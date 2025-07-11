Fascinating Photos Reveal the Hidden World of Brothels in the Wild West

Pesala Bandara
A sepia-toned historical photo of men and women gathered in a bar or saloon, many holding drinks, with a large mirror behind the bar and a glowing ceiling light overhead. The scene appears lively and social.
A photograph from Crapper Jack’s salon in Cripple Creek, Colorado, circa 1895. Prostitutes were required to wear aprons over their short dresses, in case anyone took offense at the sight of their ankles.

Fascinating photographs, taken in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, offer a glimpse into the brothels of the Old West.

The black-and-white photographs show American Frontier prostitutes mingling with potential customers and showing off their wares for the camera in states ranging from Texas to Alaska.

Two women in long white dresses pose in an ornate, old-fashioned bedroom with patterned wallpaper, a lace curtain, decorated vanity, framed photos, and various objects on display. One stands, the other sits in a rocking chair.
Two ‘soiled doves’ in Miles City, Montana, circa 1890s.
Two women in vintage attire and stockings pose indoors, holding up their skirts. The sepia-toned photo shows a cluttered room with shelves, framed pictures, and various household items in the background.
Two prostitutes in Alaska show off their wares for the camera, circa 1890s.
A group of nine people, men and women, stand in a small, wallpapered room with framed pictures on the walls. Some hold hats and wear formal or period clothing, posing for a black-and-white photograph.
A group portrait taken inside a parlour house in Miles City, Montana, circa 1905. The working women are seen wearing ‘Mother Hubbard’ dresses, loose gowns designed to be worn without corsets.

Prostitutes — or “soiled doves” and “sportin’ women” as they were commonly known — were a fixture in western towns and cities. Almost without exception, pioneer mining camps, boomtowns, and whistle-stops became home to at least one or two prostitutes — if not a roaring red light district.

Prostitution contributed significantly to town economies through business licenses, fees, and fines. Several red light districts evolved into the social centers of their communities.

Although prostitution was largely illegal, brothels were no secret in the Old West. Visitors could easily find disorderly houses by merely opening up the local or statewide directories, such as the 1895 Travelers’ Guide of Colorado. This 66-page manual helped the interested client decide which brothel was right for him.

Seven women in old-fashioned dresses pose outside wooden buildings in a rustic, muddy street. Two sit on a log in the foreground, while others stand nearby. The scene appears to be from a historical frontier town.
Six prostitutes pose for a photograph in Dawson City in Yukon, Canada, circa 1900.
A sepia-toned photo of a Victorian-era living room with ornate furniture, lace curtains, floral carpet, and a woman in a long dress seated at a table decorated with flowers and ornaments.
Belle Brezing in her private parlour in her third and most famous brothel in Lexington, Kentucky. Brezing occupied the house until she died in 1940. Brezing was a nationally known madam.
A sepia-toned photo shows a man in a hat and vest sitting in an ornate, Victorian-era living room with lace curtains, patterned wallpaper, and shelves filled with decorative items and porcelain figures.
Another image shows Belle Brezing’s famous brothel in Lexington, Kentucky.

These photographs provide a remarkable insight into the everyday lives of prostitutes who mixed with some of the most famed outlaws of the day in popular brothels in the wild west.

In the Old West, saloons and brothels were often closely connected, with many saloons including a brothel establishment as part of their entertainment and business operations. In one photograph, taken around 1895 at Crapper Jack’s Saloon in Cripple Creek, Colorado, “soiled doves” are shown socializing with visitors. The women were required to wear aprons over their short dresses, in case anyone took offense at the sight of their ankles.

In another group portrait taken inside a parlor house in Miles City, Montana, around 1905, women are pictured socializing with customers while wearing “Mother Hubbard” dresses — loose-fitting gowns designed to be worn without corsets. These dresses became the typical attire for women working in some establishments by the turn of the 20th century.

A district judge who visited Miles City in Montana in 1881 described it as a “lively little town of 1,000 inhabitants, but utterly demoralised and lawless. It is not safe to be out on the street at night. It has forty-two saloons, and there are, on an average, about a half-dozen fights every night.”

A sepia-toned photo of an ornate Victorian parlor featuring antique chairs, framed art on patterned walls, a piano, elaborate molding, and decorative rugs and curtains. The scene exudes vintage elegance and historic charm.
Alice Abbott’s brothel at 19 South Utah Street, El Paso, Texas, circa 1890. Abbott arrived in El Paso in 1880 and became the first madam to build a brothel on Utah Street. Utah Street was known as the “Devil’s Playground” in the late 1800s due to its concentration of saloons, gambling halls, and brothels.
A vintage black-and-white photo shows a group of women in formal dresses and one man in a suit standing in front of a bar inside an ornately decorated room, likely from the early 20th century.
A parlour house in Butte, Montana, circa 1905.
Two women, one standing behind the other, pose in front of a brick building. The woman in front wears a light-colored dress and leans with one arm on a doorframe; the woman behind wears a dark dress and stands on the step.
A ‘soiled dove’ shows off her finery in Jerome, Arizona, circa 1900.

While prostitution in the Old West was often dangerous — with many women facing serious health risks from childbirth or illness — some approached the profession as a business and financial opportunity. In a striking photograph taken in the 1890s, two prostitutes in Alaska pose for the camera. The women who made the long and difficult journey to Alaska could often earn more, even if it took months to reach the remote region.

In another image, six “good time girls” or prostitutes are seen posing for a photograph in a brothel in Dawson City, Yukon, around 1900. During the Klondike Gold Rush (between 1896 and 1899), Yukon was a particularly harsh and isolated place, but the opportunity to earn higher wages attracted many.

Some prostitutes in the Old West eventually became wealthy, well-known, and respected figures by running their own brothel establishments. Mattie Silks of Denver, Colorado, became one of the most recognized madams of the time. In 1898, after opening a brothel in Alaska, she reportedly earned $38,000 in just three months — equivalent to about $1.5 million today.

“I went into the sporting life for business reasons and for no other,” Silks was later quoted as saying. “It was a way for a woman in those days to make money, and I made it.”

