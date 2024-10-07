Stunning Collection of Tiger Photos Aims to Raise Money for Endangered Species

Matt Growcoot
The image shows two tigers on the left engaged in an aggressive pose, surrounded by a dark, wooded background. On the right, a single tiger walks through snow, with a blue forest backdrop in the distance.
Photographers Andy Parkinson, left, and Sergey Gorshkov, right.

The Remembering Wildlife organization has announced Remembering Tigers, the ninth book in a series designed to bring attention to species that are threatened around the world.

Remembering Wildlife is a fundraising photography book series that has donated over $1.5 million to protect endangered wild animals. The latest looks at all things tigers are beautiuflly illustrated by some of the world’s top wildlife photographers including Art Wolfe, Jonathan and Angela Scott, Greg du Toit, and Sergey Gorshkov.

A tiger walks through a forest during a heavy rainstorm. The trees and ground are wet, and the tiger appears to be cautious as it navigates the misty environment.
Archna Singh/Remembering Wildlife
A tiger walks alongside a water-filled moat, its reflection visible in the water. The background features a rustic stone wall with varying shades of brown and a small, dark alcove.
Marius Coetzee/Remembering Wildlife

The book’s aim is to raise awareness of the plight facing tigers and to raise money to protect them, with all profits from book sales going to conservation.

There are only around 5,500 tigers left in the wild and they are now restricted to just 10% of their historical range. Sales from Remembering Tigers will be used to fund conservation projects in areas where they are vulnerable.

Two tigers engaged in an intense confrontation in a forested area. One tiger is leaping with its mouth open, while the other stands on its hind legs, ready to defend. Sunlight filters through the trees, highlighting their striking striped coats.
Bengal tigers in Bandhavgarh National Park, India. | Andy Parkinson/Remembering Tigers
A tiger walks through a snowy landscape with bare trees in the background. The sun casts long shadows on the snow, highlighting the tiger's stripes.
A Siberian tiger. | Sergey Gorshkov/Remembering Wildlife

Weighing up to 573 pounds (260 kilograms) and measuring up to 10 feet (three meters) in length, the tiger is the largest of the big cats. It is found in Asia, from India – where two-thirds of all wild tigers live – through to the Russian Far East and into China. Its habitat ranges from sub-tropical forests to snow-covered mountainous terrain. Numbers are increasing in some areas, thanks to conservation efforts, yet the tiger is the least numerous of all the large wild cats and is listed as “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Threats include loss of habitat, illegal hunting for the Chinese medicinal trade, widespread killing of their prey for bushmeat, and retaliation for attacks on humans and livestock.

Two Bengal tigers in a rocky, forested area. One tiger stands alertly, while the other lies on the ground, both surrounded by dark rocks and foliage. Their striped fur contrasts with the background, highlighting their majestic presence.
Paul Goldstein/Remembering Tigers
A tiger partially submerged in water, with its reflection clearly visible on the surface. The background is a blurred green, indicating a natural environment. The tiger gazes to the right, appearing calm and serene.
Sachin Rai/Remembering Wildlife

“It’s an oft-quoted fact that there are more tigers in captivity in the U.S. than there are left in the world, a stark reminder of how the future of tigers might end if conservationists do not continue their focus and their fight. Tigers are a bellwether for the health of an ecosystem. For every tiger protected in the forest, there are plants, trees, insects, birds and other mammals who thrive,” says the founder and producer of Remembering Wildlife Margot Raggett.

Close-up of a tiger in tall grass, with text overlay saying "Remembering Tigers." The image has a warm, natural color palette, capturing the tiger’s intense gaze.
The front cover of Remembering Tigers. Photography by Sarah Skinner

The book costs $60 and can be purchased here.

, ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Trail camera captures fight between coyote and eagle Epic Trail Cam Photos Shows Fight Between Eagles and Coyote
Remembering Leopards ‘Remembering Leopards’ is the 8th Book in a Series Dedicated to Saving Wildlife
15 of the Funniest Finalists from the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
The New Big 5 The New Big 5: A Global Photo Project Supporting Endangered Wildlife
Discussion