video recording sessions that would otherwise raise the temperature of the camera too high. The fan and grip are each available for $200.

“X-M5 is a tool for the ‘camera curious’,” Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, at Fujifilm North America Corporation, says. “Its intuitive video functions, Film Simulation Mode Dial, and vari-angle touchscreen LCD comprise a great setup for anyone new to photography or video creation, or even for a seasoned creator who needs a lightweight kit to create on the move.”

The Fujifilm X-M5 will be available in a silver color in November and a black color in April 2025. Both options will sell for $799.95 as body-only options while a kit paired with the 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens will cost $899.95.

Image credits: Fujifilm