Frame.io V4 Arrives, Delivering Huge Cloud Workflow Improvements for Photo and Video

A person with curly hair sits at a desk, editing a video of a man singing into a microphone on a computer screen. The room is softly lit, with various editing tools visible on the monitor.

Back at NAB 2024 in April, Adobe and Frame.io revealed Frame.io V4 (version four), promising significant improvements to the cloud-based platform. While some of these features were available in beta for select users, they’re available to everyone now. Plus, new Camera to Cloud partnerships brings Frame.io Camera to Cloud workflows to even more photographers and videographers.

With Frame.io V4, nearly everything about the platform has been tweaked and reworked. All of these changes are in service of speed, efficiency, and performance. The primary purpose of Frame.io hasn’t changed — to provide a centralized collaborative online platform for creative teams — but the look and features certainly have.

Featuring a brand-new metadata model, Frame.io V4 enables users to organize and manage their assets more easily while dialing in custom workflows to fit their needs. Through default or custom metadata, like star ratings, due date, media type, etc., users can organize all their assets into collaborative Collections and facilitate multi-stage review and approval processes with editors and clients.

A person with curly hair wearing a white top is looking thoughtfully to the side. There's a discussion about background color on a screen, displayed in a side panel.

As a web-based platform designed primarily for sharing visual assets, Frame.io needs strong networking performance. V4 features a new “state-of-the-art” streaming player that promises improved playback quality with minimal buffering. This player includes frame-accurate hover on the timeline and high-resolution previews during scrubbing.

Although Frame.io was designed with video in mind, as Camera to Cloud functionality has come to a wide range of cameras, more on that in a bit, it features support for a diverse array of file types, including RAW photos. For photographers, Frame.io offers many of the same organizational tools it has for videographers, including on mobile using redesigned iOS and iPad apps.

A digital platform interface showcasing a collection of sci-fi themed video clips titled "Chill Nebula Chronicles." Thumbnails of scenes with space-suited characters are displayed, accompanied by metadata like status, keywords, and ratings beneath each clip.

In service of photographers, Frame.io V4 now features a direct connection to Lightroom. “Enabled through Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud integrations with your favorite hardware providers, this connection allows for the fastest photo workflows possible,” Adobe promises.

A potential use case is a wedding photographer/videographer. Suppose they’re using a camera equipped with Frame.io C2C, they can continue to shoot photos and videos and have them sent automatically to an editor, either on-site or remote. It’s also possible for a photographer to use this functionality to share content with wedding guests quickly. All without any tethers.

Two astronauts in a tent-like structure with electronic equipment, set against a snowy mountain backdrop. One works on a laptop, while the other handles instruments. Various thumbnail images are shown below the main video player.

Camera to Cloud Comes to More Cameras

Alongside releasing Frame.io V4 to the masses, Adobe and Frame.io have welcomed Canon, Nikon, and Leica to the Camera to Cloud family.

For Canon, the Canon C400 and C80 cinema cameras will get C2C later this year. Nikon is bringing Camera to Cloud to the Nikon Z6 III, Z8, and Z9 through the company’s NX MobileAir app in the first half of 2025. As for Leica, the SL3 will work with C2C sometime in 2025.

A video editing software interface displaying a woman in a bathtub in the preview window. Below, there are multiple video and audio tracks on the timeline. On the right, a chat or comment section shows interactions.

Frame.io V4 Available Now

“The bottom line: V4 is built for everyone involved with content creation. Organize media, manage work, share for review, collaborate, exchange and deliver assets — all in one platform,” says Adobe.

Frame.io V4 is available now to all Creative Cloud subscribers at no additional cost.

