You Can Now Get Nikon’s Professional NX Field App for Free on the Z9

Nikon released a new firmware for its flagship Z9 mirrorless camera, bringing the Z9 to version 5.20. The release adds just a few features, but one is especially eye-catching: Support for the Nikon NX Field remote shooting system.

Announced way back in June 2021 for the Nikon D5 and D6 digital SLR cameras, NX Field is a remote shooting system designed for photographers and videographers “on the front line of news and sports photography.”

NX Field, which Nikon called “the first big innovation in synchronized multiple remote shooting in many years” in 2021, promises reliable synchronized shutter release, intuitive camera control, fast image transfer, and versatile applications. At a very high level, the app enables photographers to link multiple compatible Nikon cameras simultaneously, control them, and transfer images from the connected cameras to a File Transfer Protocol (FTP) server.

As for compatible Nikon cameras, that is where the story gets interesting. At the time of the NX Field announcement in 2021, it only worked on the D5 and D5 DSLR cameras, but Nikon said that support for its mirrorless cameras, including the Z9, Z7 II, and Z6 II, was planned for a future update.

That did happen, and NX Field is compatible with the Z9, Z8, Z7 II, Z6 III, Z6 II, Z7, and Z6. It has worked with the Z9 since October 2021, when NX Field was updated to version 1.2, just a few months after the initial release of Nikon’s two final flagship DSLR cameras. However, NX Field has been a paid feature since then, costing photographers between around $100 and $250 depending on the camera model.

With Nikon Z9 version 5.20, NX Field is free for all Z9 owners, significantly expanding its potential utility for a wider range of users.

“It is now possible to incorporate NX Field functionality into the regular Z9 firmware, so we have decided to increase user convenience by making NX Field free of charge for Z9 users,” Nikon tells PetaPixel.

That statement points to another wrinkle in the situation, as Nikon mentions “regular” Z9 firmware. Prior to this, Z9 owners needed to send their cameras in for service to have the specialized NX Field software installed. While this remains the case for other compatible Nikon Z cameras, the Z9 no longer requires shipment to a Nikon-authorized service center.

Nikon has not commented on whether it may bring free NX Field compatibility to additional Nikon Z cameras through future firmware updates, but it is likely not outside the realm of possibility. For what it’s worth, the Nikon Z8 and Z6 III could benefit from the addition, even if NX Field is a niche solution for a specialized type of creator. The more affordable and accessible software like NX Field is, the better.

Image credits: Nikon